India Exempts Import Duty on Goods for FIFA U-17 World Cup

The central government has exempted import duty on sports items and a wide range of goods for the upcoming Under-17 football World Cup India, which will run from October 6 to 28.The first FIFA event to be held in India will be spread over six cities starting October 6 and have 52 matches. The final football match, on October 28, will be played at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium.A recent notification from the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) said: "All sports goods, sports equipment and sports requisites; fitness equipments; team uniform/clothing; spares, accessories and consumables of the same will be exempted from the whole of the duty of customs leviable subject to certain conditions."CBEC said the importers will have to furnish undertakings that all the goods, excluding gift items, souvenirs and mementos, will be re-exported within three months of conclusion of the World Cup.Doping control equipment, first aid kits, satellite phones/GPS, dining/kitchen items and office consumables, are also among the goods that have been exempted from import duty.Broadcast equipment and supplies used in organising and during the event imported by FIFA Host Broadcasters, too, fall in the exemption list.These goods will also be exempt from the integrated tax levied under GST.A total of 24 countries, including hosts India, will compete in the tournament which will be played in six cities -- New Delhi, Margao, Kochi, Guwahati, Kolkata and Navi Mumbai.