India Lose 0-1 to Belgium in Europe Tour Opener

A young Indian men's hockey team fought hard but lost 0-1 to hosts Belgium in their opening game of the five-match tour of Europe in Boom.It was a neck-and-neck fight between the two teams but a lapse in concentration from the inexperienced Indians cost them dearly in the dying minutes of the fourth and final quarter late last night.After both the teams failed to break the deadlock in the first three quarters, India conceded the solitary goal in the dying minutes of the fourth and final 15 minutes with Tom Boon (60th minute) finding the net for the hosts.India fielded as many as six uncapped players for the tour with Manpreet Singh as skipper and Chinglensana Singh as his deputy. Some of the key players who featured in the World League Semifinal have been rested.During the Europe tour, India will play matches against Belgium, Netherlands and Austria.India will play their second game of the tour also against Belgium later on Thursday.