India Now a Football Country: FIFA Chief Infantino
FIFA president Giani Infantino said on Thursday that "India is a football country now," moments after arriving in the city to chair the FIFA Council meeting to be held on Friday and attend the U-17 World Cup final.
FIFA president Gianni Infantino (AP Image)
Asked about the successful organisation of the U-17 World Cup, the 47-year-old clad in a dark suit said: "Thank you very much all the Indians. That's most important. It's a great pleasure to here."
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) general secretary Kushal Das and senior vice-president Subrata Dutta received Infantino at the airport in the wee hours of Thursday.
According to sources close to the development, an unofficial meeting with AIFF president Praful Patel is scheduled later in the day.
