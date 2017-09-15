India remains a market with great potential: New F1 boss

New Formula 1 boss Chase Carey on Friday said India is a place of great potential and it would be exciting to take the sport back to the country that wasdropped from the calendar four years ago.After announcing a new four year deal for Singapore, F1 CEO and chairman Carey reiterated that Asia is a "tremendously" important region for the sport and India figures in their scheme of things for the future, if not now, with the calendar already packed till next year."India is a country that certainly has great potential and as we go forward, we will continue to study. We have so far not got a chance to engage in depth yet, it has only been a little over half a year since the complete change in ownership," said Carey in response to a PTI query.Carey said India should have a Grand Prix considering its rapid growth as a nation. "Our focus as of today is making sure that the 21 races next year is everything as it can be. But there are places around the world that present us with great opportunities for us to grow the sport overtime and certainly a country like India with the success and the growth it has had in recent years, makes it an exciting opportunity down the road."