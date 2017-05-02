LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

India vs Australia, Azlan Shah 2017: As It Happened

News18.com | May 2, 2017, 4:17 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

Catch all the live action of the India's third match of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2017 against defending champions Australia through our live blog.

Preview:

India are coming into this blockbuster match on the back of a draw and a victory in their first two games at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2017.

After being held to a 2-2 draw by Britain in the opening match of the tournament, the Men in Blue blanked New Zealand 3-0.

May 2, 2017 3:21 pm (IST)

May 2, 2017 3:14 pm (IST)

Full-Time: First defeat of the tournament for India as they go down 3-1 to Australia in their third match of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2017.


May 2, 2017 3:13 pm (IST)

May 2, 2017 3:10 pm (IST)

Australia are content with wasting time now as they know that it is almost impossible for India to make a comeback into the match.


May 2, 2017 3:09 pm (IST)

Five minutes left in the final quarter and India are staring at their first defeat of the season.


May 2, 2017 3:03 pm (IST)

India awarded a penalty corner but the Australians have asked for a video referral.


May 2, 2017 3:01 pm (IST)

May 2, 2017 3:00 pm (IST)

GOAL: Tom Wickham scores for Australia as they take a 3-1 lead in the final quarter of the match. 


May 2, 2017 2:55 pm (IST)

Great effort by Harmanpreet from the PC but the ball is deflected wide of the goal. 


May 2, 2017 2:55 pm (IST)

Great play by Mandeep at the edge of the play as he wins India a penalty corner in the early stages of the quarter.


May 2, 2017 2:54 pm (IST)

Final quarter begins in Ipoh and 15 minutes for India to hit back in the match.


May 2, 2017 2:51 pm (IST)

Third quarter ends and Australia lead 2-1


May 2, 2017 2:49 pm (IST)

One minute left in the third quarter of the match.


May 2, 2017 2:43 pm (IST)

India down to 10-men as SV Sunil has been shown a card by the referee for dangerous play.


May 2, 2017 2:42 pm (IST)

May 2, 2017 2:40 pm (IST)

GOAL: Shambolic PC from Australia but they have somehow managed to convert after bad defending from India. Tom Craig gets on the score-sheet for the Aussies.


May 2, 2017 2:37 pm (IST)

In trying to defend the ball, India gives away yet another PC as the ball hits the leg of a defender. But India has asked for a referral.


May 2, 2017 2:36 pm (IST)

Another penalty corner for Australia as they are starting to dominate the possession. 


May 2, 2017 2:35 pm (IST)

Australia won a penalty corner early in the third quarter but they have failed to convert it. Score is still 1-1.


May 2, 2017 2:33 pm (IST)

May 2, 2017 2:23 pm (IST)

May 2, 2017 2:22 pm (IST)

GOAL: Australia have equalised just before half-time through Eddie Hockenden. And with that the second quarter ends and the score is level at 1-1 at half-time.


May 2, 2017 2:20 pm (IST)

May 2, 2017 2:16 pm (IST)

May 2, 2017 2:15 pm (IST)

GOAL: Finally India takes the lead as Harmanpreet Singh scores a rare field goal for the Men in Blue.


May 2, 2017 2:13 pm (IST)

Golden opportunity wasted as Mandeep Singh as he failed to put the ball inside the an empty net from a close angle. The goalkeeper was in very bad position but is let-off.


May 2, 2017 2:09 pm (IST)

None of the teams have looked like scoring as defensively both India and Australia have looked solid.


May 2, 2017 2:06 pm (IST)

Again the decision is overturned by the video umpire after he comes to a conclusion that the play wasn't dangerous.


May 2, 2017 2:04 pm (IST)

Not is the Australians who have asked for video referral after PC is given in favour of India.


May 2, 2017 2:04 pm (IST)

The video referee overturns the decision and it's a defensive free-hit for India. Replay showed that the ball hit the stick and not the foot.


May 2, 2017 2:03 pm (IST)

Craig wins a penalty corner for Australia but India have asked for a referral and are claiming that the ball hit the stick and not the leg.


May 2, 2017 2:00 pm (IST)

Second quarter begins after a short break and India will hope to open their account in this half.


May 2, 2017 1:59 pm (IST)

That is the end of first quarter and still no goals by either India or Australia. No luck from the penalty corners either for the two teams.


May 2, 2017 1:56 pm (IST)

One minute left to go in the first quarter and the score still reads 0-0.


May 2, 2017 1:56 pm (IST)

Sreejesh is off the field now and he is replaced by second choice keeper Akash Chikte.


May 2, 2017 1:54 pm (IST)

Worry for India as Sreejesh is down wincing in pain. The Indian goalkeeper collided with Aussie attacker in trying to save his goal.


May 2, 2017 1:52 pm (IST)

Pardeep Mor hits the ball from outside the D from the right and Akashdeep tries to deflect it inside the goal but misses by a whisker.


May 2, 2017 1:50 pm (IST)

Rupinder Pal Singh sweeps from the penalty corner but a good save from Aussie keeper Tyler Lovell keeps the score at 0-0.


May 2, 2017 1:49 pm (IST)

Second penalty corner of the match for India after great play on the right hand side by Mandeep to force the ball into the legs of an Aussie defender.


May 2, 2017 1:46 pm (IST)

Great save by Sreejesh who came rushing off his line to keep the score level as Aussie attackers almost played the ball inside the goal.


May 2, 2017 1:44 pm (IST)

India squander the oppurtunity as Harmanpreet misses the ball completely after it was trapped by Sumit on the edge of the D.


May 2, 2017 1:43 pm (IST)

India awarded their first penalty corner of the match and it's time for Harmanpreet to shine once again.


May 2, 2017 1:41 pm (IST)

Good work by Chinglensana on the left side of the park but the ball is swept away by Aussie keeper Lovell.


May 2, 2017 1:40 pm (IST)

Good defending by India as Australia fail to convert and the chance is gone. The score is 0-0 with Australia dominating the first quarter early on.


May 2, 2017 1:38 pm (IST)

The ball ricochets off Harmanpreet's legs and a penalty corner for Australia.


May 2, 2017 1:38 pm (IST)

And we are underway in Ipoh and Australia are on the front foot straightaway.


May 2, 2017 1:36 pm (IST)

SV Sunil is making his 201st appearance for Indian and so he is felicitated by the head coach Roelant Oltmans.


May 2, 2017 1:32 pm (IST)

Both teams are out on the pitch for their respective national anthems.


May 2, 2017 1:32 pm (IST)

Australia are currently at the top of the league table while India occupy the second spot , behind only because of an inferior goal difference.


May 2, 2017 1:25 pm (IST)

May 2, 2017 1:15 pm (IST)

The match is scheduled to start at 1:35 pm IST so stay tuned and we will get to you all the live action of the titanic clash.


May 2, 2017 1:04 pm (IST)

May 2, 2017 1:03 pm (IST)

India have won one and drawn one in the tournament so far and the Men in Blue will lock horns against the defending champions in the third match of the tournament.


May 2, 2017 1:00 pm (IST)

May 2, 2017 12:59 pm (IST)

Hello and welcome to the live blog of India's third match at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2017 against Australia.


LOAD MORE
  • 02 May, 2017 | Indian Premier League
    SRH vs DD
    185/3
    20.0 overs
    		 189/4
    19.1 overs
    Delhi Daredevils beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 01 May, 2017 | Indian Premier League
    GL vs RPS
    161/10
    19.5 overs
    		 167/5
    19.5 overs
    Rising Pune Supergiant beat Gujarat Lions by 5 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 01 May, 2017 | Indian Premier League
    RCB vs MI
    162/8
    20.0 overs
    		 165/5
    19.5 overs
    Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 30 Apr, 2017 | Indian Premier League
    SRH vs KKR
    209/3
    20.0 overs
    		 161/7
    20.0 overs
    Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 48 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 30 Apr, 2017 | Indian Premier League
    DD vs KXIP
    67/10
    17.1 overs
    		 68/0
    7.5 overs
    Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Daredevils by 10 wickets
    Full Scorecard
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.