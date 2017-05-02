India vs Australia, Azlan Shah 2017: As It Happened

Catch all the live action of the India's third match of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2017 against defending champions Australia through our live blog.

Preview:

India are coming into this blockbuster match on the back of a draw and a victory in their first two games at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2017.

After being held to a 2-2 draw by Britain in the opening match of the tournament, the Men in Blue blanked New Zealand 3-0.