India vs Australia, Azlan Shah 2017: As It Happened

Event Highlights
Catch all the live action of the India's third match of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2017 against defending champions Australia through our live blog.
Preview:
India are coming into this blockbuster match on the back of a draw and a victory in their first two games at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2017.
After being held to a 2-2 draw by Britain in the opening match of the tournament, the Men in Blue blanked New Zealand 3-0.
.@FIH_Hockey @IndiaSports @Media_SAI @Kookaburras @azlancup @StarSportsIndia @hotstartweets @16Sreejesh @manpreetpawar07 @mitton_1 @13harmanpreet @eddieockenden FULL TIME! After a tight encounter, @Kookaburras beat India on 2 May in the 26th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2017.#INDvAUS #IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/0cU2xA9O2g— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) May 2, 2017
Top moments from #INDvAUS at the 26th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2017 on 2 May.— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) May 2, 2017
Album: https://t.co/Qcj1JLOsEI#IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/W3zhCmrbKF
.@FIH_Hockey @IndiaSports @Media_SAI @Kookaburras @azlancup @StarSportsIndia @hotstartweets @16Sreejesh @manpreetpawar07 @mitton_1 @13harmanpreet @eddieockenden 51' GOAL! @Kookaburras extend their lead, courtesy a splendid solo strike from Tom Wickham. Score: 🇮🇳 1⃣ - 3⃣ 🇦🇺#INDvAUS #IndiaKaGame— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) May 2, 2017
Tom Craig gives Australia 2-1 lead over India— Azlan Shah Cup (@azlancup) May 2, 2017
.@FIH_Hockey @IndiaSports @Media_SAI @Kookaburras @azlancup @StarSportsIndia @hotstartweets @16Sreejesh @manpreetpawar07 @mitton_1 @13harmanpreet @eddieockenden 31' India set the ball rolling in the 2nd half. Follow all the action LIVE on @StarSportsIndia 2/HD2 & @hotstartweets.#INDvAUS #IndiaKaGame— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) May 2, 2017
.@FIH_Hockey @IndiaSports @Media_SAI @Kookaburras @azlancup @StarSportsIndia @hotstartweets @16Sreejesh @manpreetpawar07 @mitton_1 @13harmanpreet 30' GOAL! @eddieockenden levels the score for Australia in the final minute of Q2. Score: 🇮🇳 1⃣ - 1⃣ 🇦🇺#INDvAUS #IndiaKaGame— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) May 2, 2017
.@FIH_Hockey @IndiaSports @Media_SAI @Kookaburras @azlancup @StarSportsIndia @hotstartweets @16Sreejesh @manpreetpawar07 @mitton_1 26' GOAL! @13harmanpreet breaks the deadlock for India.— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) May 2, 2017
Score: 🇮🇳 1⃣ - 0⃣ 🇦🇺#INDvAUS #IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/Hr5yG5Y42B
4 minutes before halftime India 1 Australia 0— Azlan Shah Cup (@azlancup) May 2, 2017
Check out the Starting XIs for #INDvAUS on 2 May & gear up for LIVE action on Star Sports & Hotstar from 1:35 PM IST! #IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/l0mWl1RqWt— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) May 2, 2017
Sending out our best wishes to the Indian Men's Hockey Team for a crackling match against Australia today!— @ioa (@ioaindia) May 2, 2017
Picture Courtesy- @TheHockeyIndia pic.twitter.com/aiGO5AyaKr
Big Match no 3..... @TheHockeyIndia VS @HockeyAustralia ..#SultanAzlanShahCup #ipoh #malaysia pic.twitter.com/HrTJeTihlF— sreejesh p r (@16Sreejesh) May 2, 2017
