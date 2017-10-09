India vs Colombia Live Score and Updates, FIFA U-17 World Cup: De Matos Opts for Attacking Formation

19:52(IST) The Indian U-17s had played Colombia in a four-nation tournament in Mexico City, Mexico where the colts lost 3-0. When asked if the team learned anything from that outing, Matos said: "Every match is a new match as every day is a new day and playing in a FIFA World Cup is a different challenge for both teams as compared with a friendly match. It will be a different setting altogether with different tactics and technicalities."

Komal Thatal: Winning and losing are part of football. What matters is how well we recover ourselves and learn from our losses and continue to move forward. We will give it our very best as it is a do-or-die game for us if we have to remain in contention of progression.

Aniket Jadhav: Pressure is always there when you play football. We had pressure in the first game and we gave USA a very tough fight. It will be there against Colombia as well, but this time we are not looking to give a tough fight, we are looking to win 19:32(IST) So it is confirmed then, India are starting with 4-2-3-1 formation. This is a marked change from their first match against the USA where de Matos was mostly concerned about defending. But after the reversal in the first match, we can expect the Boys in Blue to play a more attacking brand of football in this crucial clash. 19:27(IST) It will be interesting to see the formation that Luis Norton de Matos plays. Boris Singh, the highly rated full back is returning to the playing XI. Jeakson Singh will partner captain Amarjit in the middle and Rahim Ali is starting up top in place of Aniket Jadhav, who had started against USA. It will be interesting to see the formation that Luis Norton de Matos plays. Boris Singh, the highly rated full back is returning to the playing XI. Jeakson Singh will partner captain Amarjit in the middle and Rahim Ali is starting up top in place of Aniket Jadhav, who had started against USA. 19:26(IST) Last time around, Indian players seemed to be overwhelmed in the first 20 minutes of the game and that gave the impetus to USA. But they cannot do the same in this clash as they have to win atleast one point to remain in contention for a place in the knockout round. 19:15(IST) News18's Arjit Dabas sends the line-up of both the teams from the JLN stadium. Here it is- 19:14(IST) The news point coming out of the Indian line-up is that winger Komal Thatal is not in the playing XI. Komal was one of the bright spots for the Indian team in the first match against USA and he also came close to scoring a goal in the match. The news point coming out of the Indian line-up is that winger Komal Thatal is not in the playing XI. Komal was one of the bright spots for the Indian team in the first match against USA and he also came close to scoring a goal in the match. 19:02(IST) While on the other hand, Colombia were also beaten by Ghana in the opening match but they are above India on the table because of an improved goal difference. India conceded 3 goals in the first match while Colombia conceded just one. 18:56(IST) Hello and welcome to the live blog of the FIFA Under 17 World Cup match between India and Colombia. The hosts lost their opening match of the Group A against USA 0-3 and will look to put on an improved show in the this clash.

Preview:



After putting up a brave fight against USA in their Group A opener in the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017, the Indian U-17 National Team coach Luis Norton de Matos asserted his side is ready to take on Colombia. South American giants lost 1-0 against Ghana in the opening match of Group A and although the South-Americans are level on points with India (both have zero points), the Indian colts are at the bottom (courtesy goal difference). A win for India would propel them to stay in contention for qualification for the next stage of the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Head Coach of the Indian U-17s Luis Norton de Matos wasn't willing to read much into the opposition on Saturday, but said: "The team will fight to the last minute and play with confidence giving Colombia a run for their money."Colombia are tough opponents and they possess the necessary elements to hurt us. We have to be on our toes all throughout and have to focus on the task at hand. They (Colombia) will also give us a tough physical fight but we are ready for it. "We will play to win. There is no other alternative for us. Every match we play is to win and if we win against Colombia we will be creating history."The eventual target is to secure progression to the next stage whilst taking one game at a time. The strength of the Indian team is their collective ability to play football as a combined unit and we bank on that factor to help us win against Colombia."

Matos also said his wards were shy in expressing themselves in the first group-stage fixture against the US. "Against USA, we had a nervy start and the players were shy and could not play their game against a team of the quality of USA. It was their first match ever in a FIFA World Cup and emotions can be a little hard to control when you play in front of 55,000 people for the very first time," the Portugese said. Meanwhile, the players are all geared up for the next challenge. "Winning and losing are part of football. What matters is how well we recover ourselves and learn from our losses and continue to move forward," said team's star winger Komal Thatal. "We will give it our very best as it is a do-or-die game for us if we have to remain in contention of progression," he added.

Meanwhile, Aniket Jadhav brushed aside the pressure and said: "Pressure is always there when you play football. We had pressure in the first game and we gave USA a very tough fight. It will be there against Colombia as well, but this time we are not looking to give a tough fight, we are looking to win.We have already created history by becoming the first Indian team to participate in a FIFA World Cup, now we want to create history by becoming the first Indian team to win a match in the FIFA World Cup", informed Rahul K.P.Skipper Amarjit Singh said: "At the same time we have huge respect for Colombia. They are one of the best teams of their region. But this is a matter of survival for us and we will do everything to be in contention of progression." The Indian U-17s had played Colombia in a four-nation tournament in Mexico City, Mexico where the colts lost 3-0. When asked if the team learned anything from that outing, Matos said: "Every match is a new match as every day is a new day and playing in a FIFA World Cup is a different challenge for both teams as compared with a friendly match. It will be a different setting altogether with different tactics and technicalities."



Squads:



India: Dheeraj Singh, Prabhsukhan Gill, Sunny Dhaliwal ,Boris Singh, Jitendra Singh, Anwar Ali, Sanjeev Stalin, Hendry Antonay, Namit Deshpande , Suresh Singh, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Abhijit Sarkar, Komal Thatal, Lalengmawia, Jeakson Singh, Nongdamba Naorem, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Md. Shahjahan, Rahim Ali, Aniket Jadhav