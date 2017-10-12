India vs Ghana Live Streaming: Where to Watch FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 Match Live Coverage on Online TV

Their transformation from rank outsiders to valiant fighters drawing all-round praise, India face another test of character against former champions Ghana in their final group A game of the FIFA Under-17 World Cup.The live broadcast of the match will be shown on Sony Ten network while the live streaming of the match can be caught on SonyLiv.com. The match is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM IST. You can also check out News18 Sports' LIVE blog for all the latest action from the match.Not many had given India any chance against Colombia after their 0-3 loss to United States in their opening match but the home side put up an inspired performance, showing that the country can compete against the best in the world.Coach Luis Norton de Matos' defensive gameplan was executed to near perfection by his players against Colombia and the tournament debutants would have eked out a win had a bit of luck gone their way.Colombia largely dominated the match but as de Matos later asserted, the outcome of that game could have been different had India taken the lead in the first half. It could have happened if Rahul Kannoly's first half stoppage time volley had not hit the post.With the expectations now rising, de Matos and his boys would be aiming to show that the performance against Colombia was no fluke and they were worthy competitors in this global showpiece, where they were automatic qualifiers as hosts.But it will not be easy for them as Ghana are the most physical side in the group. No doubt, the two-time former champions Ghana will start as clear favourites in the final Group A match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.India are also likely to miss the services of captain Amarjit Singh and central defender Anwar Ali, who has been praised for his excellent show both against USA and Colombia, due to injury.Even a win for India, which is unlikely though not improbable, is not expected to take them to the knock out stage as USA have already booked a round of 16 berth while Colombia and Ghana are on three points each.