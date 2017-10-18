India vs Korea, Asia Cup Hockey 2017, Highlights: As It Happened

Dhaka: An unbeaten India would start as overwhelming favourites against an under-performing but dangerous South Korea in their first match of the Super 4 stage in the 10th Asia Cup hockey tournament on Wednesday.

India, who finished the pool stages with an all-win record, looked the most dominating team in the tournament so far in all aspects of the game. Korea, on the other hand, were far from impressive as they finished second in Pool B behind the ever-improving Malaysia.

Playing under a new chief coach Sjoerd Marijne, the Indians rose to the occasion and have displayed beautiful one-touch hockey, which they are known for. The Indian strike force comprising Ramandeep Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Lalit Upadahay and Chinglensana Singh has been the most impressive, scoring field goals at will with their deft stick work.

The Indian midfield has been controlled well by talismanic Sardar Singh in the company of skipper Manpreet Singh. The backline, too, have shown bright under the watchful guard of Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh and young Dipsan Tirkey.

What would be a matter of concern for Marijne is the penalty corner conversion rate even though Harmanpreet has been on target on a few occasions. But going by India's performance so far -- 5-1 win over Japan, 7-0 thrashing of Bangladesh and 3-1 win over arch-rivals Pakistan -- they are expected to prevail over Korea with consummate ease.

In terms of world rankings as well, the Indians start as favourites. While India are placed sixth in the world, Korea occupy the 13th spot. In the absence of the experienced PR Sreejesh, two young Indian custodians -- Suraj Karkera and Akash Chikte – have risen to the occasion and have shown that they are no pushovers at the international stage.

But all said and done, the Indians can't afford to relax and be complacent, especially against a side like the Koreans, who are known for their fast, counter-attacking play.

The nimble-footed Koreans will be eager to prove a point, especially after a unimpressive showing in the pool stages, and can rattle any opponents with their pace on their given day.

Having said that, the Indians are expected to win the encounter with ease, but they can't afford to relax, especially at this stage where all the four top teams will play against each other and the top two sides will eventually progress to the final.

Meanwhile, in the other Super 4 match of the day, Pakistan will take on Pool B toppers Malaysia, who have turned out to be the surprise package from the pool stages.

Oct 18, 2017 6:48 pm (IST) FT! Gurjant Singh's late equaliser helps India secure a draw in their opening Super 4s game at the #HeroAsiaCup 2017 (Men) on 18th Oct. pic.twitter.com/ZV8xyAnOdK — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) October 18, 2017

Oct 18, 2017 6:41 pm (IST) India and Korea share the honours on the day. This was a gripping match, that leaves India with a lot of grey areas, before going forward in the tournament.

Oct 18, 2017 6:40 pm (IST) FULL-TIME: What a last quarter that was. India never quite looked like scoring a goal. But in the dying second Gurjant struck to draw level against the Koreans. But all said and done, Koreans were the better side on the night, and deserved to win.

Oct 18, 2017 6:36 pm (IST) And it's a goal. India get one just in time. Gurjant Singh gets a goal. A lot of commotion in the Korean circle, and India get the equaliser

Oct 18, 2017 6:34 pm (IST) India has asked for a penalty corner. the umpires are reviewing it. And it's been turned down.

Oct 18, 2017 6:32 pm (IST) India has removed their keeper, and asked for another player. So the whole team is on attack now.

Oct 18, 2017 6:28 pm (IST) Korean player being taken out of the field, as he gets hit. India don't have much time left in the game. And they review for a penalty corner. This could be the chance for Indians.

Oct 18, 2017 6:23 pm (IST) Sunil tries to get a cross in the circle. But the defender puts his body in-line of the shot. Its' still 1-0 for Korea.

Oct 18, 2017 6:22 pm (IST) MEDIORCE: India have shown no fight in this quarter. It has just been the case of running pillar to post, in search of a goal. Just six minutes left now.

Oct 18, 2017 6:18 pm (IST) India looks like a tired outfit. The mid-field is repeatedly passing the ball back to the defence line. These are never good signs.

Oct 18, 2017 6:16 pm (IST) The last quarter starts. Sunil tries to enter the circle, but is pushed by defender.

Oct 18, 2017 6:12 pm (IST) THIRD QUARTER: India shows some urgency after conceding the goal. The forward line finds themselves in the right positions, but the shot on target is saved by the Korean keeper.

Oct 18, 2017 6:10 pm (IST) This is tragedy for India. When the defence looked difficult to breach, Korea strikes, when it matters the most. India still has time to catch-up.

Oct 18, 2017 6:08 pm (IST) KOREA STRIKES: This time Akashdeep misses a cross. One doesn't know what's wrong with the Indian attack tonight. And Korea strikes. No 11 Lee Jungjun gets a ball in the box. He scoops the ball back-handed into the goal, over the Indian keeper. Thats is brilliant stuff by the Koreans. It's 1-0 for Korea.

Oct 18, 2017 6:04 pm (IST) This game has been marked by lack of awareness in the box, for the Indians. Credit to the Koreans for building up all the pressure till now in the match

Oct 18, 2017 6:02 pm (IST) With a higher possession rate too, India haven't been able to create many chances.

Oct 18, 2017 6:00 pm (IST) India starts to attack. But Sunil doesn't get the pass right. India lose the ball again.

Oct 18, 2017 5:57 pm (IST) Koreans start the second half on a positive note. They make early penetrations, but with no success. India, on the other hand haven't got the possession.

Oct 18, 2017 5:53 pm (IST) If was was to analyse the performance of both the teams in the half, Korea are a little ahead of India. Though the defence has done well for both.

Oct 18, 2017 5:46 pm (IST) Half-time: A wayward shot from Lee S. Koreans are now trying to get a penalty corner. Both teams have failed on that front till now. It's still 0-0.

Oct 18, 2017 5:44 pm (IST) Sunil takes a long run to the Korean half, passes the ball to Akashdeep on his right. But the Korean defenders again win back the ball.

Oct 18, 2017 5:42 pm (IST) A Korean player is down on the ground. Lee S takes shot. But no real rewards for Korea. The ball is blocked easily by the defenders.

Oct 18, 2017 5:40 pm (IST) That's another penetration from Korea. But they commit a foul. Though the ball hits the goalpost, but the goal is not awarded.

Oct 18, 2017 5:39 pm (IST) India's mid-fielders start once more. Akashdeep tries to pass the ball in the box. But Korean goalkeeper kicks the ball away.

Oct 18, 2017 5:37 pm (IST) Manpreet trying his best to create better chances for his team. But nothing has worked for the Indian ataack till now.

Oct 18, 2017 5:35 pm (IST) India has created chances from the centre-court mostly. That ploy hasn't worked. They need to target the left flank, where Akashdeep has been standing without much support.

Oct 18, 2017 5:34 pm (IST) Saradara gets the ball, and passes it long to Gurjant. But he loses the ball quickly after that.

Oct 18, 2017 5:33 pm (IST) Sjoerd Marijne contemplating, what can be done in the match to get some goals. Till now India hasn't had a shot on-target.

Oct 18, 2017 5:32 pm (IST) Akashdeep Singh, the India forward gets a long pass, but the Korean defender was placed right behind him. From there they get to India's box, but no chance created there.