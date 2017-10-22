India vs Malaysia, Asia Cup Hockey 2017 Final, Highlights: As it Happened

Catch all the live updates from the final of the Asia Cup Hockey 2017 between India vs Malaysia in Dhaka through our live blog.



Preview: India will face Malaysia in the final of the Asia Cup hockey championship after a thumping 4-0 win over arch-foes Pakistan in their final second-round clash here on Saturday. After the teams were deadlocked goalless at the half-time, India ran rampage with goals from Satbir Singh (39th minute), Harmanpreet Singh (51st) Lalit Upadhyay (52nd) and Gurjant Singh (57th). India now have seven points from three games, while Pakistan are eliminated as they have one point, having suffered two defeats and a draw against Malaysia. Second-placed Malaysia took their points tally to four after playing out a 1-1 draw against South Korea, who collected three points in total. Pakistan and South Korea will face-off in the bronze medal match on Sunday. Coming into the match against Pakistan, India, despite having four points, were not guaranteed of a place in the final. Pakistan, who had lost 1-3 to India during the pool phase, were expected to put up a stiff fight. They did show the hunger with a strong start against India by earning three penalty corners inside the first quarter. Pakistan kept their defensive shape well as they did not allow India to have spaces in behind their defence which meant that the latter struggled to attack. But India also won a penalty corner in the 14th minute which was scuffled by drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh. The tempo of the match increased towards the end of the first quarter but the second quarter saw both the teams battle it out in the midfield. It was India who got the first chance to take the lead in the 24th minute through Ramandeep Singh but the Pakistani goalkeeper Amjad Ali deflected his shot to deny the Indians. India, Asia's highest ranked team, then turned on the heat in the latter part of the second quarter as they won a penalty corner in the 28th minute. However the flick from Harmanpreet hit the crossbar as the teams ended the second quarter without a goal being scored. The third quarter finally saw India penetrate Pakistan's circle as their team-work led to a great goal in the 39th minute. Forward Satbir made a darting run on the right flank and passed the ball towards the Pakistan goal but the defenders failed to intercept it, conceding the goal. India kept the possession well throughout the third quarter and dictated play as cracks began to open up in the defensive line of their arch rivals. India had a glorious chance to extend their lead in the 45th minute when captain Manpreet Singh found Lalit free inside the circle but the latter could only hit a shot which was saved by goalkeeper Amjad as India kept their 1-0 lead after the third quarter. India started the fourth quarter aggressively as Varun Kumar missed a chance to score when Gurjant Singh found him in the circle with a calculated pass in the 46th minute. India won two successive penalty corners in the 48th and 49th minute, both of which were saved by Pakistan's Amjad Ali with some heroic saves to deny the Indians. Two minutes later, Harmanpreet converted a well-taken penalty corner to mark his seventh goal of the tournament. India did not relent and went for the third goal in the very next minute. Lalit finished off a brilliant team move with a fierce backhander in the 52nd minute to make it 3-0 in India's favour. Gurjant completed India's big win in the 57th minute after sweeping home a right cross from Akashdeep Singh.



Oct 22, 2017 6:42 pm (IST) India and Pakistan now have won the Asia Cup thrice, while South Korea leads the list with 4 titles to their name.

Oct 22, 2017 6:41 pm (IST) Ramandeep and Lalit Upadhyay scored for India who have won the Asia Cup after 10 long years. India had beaten South Korea 7-2 in Chennai in 2007 to win their second title.

Oct 22, 2017 6:40 pm (IST) Full Time: India beat Malaysia 2-1 in the final of the 2017 Asia Cup Hockey to clinch their 3rd ever title.

Oct 22, 2017 6:38 pm (IST) Malaysia doing all they can to find an equaliser, but India holding strong in defence. Manpreet marshalling the troops with great dynamism.

Oct 22, 2017 6:35 pm (IST) Malaysia scrambling to keep the ball in the attacking third, but India have crowded them out and closed out all avenues for an attack.

Oct 22, 2017 6:34 pm (IST) Malaysia have pulled off their goalkeeper as a last throw of the dice and have 11 outfield players now as they look to make the comeback happen. Less than 3 minutes left in the game now.

Oct 22, 2017 6:33 pm (IST) India literally putting their bodies on the line to defend their one goal lead. Akashdeep had a chance to get a counter going but didn't have much support. Manpreet has been phenomenal in the midfield.

Oct 22, 2017 6:32 pm (IST) Penalty Corner for Malaysia who have their tails up. This could be trouble for India in the dying minutes of the fourth quarter.

Oct 22, 2017 6:30 pm (IST) So far in the game, India have 18 circle entries to 10 of Malaysia, clearly the better team in attack. It has shown in the way both teams have played too.

Oct 22, 2017 6:27 pm (IST) With Malaysia chasing the game at this point, India are slowing down the pace and keeping possession of the ball as they look to close out the game and clinch their 3rd Asia Cup title.

Oct 22, 2017 6:24 pm (IST) India have lost their referral after they asked to check on a foul in the move for the Malaysian goal.

Oct 22, 2017 6:24 pm (IST) GOAL: Malaysia have pulled one back - Shaahril Saabah finished it from close range. Game on at this point with 10 minutes to go in the final

Oct 22, 2017 6:19 pm (IST) Penalty Corner for Malaysia, and the shot is flicked wide once again. Not being able to keep shots on target have hurt Malaysia in this game.

Oct 22, 2017 6:18 pm (IST) Malaysia have another chance to reduce the deficit but the shot goes well over India's goal.

Oct 22, 2017 6:15 pm (IST) End of third quarter: India lead 2-0 against Malaysia and are in the box seat with 15 minutes left.

Oct 22, 2017 6:14 pm (IST) Swift move by the Indians down the left, which ended in Ramandeep shooting wide. India have been very good and efficient at transitioning between defence and attack.

Oct 22, 2017 6:13 pm (IST) India are taking shots at goal whenever they can and Malaysia are having a hard time holding them out. A third goal seems imminent.

Oct 22, 2017 6:11 pm (IST) Another slip-up in defence, but Lalit Upadhyay cannot take advantage as his shot flies over the empty goal. A third goal now would more or less settle the contest.

Oct 22, 2017 6:11 pm (IST) Through the best part of the three quarters, Malaysian players have been sloppy with their passes which has seen them give away possession at crucial moments. India have been good at capitalising on them.

Oct 22, 2017 6:09 pm (IST) Satbir gets the ball inside the circle but it's stuck between his feet and the free hit goes to Malaysia as he fouls the defender while trying to retrieve it.

Oct 22, 2017 6:07 pm (IST) Malaysia attack from range, but with no deflection on the shot, it goes out harmlessly, much to India's relief.

Oct 22, 2017 6:04 pm (IST) Young side led by Manpreet Singh have shown a lot of maturity in this Asia Cup campaign.

Oct 22, 2017 6:03 pm (IST) Excellent defending by India in their own circle as Malaysia were threatening down the byline. Malaysia are chasing the game now but India are staying compact in defence.

Oct 22, 2017 6:01 pm (IST) India begin the third quarter with a long corner, and like in the first half are keeping the ball well along with moving well off the ball.

Oct 22, 2017 5:50 pm (IST) Half Time: India lead Malaysia 2-0 in the Asia Cup final at Dhaka.

Oct 22, 2017 5:49 pm (IST) The Indian strikers have been extremely quick in their transition from defence to attack, something that the Malaysian defence has not been able to cope up with.

Oct 22, 2017 5:48 pm (IST) GOAL: Lalit Upadhyay finishes off the counter attack by poking it into the goal after Akashdeep plays it into him in the circle. India lead 2-0

Oct 22, 2017 5:44 pm (IST) Akashdeep hammers his shot towards goal with immense power and it is saved, but the ball is high after that and India have another penalty corner.

Oct 22, 2017 5:43 pm (IST) Just like Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli played his 200th ODI, India's hockey captain Manpreet Singh is making his 200th appearance too.