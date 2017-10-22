India vs Malaysia, Asia Cup Hockey 2017 Final, Live Updates: India Lead Malaysia 1-0

Catch all the live updates from the final of the Asia Cup Hockey 2017 between India vs Malaysia in Dhaka through our live blog.



Preview: India will face Malaysia in the final of the Asia Cup hockey championship after a thumping 4-0 win over arch-foes Pakistan in their final second-round clash here on Saturday. After the teams were deadlocked goalless at the half-time, India ran rampage with goals from Satbir Singh (39th minute), Harmanpreet Singh (51st) Lalit Upadhyay (52nd) and Gurjant Singh (57th). India now have seven points from three games, while Pakistan are eliminated as they have one point, having suffered two defeats and a draw against Malaysia. Second-placed Malaysia took their points tally to four after playing out a 1-1 draw against South Korea, who collected three points in total. Pakistan and South Korea will face-off in the bronze medal match on Sunday. Coming into the match against Pakistan, India, despite having four points, were not guaranteed of a place in the final. Pakistan, who had lost 1-3 to India during the pool phase, were expected to put up a stiff fight. They did show the hunger with a strong start against India by earning three penalty corners inside the first quarter. Pakistan kept their defensive shape well as they did not allow India to have spaces in behind their defence which meant that the latter struggled to attack. But India also won a penalty corner in the 14th minute which was scuffled by drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh. The tempo of the match increased towards the end of the first quarter but the second quarter saw both the teams battle it out in the midfield. It was India who got the first chance to take the lead in the 24th minute through Ramandeep Singh but the Pakistani goalkeeper Amjad Ali deflected his shot to deny the Indians. India, Asia's highest ranked team, then turned on the heat in the latter part of the second quarter as they won a penalty corner in the 28th minute. However the flick from Harmanpreet hit the crossbar as the teams ended the second quarter without a goal being scored. The third quarter finally saw India penetrate Pakistan's circle as their team-work led to a great goal in the 39th minute. Forward Satbir made a darting run on the right flank and passed the ball towards the Pakistan goal but the defenders failed to intercept it, conceding the goal. India kept the possession well throughout the third quarter and dictated play as cracks began to open up in the defensive line of their arch rivals. India had a glorious chance to extend their lead in the 45th minute when captain Manpreet Singh found Lalit free inside the circle but the latter could only hit a shot which was saved by goalkeeper Amjad as India kept their 1-0 lead after the third quarter. India started the fourth quarter aggressively as Varun Kumar missed a chance to score when Gurjant Singh found him in the circle with a calculated pass in the 46th minute. India won two successive penalty corners in the 48th and 49th minute, both of which were saved by Pakistan's Amjad Ali with some heroic saves to deny the Indians. Two minutes later, Harmanpreet converted a well-taken penalty corner to mark his seventh goal of the tournament. India did not relent and went for the third goal in the very next minute. Lalit finished off a brilliant team move with a fierce backhander in the 52nd minute to make it 3-0 in India's favour. Gurjant completed India's big win in the 57th minute after sweeping home a right cross from Akashdeep Singh.



Oct 22, 2017 5:36 pm (IST) Fast movement and finding space has been a hallmark of this Indian team, along with the fact the strikers are also helping out with defensive duties.

Oct 22, 2017 5:35 pm (IST) India have been switching the play at will and have been fluid in attack. No nerves or edginess at the back either which has helped them keep Malaysia at bay.

Oct 22, 2017 5:31 pm (IST) India have had two shots on goal, whereas Malaysia who have had more possession haven't had a shot on target so far

Oct 22, 2017 5:30 pm (IST) End of the first quarter: India lead Malaysia 1-0 in the final after Ramandeep scored early on

Oct 22, 2017 5:29 pm (IST) Malaysia get it horribly wrong at the top of the circle, and India pounce them quickly, with Sardar Singh bringing it out of defence. Playing in defence is a new experience for the veteran.

Oct 22, 2017 5:28 pm (IST) Malaysia finally have their penalty corner as Aideed manages to win it. India not reviewing the decision.

Oct 22, 2017 5:26 pm (IST) Malaysia trying their best to sneak in a penalty corner, but India have cleared their lines without much trouble.

Oct 22, 2017 5:25 pm (IST) India have been looking menancing in attack, whereas Malaysia have not been confident while coming out of defence so far in the first quarter.

Oct 22, 2017 5:23 pm (IST) India appealing for a high ball, while Malaysia want a short corner as the ball hit Sardar Singh on the foot inside the circle.

Oct 22, 2017 5:21 pm (IST) The young Indian defence has been playing well under Malaysian pressure. Not allowing the forwards any space to work with and playing their way out with composure.

Oct 22, 2017 5:20 pm (IST) India have drawn first blood in the final, as SV Sunil combined well with Ramandeep Singh to give them the lead within the first 5 minutes. Malaysia since then have been using the high press against India, but have not been able to make their mark in attack so far in the first quarter.

Oct 22, 2017 5:11 pm (IST) The final has begun and India will be looking to continue their comprehensive showing at the tournament in this game as well.

Oct 22, 2017 4:30 pm (IST) Overall through the course of the Asia Cup both teams have been in good scoring form, but India have been more clinical and ruthless.

Oct 22, 2017 4:28 pm (IST) India's opponents today are Malaysia, and they also drew against South Korea in the Super 4s stages, and were handed a 6-2 thrashing by India at the same stage when they met a few days ago.

Oct 22, 2017 4:23 pm (IST) Just over half an hour left for the Asia Cup Hockey final to begin in Dhaka. India, save on minor blip, have been in scintillating form as they have been unbeaten all through. India's only result that raised a few eyebrows was their draw against South Korea.