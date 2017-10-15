India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Hockey 2017, Highlights: As It Happened

FT! INDIA WIN!! It's three from three as the Men in Blue sail past Pakistan on 15th Oct.#INDvPAK #HeroAsiaCup pic.twitter.com/e71qKQkxcQ— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) October 15, 2017
India will face arch-foes Pakistan in a battle that will determine the top placement in Pool A of the Asia Cup at the Maulana Bhashani National Hockey Stadium.The Sjoerd Marijne-coached India have so far stormed to the top of the pool with two easy wins over Japan (5-1) and hosts Bangladesh (7-0) in the first two matches. They will be aiming to continue to pump in more goals with their forwards in very good form. On the other hand, Pakistan on Friday dropped two points after Japan held them 2-2. The record world champions had earlier drubbed Bangladesh 7-0.
At the Hockey World League Semi Final in London, India had thrashed their neighbours 7-1 in the pool stage and followed it up with a 6-1 win in the classification match. However, for India captain Manpreet, resting on past laurels is not the way forward. "What happened in London is history for us now. We did well there but to repeat similar results we want to focus on our game," Manpreet said.
The clashes against Pakistan are of bigger proportions. But the midfielder said his team's focus will be to top the pool table and to do that they want to make sure they come up with an overall performance against Pakistan."For hockey lovers, India vs Pakistan is always a great game to watch. For us, we want to play them as any other opponent. We want to focus on our strategies against them and ensure we get on to a good start and not concede early goals," the 25-year-old stated.
While the Indian forward line of S.V. Sunil, Akashdeep Singh, Ramandeep Singh and Lalit Upadhyay has showcased excellent form, the team continues to work hard on penalty corner conversion. "I don't think our penalty corner conversation is bad. Yes, we missed a few chances but you must also acknowledge that Bangladesh defence was good," Manpreet pointed out.
Congrats Indian hockey team. Well played to bt Pak 3-1. Enjoy the win & keep improving for the matches ahead #AsiaCup2017 @TheHockeyIndia— Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) October 15, 2017
Penalty Corner: Sumit gets the ball on the edge of the D and he runs towards the base line and cuts back the ball which hits the leg of Pakistani denfender and India gets a PC. Harmanpreet hits the ball from the PC and it hits the leg of a Pakistani defender again and India get another PC with just 2:04 mins to be played. Harmanpreet fails to connect and Pakistan clears the ball. However, India have asked for another review.
Penalty Corner: Goal mouth scramble in front of the India goal and Pakistan are awarded a PC. But Pakistan fail to convert from it and get a long corner. Pakistan even went for a referral as they thought that the ball had touched the feet of Harmanpreet but replay showed that there was no such thing.
GOAL: India have finally scored their second goal with just two mins to go in the third quarter. Manpreet with another fierce hit from the right staright into the D and left winger Ramandeep dives and hits the ball into the net. Great play by the Men in Blue who took Pakistan by surprise with their brilliant play.
The third quarter begins and India will look to add to their 1-0 lead. The only goal so far has been scored by Chinglensana in the second quarter. The Men in Blue have been the better side so far but Pakistan have also wasted couple of great chances. While India keeper Suraj Kerkera has been in sublime form as well.
CHANCE: Suraj Karkera is having a brilliant match as he once again makes a great save to keep India's lead intact in the penultimate minute of the second quarter. Atiq was one on one with the keeper and Karkera saw it early and ran towards his to close down the angle. In the end, Atiq hit the ball straight into the India keeper.
Pakistan have been awarded their third penalty corner but India have reviewed it as they claim that the ball didn't touch any defender in the leg before going harmlessly wide of the target. Third umpire rules in the favour of India as replays showed that the ball hit the stick and Pakistan get a long corner.
Great counter attack from India and they almost had their second goal of the day. Gurjant Singh with a fierce reverse hit from the edge of the left hand side of the court and Lalit Upadhyay almost connected with the ball after making a good dive. But the ball went harmlessly just parallel to the goal.
