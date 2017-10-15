India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Hockey 2017, Highlights: As It Happened

Catch all the live action of the blockbuster Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan through our live blog.



Preview:



India will face arch-foes Pakistan in a battle that will determine the top placement in Pool A of the Asia Cup at the Maulana Bhashani National Hockey Stadium.The Sjoerd Marijne-coached India have so far stormed to the top of the pool with two easy wins over Japan (5-1) and hosts Bangladesh (7-0) in the first two matches. They will be aiming to continue to pump in more goals with their forwards in very good form. On the other hand, Pakistan on Friday dropped two points after Japan held them 2-2. The record world champions had earlier drubbed Bangladesh 7-0.

At the Hockey World League Semi Final in London, India had thrashed their neighbours 7-1 in the pool stage and followed it up with a 6-1 win in the classification match. However, for India captain Manpreet, resting on past laurels is not the way forward. "What happened in London is history for us now. We did well there but to repeat similar results we want to focus on our game," Manpreet said.

The clashes against Pakistan are of bigger proportions. But the midfielder said his team's focus will be to top the pool table and to do that they want to make sure they come up with an overall performance against Pakistan."For hockey lovers, India vs Pakistan is always a great game to watch. For us, we want to play them as any other opponent. We want to focus on our strategies against them and ensure we get on to a good start and not concede early goals," the 25-year-old stated.

While the Indian forward line of S.V. Sunil, Akashdeep Singh, Ramandeep Singh and Lalit Upadhyay has showcased excellent form, the team continues to work hard on penalty corner conversion. "I don't think our penalty corner conversation is bad. Yes, we missed a few chances but you must also acknowledge that Bangladesh defence was good," Manpreet pointed out.



Oct 15, 2017 6:50 pm (IST) Congrats Indian hockey team. Well played to bt Pak 3-1. Enjoy the win & keep improving for the matches ahead #AsiaCup2017 @TheHockeyIndia — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) October 15, 2017

Oct 15, 2017 6:50 pm (IST) For India, Chinglesana, Ramandeep and Harmanpreet got onto the scoresheet while Ali Shaan scored the lone goal for Pakistan.

Oct 15, 2017 6:48 pm (IST) MATCH ENDS: That's it then, India have beaten Pakistan 3-1 to top group A. They have already secured a place in the last 4s but this match was crucial as to which team will go onto the top of the pool. Pakistan have also qualified for the last 4s.

Oct 15, 2017 6:46 pm (IST) One minute left to be played in the final quarter and India are on the verge of another comprehensive win over their arch-rivals.

Oct 15, 2017 6:43 pm (IST) Penalty Corner: Sumit gets the ball on the edge of the D and he runs towards the base line and cuts back the ball which hits the leg of Pakistani denfender and India gets a PC. Harmanpreet hits the ball from the PC and it hits the leg of a Pakistani defender again and India get another PC with just 2:04 mins to be played. Harmanpreet fails to connect and Pakistan clears the ball. However, India have asked for another review.

Oct 15, 2017 6:34 pm (IST) It is like a game of chess that is going on now. Pakistan are sitting back waiting for India to attack while the Men In Blue are also waiting for Pakistan defenders to lose their positions so that they come through. 5 mins left in the final quarter.

Oct 15, 2017 6:29 pm (IST) Penalty Corner: Goal mouth scramble in front of the India goal and Pakistan are awarded a PC. But Pakistan fail to convert from it and get a long corner. Pakistan even went for a referral as they thought that the ball had touched the feet of Harmanpreet but replay showed that there was no such thing.

Oct 15, 2017 6:26 pm (IST) GOAL: Pakistan get their first goal of the day in the third minute of the fourth quarter. Indian players failed to clear the ball from their D and Ali Shaan hit a reverse hit which took a slight deflection from the India goalie and trickled away into the net. Pakistan trail 1-3.

Oct 15, 2017 6:19 pm (IST) GOAL: India score another one with just 28 seconds left in the third quarter. Skipper Harmanpreet Singh scores from the penalty corner and they lead 3-0 and are in full control of the match. Harmanpreet drills the ball into the bottom right corner of the goal.

Oct 15, 2017 6:16 pm (IST) GOAL: India have finally scored their second goal with just two mins to go in the third quarter. Manpreet with another fierce hit from the right staright into the D and left winger Ramandeep dives and hits the ball into the net. Great play by the Men in Blue who took Pakistan by surprise with their brilliant play.

Oct 15, 2017 6:14 pm (IST) Penalty Corner. Pakistan get their third PC of the day but they fail to convert it as the ball goes harmlessly wide of the left hand top corner of the goal. India lead 1-0 with 2:30 mins to go in the third quarter.

Oct 15, 2017 6:12 pm (IST) CHANCE: Tiki Taka hockey from Akashdeep and Gurjant and India most had their second goal of the day in the third quarter. One two pass between the two players and Gurjant hit the ball straight at Pakistan's keeper who made a decent save.

Oct 15, 2017 6:09 pm (IST) Penalty Corner: First penalty corner for India in the match and they get it in the 10th minute of the third quarter. Glorious chance for India to double their lead. But Varun Kumar hits the ball wide of the right hand bottom corner of the goal.

Oct 15, 2017 6:07 pm (IST) After going down to 9 men, Pakistan had a great oppurtunity to level the match but were thwarted by the India keeper. Since then, its back against the wall for them and India are attacking with great vigour. However, nothing has come out of India's persistent attacks as the score still reads 1-0.

Oct 15, 2017 6:04 pm (IST) SAVE: Pakistan were again in onto the goal by new goalkeeper Chikte makes a great running save to keep India's lead intact in the 5th minute of the third quarter.

Oct 15, 2017 6:02 pm (IST) Rizwan Senior and Mahmuud have been given yellow cards each and Pakistan are now down to 9 men for two minutes. Golden oppurtunity for India to extend their lead.

Oct 15, 2017 5:59 pm (IST) The third quarter begins and India will look to add to their 1-0 lead. The only goal so far has been scored by Chinglensana in the second quarter. The Men in Blue have been the better side so far but Pakistan have also wasted couple of great chances. While India keeper Suraj Kerkera has been in sublime form as well.

Oct 15, 2017 5:48 pm (IST) CHANCE: Manpreet steals the ball from a Pakistani defender in the final minute of the second quarter and goes straight towards the opposition's goal. He then slips the ball towards his left for Gurjant who hits a fierce reverse hit. The ball is off-target and India go into half-time leading 1-0.

Oct 15, 2017 5:46 pm (IST) CHANCE: Suraj Karkera is having a brilliant match as he once again makes a great save to keep India's lead intact in the penultimate minute of the second quarter. Atiq was one on one with the keeper and Karkera saw it early and ran towards his to close down the angle. In the end, Atiq hit the ball straight into the India keeper.

Oct 15, 2017 5:44 pm (IST) CHANCE: Great opportunity for Pakistan to level the match in the 11th minute of the second quarter. The ball was hit from the left straight into the D and it towards Rizwa Senior who was clear at the far post. However, he cannot control the ball and the chance is wasted.

Oct 15, 2017 5:42 pm (IST) Pakistan have been awarded their third penalty corner but India have reviewed it as they claim that the ball didn't touch any defender in the leg before going harmlessly wide of the target. Third umpire rules in the favour of India as replays showed that the ball hit the stick and Pakistan get a long corner.

Oct 15, 2017 5:40 pm (IST) GOOD SAVE: Suraj Kerkera makes another great save in the 10th minute of the second quarter. A fierce shot was hit towards him but he makes a good diving save towards his left. India still lead 1-0.

Oct 15, 2017 5:38 pm (IST) Penalty Corner: Pakistan get their second penalty corner of the match in the 8th minute of the second quarter. Ayaz is brought down in the D by Manpreet. But India goalkeeper Suraj Karkera makes a good save towards his left to keep India's lead intact.

Oct 15, 2017 5:35 pm (IST) Great counter attack from India and they almost had their second goal of the day. Gurjant Singh with a fierce reverse hit from the edge of the left hand side of the court and Lalit Upadhyay almost connected with the ball after making a good dive. But the ball went harmlessly just parallel to the goal.

Oct 15, 2017 5:32 pm (IST) GOAL: Chinglensana gives India the lead in just the second minute in the second quarter. Lalit with a great play to take away the Pakistan defender and that gave Chinglesana one of one space with the keeper and the 25-year old slotted home a cool finish. India lead 1-0.

Oct 15, 2017 5:28 pm (IST) Penalty Corner: Pakistan have been awarded the first penalty corner of the day in the last minute of the first quarter. But it was shocker as the ball just goes in between the players. Pakistan waste a great chance as the first quarter comes to an end. Match is locked at 0-0.

Oct 15, 2017 5:25 pm (IST) Ramandeep with a fierce shot from the edge of the left hand side of the D but the shot is easily saved by the Pakistan keeper as it was hit straight into his body.

Oct 15, 2017 5:24 pm (IST) Pakistan's Muhammed Rizwan gets two minute suspension for dangerous play and they are now down to 10 men. India will look to take advantage of this in the final few minutes of the first quarter.