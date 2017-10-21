India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Hockey 2017, Highlights: As It Happened

Catch all the action of the blockbuster Asia Cup Hockey 2017 match between India and Pakistan through our live blog.



Preview:



High on confidence following their impressive string of performances, an in-form India would look to maintain their unbeaten run when they take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their third and final Super 4 match of the 10th men's Asia Cup. Going by their recent form and domination, India, the top-ranked side in the tournament, will start as overwhelming favourites against the world ranked 13 Pakistan, a nation with a glorious hockey history but currently struggling to get themselves back on the world map. In the recent past, India have completely dominated over Pakistan, and the Manpreet Singh-led side would look to continue their stranglehold over the neighbouring country.

Barring the 1-1 draw against Korea in their first Super 4 match, India have been in red hot form in the tournament,having scored some beautiful field goals and displaying what they are best known for, one-touch attacking hockey. The match against Korea seemed to have come as a wake-up call for the Indians, who are playing their maiden tournament under the new chief coach Sjoerd Marijne. The draw against Korea acted as the right catalyst for India as they came out all guns blazing against the ever-impressive Malaysia and routed them 6-2 in their second Super 4 match.

India are atop the table in Super 4 stage with four points from a win and a draw, followed by Malaysia (3 points), Korea (2 points) and Pakistan (1) from two games each. A draw would be enough for India to seal their place in the Sunday's summit clash as they enjoy a better goal difference than any other side. But it would be easier said than done as there is nothing to lose for the Pakistanis, who would be keen to prove a point to the world that they should not be considered pushovers.However, the situation is far from rosy for Pakistan as they not only would have to beat India by a big margin to stand in with a chance to qualify for the final but their fate will also depend on result of the other Super 4 match.

With one foot in the final, the Indians though cannot afford to take Pakistan lightly as they very well know that irrespective of current form, the result of any India-Pakistan hockey encounter depends on how well the teams handle pressure and emotions on the turf. But all said and done, the Indians are expected to come out with flying colours and any result apart from that would be a dampener for Majirne's boys, who have displayed outstanding hockey so far in the tournament. What has been the hallmark and most eye-catching thing for India in the tournament is the performance of their forwardline. The Indian strikers comprising Akashdeep Singh, Ramandeep Singh, SV Sunil, Lalit Upadhyay and young Gujrant Singh have been terrific upfront scoring fantastic field goals.The Indian midfield have been held well by skipper Manpreet Singh and Chinglensana Singh, while veteran Sardar Singh has done exceedingly well as the central defender and the linkman between the midfield and the forwards.

Oct 21, 2017 8:35 pm (IST) FT! India storm into the Final of the #HeroAsiaCup 2017 (Men) with an outstanding win over Pakistan on 21st October 2017. #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/7HgnjyCi4Q — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) October 21, 2017

Oct 21, 2017 8:20 pm (IST) India make the final of Asia Cup hockey beating Pak 4-0. That's as comprehensive as it can get. Bravo! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 21, 2017

Oct 21, 2017 8:20 pm (IST) Indns’ all out attack n 4th qrtr snaps Pak defence/ability 2 stay n the game-Indn domination vs Pak is total-gr8 job Ind-now clinch Title Pl — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) October 21, 2017

Oct 21, 2017 8:15 pm (IST) MATCH ENDS: India have comprehensively beaten Pakistan 4-0 to seal a place in the final of the competition. Satbir, Harmanpreet, Lalit and Gurjant score for the Men in Blue.

Oct 21, 2017 8:08 pm (IST) GOAL: Another superb team play from India and it has resulted into a goal. A great low cross from Satbir and Gurjant stops it easily and hits home a fierce shot to make it 4-0 in favour of India with 4 mins to go.

Oct 21, 2017 8:06 pm (IST) Chance: Great team play once again from India as Gurjant gives away a cross field pass from the edge of the D to Akashdeep who shoots but the keeper makes an easy save. India lead 3-0 with 5 mins to play in the final quarter.

Oct 21, 2017 8:03 pm (IST) GOAL: India score another one quickly and this time it is Lalit who scores a field goal. Great play once again from India and they now lead 3-0 with 9 mins to go in the last quarter.

Oct 21, 2017 8:02 pm (IST) GOAL:India finally get a Penalty Corner right and score their second goal of the day with 10 mins to go in the last quarter. Harmanpreet hits the ball into the bottom left corner of the keeper to double India's lead.

Oct 21, 2017 7:57 pm (IST) Penalty Corner: India get a Penalty corner as Butt is reprimanded. Manpreet hits hard but the goal keeper makes a good save. However, a dangerous play by one of the Pakistan defenders helps India get another penalty corner with 11:43 to go in the second half. But India fail to score from it and the score is still 1-0.

Oct 21, 2017 7:53 pm (IST) Fourth Quarter Begins: India get another chance to extend their lead in the first minute of the last quarter but they fail to score. Manpreet once again sends in a cross from the flank and it missed everyone in the D. Varun was the closest to making contact with the ball but ever after diving, he couldn't reach it.

Oct 21, 2017 7:50 pm (IST) Chance: India had a glorious chance to go 2-0 up in the dying minutes of the third quarter. Manpreet sends in a perfect low cross from the left flank. But Lalit fails to control the ball while he was clear at the goal. India end third quarter with a lead of 1-0.

Oct 21, 2017 7:46 pm (IST) Penalty Corner: India get a penalty corner with 4 mins left in the third quarter and Harmanpreet Singh hits a fierce drive from it. But the goalkeeper makes an excellent jumping save as the ball was moving into the top corner.

Oct 21, 2017 7:43 pm (IST) GOAL: India have taken the lead courtesy of Satbir, who gave a defender the shimmy and was free inside the D. He then passed the ball to Gurjant towards the far end but the ball took a deflection off a Pakistan defender and goes inside the goal. India lead 1-0 with 6 mins left in the third quarter.

Oct 21, 2017 7:38 pm (IST) India make a circle entry with Ramandeep getting a pass from Chinglensana right through the middle. But before Ramandeep could control and hit a shot away, Butt stole away the ball from him. Five mins gone in the third quarter and the match is locked at 0-0.

Oct 21, 2017 7:36 pm (IST) Rizwan tries to go for a long through ball but misses Arslan completely who was inside the Indian D. Pakistan have once again started on the front foot in this quarter, same as in the first two.

Oct 21, 2017 7:33 pm (IST) Third Quarter Begins: The players come out onto the pitch for the second half and as things stand, India will qualify for the final. Team India need either win or a draw to seal a place in the title match.

Oct 21, 2017 7:26 pm (IST) Second Quarter Ends: The match is still locked at 0-0 as we head into half-time. India came really close to scoring in this quarter as skipper Harmanpreet hit the ball into cross bar from a penalty corner.

Oct 21, 2017 7:21 pm (IST) Penalty Corner: India have won a penalty corner as skipper Harmanpreet send inside the D a through ball and it hits Mohammed Irfan in the leg. Harmanpreet then hits a stunning shot from the PC but it rattles into the cross bar with 2 mins to go in the second quarter.

Oct 21, 2017 7:19 pm (IST) Penalty Corner: Pakistan get another PC and India are not reviewing it. Dangerous play from India inside the D as in trying to clear it Sumit hit the ball in the air. However, Pakistan still cannot score as Ahmed hits the ball into one of the defenders and the ball blazer over the ball. Match locked at 0-0 with three mins to go in the second quarter.

Oct 21, 2017 7:14 pm (IST) Chance: Lalit steals the ball in the half of Pakistan and gives away an early pass to Ramandeep who was inside the D. Ramandeep gets his shot away early but the Pakistan keeper swats the ball away. Match locked at 0-0 after 9 mins in the second quarter.

Oct 21, 2017 7:11 pm (IST) India have been second best in all departments so far in the match. Pakistan are closing down the Indian players very quickly and they aren't giving away anything easily at the moment. With five mins gone in the second quarter, India have got nothing to show.

Oct 21, 2017 7:07 pm (IST) Second Quarter Starts: Arslan hits a through ball right through the middle and Akash Chikte lets the ball roll inside the goal. However, it will not count as a goal because nobody touch the ball inside the circle. Pakistan start brightly in the second quarter as well.

Oct 21, 2017 7:04 pm (IST) First Quarter Ends: The match is locked at 0-0 after first 15 mins and it is safe to say that Pakistan were the better side. They had three shots on target as compared to India's 0.

Oct 21, 2017 7:02 pm (IST) Penalty Corner: Much more like it from India as Ramandeep hits the ball into one of the Pakistani defender's leg and wins their first PC of the day with 1:42 to go. But Harmanpreet couldn't drag the ball as it got stuck in the lump of water. Great chance go a begging for India.

Oct 21, 2017 7:00 pm (IST) Penalty Corner: Pakistan is really pressuring the Indian defence as they win their third PC of the day. This time Irfan hits the shot low and towards the right of the goalie, but the Indian custodian Akash Chikte was upto it and clears the ball away. Match locked at 0-0 with 3 mins to go in the first quarter.

Oct 21, 2017 6:57 pm (IST) Penalty Corner: 10 mins gone in the first quarter and it is safe to that Pakistan have been the better team so far as they get their second PC of the quarter. The ball once again hits the foot of an Indian defender. However, Pakistan fail to score from it as the ball crashes into the post and rolls away.

Oct 21, 2017 6:53 pm (IST) Third umpire rules in the favour of India as he says: "There is no need to change the on-field umpire's decision as the ball had missed the foot of the Indian defender. Pakistan lose their review."

Oct 21, 2017 6:51 pm (IST) Pakistan have called for a review once again as they claim the ball hit the foot of Dipsan Tirkey. Third umpire is looking at it and it could be Pakistan's second PC of the match.

Oct 21, 2017 6:50 pm (IST) Penalty Corner: Pakistan get the first penalty corner of the match as the ball hits the leg of one of the Indian defenders. The Men in Blue have chosen not to refer it as they know it is a clear cut PC in the 7th mins of the quarter.