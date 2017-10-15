India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Hockey 2017 Live Updates: India Look to Extend Lead in 3rd Quarter

Preview:
India will face arch-foes Pakistan in a battle that will determine the top placement in Pool A of the Asia Cup at the Maulana Bhashani National Hockey Stadium.The Sjoerd Marijne-coached India have so far stormed to the top of the pool with two easy wins over Japan (5-1) and hosts Bangladesh (7-0) in the first two matches. They will be aiming to continue to pump in more goals with their forwards in very good form. On the other hand, Pakistan on Friday dropped two points after Japan held them 2-2. The record world champions had earlier drubbed Bangladesh 7-0.
At the Hockey World League Semi Final in London, India had thrashed their neighbours 7-1 in the pool stage and followed it up with a 6-1 win in the classification match. However, for India captain Manpreet, resting on past laurels is not the way forward. "What happened in London is history for us now. We did well there but to repeat similar results we want to focus on our game," Manpreet said.
The clashes against Pakistan are of bigger proportions. But the midfielder said his team's focus will be to top the pool table and to do that they want to make sure they come up with an overall performance against Pakistan."For hockey lovers, India vs Pakistan is always a great game to watch. For us, we want to play them as any other opponent. We want to focus on our strategies against them and ensure we get on to a good start and not concede early goals," the 25-year-old stated.
While the Indian forward line of S.V. Sunil, Akashdeep Singh, Ramandeep Singh and Lalit Upadhyay has showcased excellent form, the team continues to work hard on penalty corner conversion. "I don't think our penalty corner conversation is bad. Yes, we missed a few chances but you must also acknowledge that Bangladesh defence was good," Manpreet pointed out.
CHANCE: Suraj Karkera is having a brilliant match as he once again makes a great save to keep India's lead intact in the penultimate minute of the second quarter. Atiq was one on one with the keeper and Karkera saw it early and ran towards his to close down the angle. In the end, Atiq hit the ball straight into the India keeper.
Pakistan have been awarded their third penalty corner but India have reviewed it as they claim that the ball didn't touch any defender in the leg before going harmlessly wide of the target. Third umpire rules in the favour of India as replays showed that the ball hit the stick and Pakistan get a long corner.
Great counter attack from India and they almost had their second goal of the day. Gurjant Singh with a fierce reverse hit from the edge of the left hand side of the court and Lalit Upadhyay almost connected with the ball after making a good dive. But the ball went harmlessly just parallel to the goal.
However, for India captain Manpreet, resting on past laurels is not the way forward. "What happened in London is history for us now. We did well there but to repeat similar results we want to focus on our game. For hockey lovers, India vs Pakistan is always a great game to watch. For us, we want to play them as any other opponent. We want to focus on our strategies against them and ensure we get on to a good start and not concede early goals," the 25-year-old stated.
The Sjoerd Marijne-coached India have so far stormed to the top of the pool with two easy wins over Japan (5-1) and hosts Bangladesh (7-0) in the first two matches. They will be aiming to continue to pump in more goals with their forwards in very good form. On the other hand, Pakistan on Friday dropped two points after Japan held them 2-2. The record world champions had earlier drubbed Bangladesh 7-0.
-
13 Oct, 2017 | Pakistan and Sri Lanka in UAE PAK vs SL 292/650.0 overs 209/850.0 oversPakistan beat Sri Lanka by 83 runs
-
10 Oct, 2017 | Australia in India IND vs AUS 118/1020.0 overs 122/215.3 oversAustralia beat India by 8 wickets
-
08 Oct, 2017 | ICC World Cricket League Championship SCO vs PNG 203/1049.2 overs 204/548.0 oversPapua New Guinea beat Scotland by 5 wickets
-
07 Oct, 2017 | Australia in India AUS vs IND 118/818.4 overs 49/15.3 oversIndia beat Australia by 9 wickets (D/L method)
-
06 - 10 Oct, 2017 | Pakistan and Sri Lanka in UAE SL vs PAK 482/10159.2 overs 262/1090.3 oversSri Lanka beat Pakistan by 68 runs