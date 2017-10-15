India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Hockey 2017 Live Updates: India Look to Extend Lead in 3rd Quarter

Catch all the live action of the blockbuster Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan through our live blog.



Preview:



India will face arch-foes Pakistan in a battle that will determine the top placement in Pool A of the Asia Cup at the Maulana Bhashani National Hockey Stadium.The Sjoerd Marijne-coached India have so far stormed to the top of the pool with two easy wins over Japan (5-1) and hosts Bangladesh (7-0) in the first two matches. They will be aiming to continue to pump in more goals with their forwards in very good form. On the other hand, Pakistan on Friday dropped two points after Japan held them 2-2. The record world champions had earlier drubbed Bangladesh 7-0.

At the Hockey World League Semi Final in London, India had thrashed their neighbours 7-1 in the pool stage and followed it up with a 6-1 win in the classification match. However, for India captain Manpreet, resting on past laurels is not the way forward. "What happened in London is history for us now. We did well there but to repeat similar results we want to focus on our game," Manpreet said.

The clashes against Pakistan are of bigger proportions. But the midfielder said his team's focus will be to top the pool table and to do that they want to make sure they come up with an overall performance against Pakistan."For hockey lovers, India vs Pakistan is always a great game to watch. For us, we want to play them as any other opponent. We want to focus on our strategies against them and ensure we get on to a good start and not concede early goals," the 25-year-old stated.

While the Indian forward line of S.V. Sunil, Akashdeep Singh, Ramandeep Singh and Lalit Upadhyay has showcased excellent form, the team continues to work hard on penalty corner conversion. "I don't think our penalty corner conversation is bad. Yes, we missed a few chances but you must also acknowledge that Bangladesh defence was good," Manpreet pointed out.



Oct 15, 2017 5:48 pm (IST) CHANCE: Manpreet steals the ball from a Pakistani defender in the final minute of the second quarter and goes straight towards the opposition's goal. He then slips the ball towards his left for Gurjant who hits a fierce reverse hit. The ball is off-target and India go into half-time leading 1-0.

Oct 15, 2017 5:46 pm (IST) CHANCE: Suraj Karkera is having a brilliant match as he once again makes a great save to keep India's lead intact in the penultimate minute of the second quarter. Atiq was one on one with the keeper and Karkera saw it early and ran towards his to close down the angle. In the end, Atiq hit the ball straight into the India keeper.

Oct 15, 2017 5:44 pm (IST) CHANCE: Great opportunity for Pakistan to level the match in the 11th minute of the second quarter. The ball was hit from the left straight into the D and it towards Rizwa Senior who was clear at the far post. However, he cannot control the ball and the chance is wasted.

Oct 15, 2017 5:42 pm (IST) Pakistan have been awarded their third penalty corner but India have reviewed it as they claim that the ball didn't touch any defender in the leg before going harmlessly wide of the target. Third umpire rules in the favour of India as replays showed that the ball hit the stick and Pakistan get a long corner.

Oct 15, 2017 5:40 pm (IST) GOOD SAVE: Suraj Kerkera makes another great save in the 10th minute of the second quarter. A fierce shot was hit towards him but he makes a good diving save towards his left. India still lead 1-0.

Oct 15, 2017 5:38 pm (IST) Penalty Corner: Pakistan get their second penalty corner of the match in the 8th minute of the second quarter. Ayaz is brought down in the D by Manpreet. But India goalkeeper Suraj Karkera makes a good save towards his left to keep India's lead intact.

Oct 15, 2017 5:35 pm (IST) Great counter attack from India and they almost had their second goal of the day. Gurjant Singh with a fierce reverse hit from the edge of the left hand side of the court and Lalit Upadhyay almost connected with the ball after making a good dive. But the ball went harmlessly just parallel to the goal.

Oct 15, 2017 5:32 pm (IST) GOAL: Chinglensana gives India the lead in just the second minute in the second quarter. Lalit with a great play to take away the Pakistan defender and that gave Chinglesana one of one space with the keeper and the 25-year old slotted home a cool finish. India lead 1-0.

Oct 15, 2017 5:28 pm (IST) Penalty Corner: Pakistan have been awarded the first penalty corner of the day in the last minute of the first quarter. But it was shocker as the ball just goes in between the players. Pakistan waste a great chance as the first quarter comes to an end. Match is locked at 0-0.

Oct 15, 2017 5:25 pm (IST) Ramandeep with a fierce shot from the edge of the left hand side of the D but the shot is easily saved by the Pakistan keeper as it was hit straight into his body.

Oct 15, 2017 5:24 pm (IST) Pakistan's Muhammed Rizwan gets two minute suspension for dangerous play and they are now down to 10 men. India will look to take advantage of this in the final few minutes of the first quarter.

Oct 15, 2017 5:23 pm (IST) Pakistan are slowly and steadily growing into the match and in the past two minutes, they have forced India back into their own half. However, twice now India have tried to hit back on th counter but their final pass seems to be missing.

Oct 15, 2017 5:19 pm (IST) Manpreet Singh hits the ball straight into the D from the left hand side of the court. The ball whizzed past couple of defenders and approached the goal. Akashdeep tried to make a contact with the ball and put it inside the net but failed to do so. Great ball by skipper Manpreet though.

Oct 15, 2017 5:18 pm (IST) Akashdeep with first of his mazy runs today and the he runs past two defenders and gets into the D. But Pakistan defenders clear it before he could send in a cross and the ball trickles away for a long corner. No clear cut chances in the match so far with 7 minutes played in the first quarter.

Oct 15, 2017 5:16 pm (IST) India have started on the frontfoot early on in the first quarter. India's mid-field is dominating the possession. Most of the play is taking place in Pakistan's half and this was the second time when Pakistani players were forced to clear the ball away from their own corner.

Oct 15, 2017 5:12 pm (IST) Manpreet with a hard foul early on in the first quarter as he collides with Umar. The referee blows his whistle for a foul and Umar is down on the ground and is looking a bit dazed.

Oct 15, 2017 5:10 pm (IST) The Indian team — who are the sixth ranked team in the world — have opted for the 4-3-3 formation. The Men in Blue have come together into the huddle now and skipper Manpreet Singh is issuing a ralling cry to the team.

Oct 15, 2017 5:06 pm (IST) Both teams are now coming out onto the pitch to clash for the 117th time in the history of the game. Both teams will now stand for their respective national anthems.

Oct 15, 2017 5:02 pm (IST) India have won both their matches so far in the tournament and are already through to the super fours. But as for Pakistan, they have won one and drawn one and they need to win this clash to progress as the top placed team.

Oct 15, 2017 4:58 pm (IST) However, for India captain Manpreet, resting on past laurels is not the way forward. "What happened in London is history for us now. We did well there but to repeat similar results we want to focus on our game. For hockey lovers, India vs Pakistan is always a great game to watch. For us, we want to play them as any other opponent. We want to focus on our strategies against them and ensure we get on to a good start and not concede early goals," the 25-year-old stated.

Oct 15, 2017 4:32 pm (IST) The Sjoerd Marijne-coached India have so far stormed to the top of the pool with two easy wins over Japan (5-1) and hosts Bangladesh (7-0) in the first two matches. They will be aiming to continue to pump in more goals with their forwards in very good form. On the other hand, Pakistan on Friday dropped two points after Japan held them 2-2. The record world champions had earlier drubbed Bangladesh 7-0.