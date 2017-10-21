India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Hockey 2017, Where to Watch, Live Stream, TV Timings IST

High on confidence following their impressive string of performances, an in-form India would look to maintain their unbeaten run when they take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their third and final Super 4 match of the 10th men's Asia Cup, here on Saturday.Going by their recent form and domination, India, the top-ranked side in the tournament, will start as overwhelming favourites against the world ranked 13 Pakistan, a nation with a glorious hockey history but currently struggling to get themselves back on the world map.In the recent past, India have completely dominated over Pakistan, and the Manpreet Singh-led side would look to continue their stranglehold over the neighbouring country.Barring the 1-1 draw against Korea in their first Super 4 match, India have been in red hot form in the tournament,having scored some beautiful field goals and displaying what they are best known for, one-touch attacking hockey.The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup hockey match will be played at the Maulana Bhashani National Hockey Stadium in Dhaka.The live broadcast of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup hockey match will start at 17:00 IST.The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup hockey match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports HD 2.The India vs Pakistan match can be live streamed online on www.hotstar.com. For live scores, updates, and analysis, you can follow news18.com