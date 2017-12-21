Indian Arrows Look to Get Back to Winning Ways Against Gokulam Kerala FC

The young Indian Arrows will look to get back to winning ways and finish the festive season on a high when they face ninth place Gokulam Kerala FC at the Ambedkar Stadium.Losing two back-to-back matches against table toppers Minerva Punjab FC put a stop to the high flying start of the young colts, but coach Luis Norton de Matos feels that his team will go all out for a win.Speaking to the media at the pre-match conference, Matos said, "We are certainly looking for a win against Gokulam Kerala FC. The most important thing for us is to show our boys can play with senior players. With no foreigners and mostly 16-17-year-olds, even if we finish 5th or 6th it is a huge positive."Arrows skipper Amarjit Singh said, "We are combining well, we have players from both the U-17 and U-19 teams and our styles and strategy were different. In the first three matches, we were trying to adapt to each other. Hopefully, we will play better as we go along."Asked about the back-to-back losses against Minerva Punjab FC, Singh said "Minerva were quite consistent and they were quite physical, they were well organised and that is why they are the league leaders. We lost to the brilliance of Chencho but collectively our team held our own."Although the tide has been against Gokulam Kerala FC - losing two of their three matches and drawing one - coach Bino George and his team will look to turn the momentum in the capital.George said "Most of our players are inexperienced. Our aim is to finish inside the Top 4. Indian Arrows is quite a young team. I have seen their matches and they are quite fast."Although they are a bunch of teenagers we have to be cautious as they are a very good team and I told my boys to not take them lightly," he added.