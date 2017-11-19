Indian Arrows to Play First Two Games in Goa

The Indian Arrows are going to play their first two home matches of the Hero ILeague in Goa due to the unavailibity of the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in New Delhi, an AIFF official said.Their opening match is against Chennai City FC on November 29, and in the second match they will be face Minerva Punjab FC.They will return to Delhi after playing their first two matches in Goa.With FC Goa and Churchill Brothers SC sharing the Nehru Stadium in Margao, the Arrows will have to play either at Tilak Maiden in Vasco or GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim."We have not finalised the venue in Goa as yet. In the next couple of days we will inspect the two venues and take a call," the official said.The I-League will kick off on November 25.