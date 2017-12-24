GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Indian Boxers Strike Gold at Galym Zharylgapov Boxing Tournament

Indian boxers dominated the ring at the Galym Zharylgapov Boxing Tournament in Karaganda, Kazakhstan, claiming three gold, a silver, and a bronze medal at the event.

PTI

Updated:December 24, 2017, 6:01 PM IST
File Image of Mandeep Jangra (Facebook)
New Delhi: Indian boxers dominated the ring at the Galym Zharylgapov Boxing Tournament in Karaganda, Kazakhstan, claiming three gold, a silver, and a bronze medal at the event.

Three-time King's Cup gold-medallist and a reigning national champion from the Railways K Shyam Kumar (49kg), world youth championships' bronze-medallist Naman Tanwar (91 kg) and Asian Games bronze-medallist Satish Kumar (+91 kg) claimed gold medals.

To add to it, the 19-year-old Tanwar, seen as a bright prospect for the future, was also adjudged the best boxer of the tournament.

The silver medal was claimed by national champion Manish Kaushik (60 kg).

Commonwealth Games silver-medallist Mandeep Jangra, competing in his maiden international tournament in the middleweight (75 kg) category had to be content with a bronze medal after going down in the semifinals.

Jangra is also the reigning national champion in this weight category.

The season-ending tournament featured five international and 15 local teams, adding up to 154 boxers in all.
