Indian Eves Edge Belarus in Second Hockey Test

Bhopal: Led by inspirational skipper Rani Rampal, the Indian eves beat Belarus 2-1 to continue their fine form in the Five-Match Test Series here on Friday.

India got off to a good start by earning a penalty corner in the 9th minute. It was striker Rani who successfully converted the PC to take a 1-0 lead.

However, Belarus did well in the next two quarters to contain the Indian women and not allow them too many chances in the striking circle with strong defense.

The visitors equalized in the 36th minute when Sviatlana Bahushevich, who also scored the lone goal for Belarus on Thursday, struck a fine field goal.

Belarus continued to hold the Indian eves right till the end but a 60th minute PC proved to be crucial as India managed to seal the game with Lalremsiami converting the PC to register a 2-1 win. India are now 2-0 up in the Test Series.