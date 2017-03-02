Indian Eves Thump Belarus 5-1 in First Hockey Test
File image of Indian women's hockey team celebrating a goal.(Photo Courtesy: Hockey India)
Bhopal: The Indian women's hockey team produced a dominant performance to defeat Belarus 5-1 here on Thursday.
Navjot Kaur (11th, 15th minutes) Punam Barla (29th), Deep Grace Ekka (57th) and Gurjit Kaur (60th) scored for India while Sviatlana Bahushevich got a consolation goal for Belarus in the 37th minute.
Navjot Kaur drew first blood by converting a penalty corner and followed it up by scoring a sensational field goal a short while later as the hosts ended the first quarter with a 2-0 lead.
Though Belarus did well to keep the Indian forwards at bay in the second quarter, the hosts managed increase their lead just before half-time when Punam Barla came up with good stick work to beat the defenders in the striking circle.
Sviatlana Bahushevich reduced the deficit for Belarus in the third quarter. But the Indian women came back stronger in the final quarter with Ekka and Gurjit Kaur smashing home from penalty corners to round off a superb performance.
Recommended For You
- New Yamaha R15 Version 3.0 Could Have a Top Speed of Over 140 Km/h
- #UnitedByHalf | News18 Talks to People About Gender Equality
- Logan: Why Hugh Jackman Is Irreplaceable As Wolverine For Fans
- News18 Movie Awards 2017: Randeep Ahead of Others in Best Supporting Actor Category
- Amish's Autographed Copy Of Immortals Of Meluha Could Be Yours; Here's How