Indian Football Team Begin Week Long Preparatory Camp in Mumbai

The Indian football team has begun their week long preparation camp ahead of the upcoming AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Myanmar in Mumbai and will move base to Goa after November 11.India led by Sunil Chhetri and the British coach Stephen Constantine achieved qualification for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup, after they beat Macau in their fourth qualifier in Bangalore.India who will be making their fourth ever appearance in the tournament, with the last being in 2011, have won all of their four qualifiers up until now and are top of the group with 12 points.Constantine, who according to reports had fallen out with some senior players in the team, has called up 28 players as for the national camp. The team and the coach though are not taking any opponent lightly.Only 26 players have finally made it to the camp as both Rowllin Borges and Nikhil Poojary have pulled out after picking up minor injuries in training with their respective clubs.Constantine said: “We may have already qualified for the Asian Cup but that doesn’t mean we will take this game lightly. It’s time to work hard again and am looking forward to working with the boys.”The last time the two teams met in Yangon, India won by a solitary goal margin, a gem of a goal scored by Captain Sunil Chhetri.The match against Myanmar is slated for November 14, 2017, the kick-off of which is at 8 pm.Subrata Paul, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Vishal Kaith.Pritam Kotal, Lalruathatthara, Anas Edathodika, Sandesh Jhingan, Salam Ranjan Singh, Sarthak Golui, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Narayan Das.Jackichand Singh, Udanta Singh, Pronay Halder, Anirudh Thapa, Germanpreet Singh, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Md. Rafique, Bikash Jairy, Halicharan Narzary.Sunil Chhetri, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Alen Deory, Hitesh Sharma, Balwant Singh.