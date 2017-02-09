Indian Football Team to Play Friendly Against Cambodia

New Delhi: As part of its preparations for the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers 2019, the Indian football team will play an away international friendly match against Cambodia in Phnom Penh on March 22.

"We are delighted to confirm an International Friendly against Cambodia. The match will help the team prepare better for the crucial first match against Myanmar," All India Football Federation (AIFF) General Secretary Kushal Das said.

India will begin their campaign in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers in an away match against Myanmar in Yangon on March 28. The last time the two teams met, Myanmar had beaten India by a solitary goal in the AFC Challenge Cup at the same venue.

National Coach Stephen Constantine thanked AIFF for helping him "arrange the game."

"I appreciate the efforts of the AIFF in helping me secure the match. The International Friendly will help the players understand each other better ahead of our tough challenge against Myanmar. The idea is to play against a team close to Myanmar with regards to climatic conditions," he stated.

"We plan to train in Cambodia for some days before proceeding to Yangon directly for our first match in the Qualifiers," he added.