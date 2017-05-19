By VV Arun

Thiruvananthapuram: The sports ministry has stepped in after Indian footballer CK Vineeth was sacked from his job with the Kerala Accountant General’s office due to lack of attendance.

Sports Minister Vijay Goel has ordered a probe into Vineeth’s sacking, after News18 Kerala highlighted the issue. Goel has promised to write to the A-G’s office and seek details. He says sportspersons’ priority is to win medals for the country, and not have to worry about attendance in office.

Vineeth was fired from his job for not having enough attendance. Vineeth had been appointed to the A-G's office in 2012 under sports quota.

He says he was unable to attend office due to busy training schedule and Bengaluru FCmatches. His probation period was extended earlier, but he was still unable to complete it. The Kerala A-G's office comes under the Comptroller and Auditor General of India’s jurisdiction. Kerala Sports minister AC Moideen has requested the AG’s office to reconsider its decision.

Vineeth himself spoke to News18 saying he wants justice. Former state sports minister Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan expressed hope that the A-G's office will reverse its decision to fire Vineeth. Vineeth is yet to officially receive a letter of termination.

Vineeth who hails from a small town in Kannur, currently plays as a striker for I-League side Bengaluru FC and is also associated with Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League.