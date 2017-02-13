Indian Hockey Team is Hungry for a World Cup Medal, Says Drag-Flicker Rupinderpal Singh
New Delhi: After Indian hockey's dominating show in the year 2016 where it scaled new heights, ace drag flicker Rupinderpal Singh said the team's main target is to win a World Cup medal.
"Our team's main target is winning a World Cup medal now. Juniors have done their job and it is time for seniors to deliver," Rupinderpal Singh told News18 Sports in an exclusive interview.
India's only gold medal in World Cup came way back in 1975 when they defeated arch-rivals Pakistan 2-1 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Since then India have failed to reach the final of the mega tournament and have not won any medals.
"We performed really well in 2016 and won two titles. We made mistakes and we learnt quickly. Indian hockey is on winning ways now and we will keep the momentum going," Rupinderpal said.
"We have a camp in the month of March. It is going to be a crucial camp for us keeping the World Cup in mind. We will have one-and-a-half years to prepare for World Cup and we want to put everything for the mega tournament," Rupinderpal said.
Rupinderpal also said if the team sustains its winning momentum, it can also win an Olympic medal.
The Indian hockey star also credited his coach Roelant Oltmans for his role in bringing the glory days in Indian hockey.
Oltmans, who served as High Performance Director before doubling up as chief coach following the sacking of Paul van Ass last year, has been the guiding force behind the Indian hockey team.
"Champions Trophy and Asian Champions Trophy medals are the prime examples. We were 12th in world ranking when he took over the coaching job. Now we are sixth," he said.
Rupinder also hailed the introduction of the Hockey India League (HIL) and termed the league as a stepping stone for the young players to enter the national team.
"It [HIL] has taken Indian hockey to another level. This tournament has matched the international-level hockey tournaments," the drag flicker said.
Rupinder is one of the best drag flickers in the world. With a height of 6'4, his drag-flicking skill is unmatchable and is a nightmare for the opposition.
"My height helps me a lot in drag flicking. There is a systematic training for this that I follow. I have to take care of my muscles because you need to bent and then make an angle and then drag. It requires a mind game and power too. Thankfully, I am able to do this. I always stick to my basics whether it is gym or practice sessions. It took a lot of time for me to become a good drag flicker. You need to be fit and do recommended exercises to be a long-term drag flicker," Rupinderpal signed off.
