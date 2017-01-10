New Delhi: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Tuesday annulled its decision to appoint scam-tainted Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Chautala as life presidents.

IOA president Narayana Ramachandran said no resolution to appoint Chautala and Kalmadi as life presidents was passed in Annual General Meeting in Chennai.

Both Kalmadi and Chautala were made honorary life presidents of the Indian Olympic Association on December 27 last year in Chennai.

Kalmadi served as the IOA president from 1996 to 2011 and was jailed for 10 months for his involvement in the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games corruption scandal but was later released on bail.

Chautala, on the other hand, served as the president of the IOA from December 2012 to February 2014 when the sports body was suspended by the parent IOC for fielding charge-sheeted candidates at the elections. His election as IOA chief was annulled by the IOC.

However, CWG scam accused Kalmadi, later declined to accept the post of life president of the Indian Olympic Association, a day after his appointment triggered a controversy and raised uncomfortable questions for the government.

In a letter to the IOA President, Kalmadi wrote: “I thank the IOA for conferring the honour of life time president on me. However I do not feel it would be appropriate for me to accept this honour at this time. I am confident that my name will be cleared and I will defer the acceptance of the honour till such time.”