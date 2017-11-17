Indian Super League 2.0 – Applauded By Teams, Set to Test Tournament Organisers

As we wait for kick off the Indian Super League in Kochi, there is a sense of expectation and curiosity that surrounds the fourth season. The competition played second fiddle to the I-League in terms of officially being the most important in the country for three years, now they are on equal footing – a fact, set to change sooner rather than later.Unlike the first three years, the ISL table will see 10 teams, resulting in the number games being increased by about a third. That, obviously means the league would need a bigger window in the sporting calendar – 4 months in comparison to 2 in the previous editions.The demand for the expansion in the league has been well documented and it has come as a big relief for all those involved in it. At the recently concluded Media Days, coaches and players applauded this change. FC Goa midfielder Bruno Pinheiro noted that it played a very big role in his decision to return to India after a gap of a couple of years."One of the main reasons for me agreeing to come back is the extension of the league. The biggest advantage of this is for the players, who need time to recover and a longer season means better performances," the Portuguese said.Mumbai City FC, who were known to be inconsistent, were a far cry from that stereotype under the Costa Rican Alexandre Guimaraes, who is back this year. The man who turned around the fortunes of the Ranbir Kapoor owned franchise in less than 60 days also applauded the step up in the format."This season, there will be enough time for recovery, preparation and even to experiment with different tactics. A longer league means every manager will have more time to impart their ideas to their team and know the players better," he said.Not all the gifts have been unwrapped as yet; the fourth edition also demands that all the ten franchise teams have at least six Indian players on the field at any given point in time as compared to five in previous editions. Nor is there a necessity to have a marquee player/coach in the dugout, thus giving home grown talent another push into the spotlight.Former Manchester United attackers Teddy Sheringham and Steve Coppell, both of whom will be in opposite dugouts on the opening day of the season agree that the modification on the playing eleven rule is a good turn of events for Indian footballers.“This move adds responsibility for the Indian players, and they have to perform,” Coppell said."I think it's a good decision to have six Indians on the pitch at all times and it means Indians getting more chances to play and show their skills," said Sheringham in Kolkata.Champions in the second season, and always a contender for the top 4 come the business end of the season; Chennaiyin FC would depend heavily in the first two seasons on the magic of their Brazilian forward Elano. But have promised to invest heavily in Indian players."Will see that we have invested our money in young Indians who will not just come on for 10 minutes, but will form an integral part of my squad this season," quipped Coach John Gregory.All of these factors augur well for Indian football only if their full potential can be realised by the players. That added with the plump incentive of a spot in the qualifying rounds of the prestigious AFC Champions League takes matters to another level in terms of competition. Add the fact that there are no chances of relegation, means teams are more than likely to go all out for the wins.But one also awaits news from the recent future about yet another change in the format and style of the Indian Super League. Within the corridors of the AIFF, AFC and FIFA, heads are coming together to essentially plan the way forward to bring both the ISL and the I-League together, and make the top flight even longer.Stuck in this no-man’s land are the organisers of both tournaments. The Indian Super League which in effect is kick starting the Indian domestic season, like the players, will also have to deal with the new format which is an unknown explored quantity as yet.Not only did India break the attendance records in FIFA’s youth tournaments at the FIFA U-17 World Cup but also witnessed football of the quality which is rarely seen in India. The ISL has the daunting task of matching if not bettering that.Going by precedent in terms of watching domestic football in India, the rising interest cannot be neglected, and if all the stockholders (teams, organisers, fans and broadcasters) involved in a situation like this hold up their ends Indian Super League 2.0 will be better than the previous editions.The stage is set for domestic football in India to step up.