ISL 2017: A Look Back at the First Three Seasons of the League

A new chapter was written in the history books of Indian football, when the undeniably lucrative Indian Super League was launched amidst heavy doses of fan fare and media attention in Kolkata.Once upon a time, the rightful holder of the tag, Mecca of Indian football, Kolkata had her arms wide open as 65,000 attended the tournament’s first ever game at the Salt Lake Stadium. Hosts Atletico de Kolkata brought new colours to the city as they swatted away Mumbai City FC 3-0 in an entertaining contest.Another tournament was pinned on the nation’s sporting calendar – and it was here to stay, as the ISL, by the end of 2014 discovered they were the talk of town or country. The ISL’s first season had made quite some noise, as people within the country took notice, and so did many globally.After three successful seasons, the ISL is all but set to be promoted to becoming the country’s top flight league – this will open up the benefits of continental competition to the participants – the matter though is still under study within the corridors of power in the Asian Football Confederation, FIFA and the AIFF.As the ISL’s organisers prepare for the upturn in their fortunes, here is a quick walk down memory lane – three riveting seasons that gave Indian football some much needed impetus.