ISL 2017: ATK's Robbie Keane Going Home for Two of Weeks

Defending champions ATK will be missing the services of star Irish striker Robbie Keane for the next two weeks, coach Teddy Sheringham confirmed on Thursday."He is going home for a couple of weeks," Sheringham told IANS on the sidelines of PGTI's season-ending golf meet at the Royal Calcutta Golf Club (RCGC).It remains to be seen whether Keane is available for selection against Delhi Dynamos at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Saturday.After that, ATK take on FC Goa on December 31 at home followed by Bengaluru FC away on December 7.Keane is yet to score a goal for the franchise but has been influential since taking to the field for the first time in Chennai, a match ATK won 3-2. Keane, a Tottenham Hotspur legend, could not play the opening few matches due to injury.ATK are eighth on the points table with just five points from five matches.