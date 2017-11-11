GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

ISL 2017: ATK's Robbie Keane Likely to Miss First Week Action

ATK forward Robbie Keane is likely to miss the first week of the Indian Super League (ISL) season 4 due to a niggle in his left foot.

IANS

Updated:November 11, 2017, 4:42 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
ISL 2017: ATK's Robbie Keane Likely to Miss First Week Action
File Image of Robbie Keane. (Getty Images)
New Delhi: ATK forward Robbie Keane is likely to miss the first week of the Indian Super League (ISL) season 4 due to a niggle in his left foot.

The former Tottenham Hotspur star was signed by the Kolkata outfit earlier this season on a one-year contract.

"To be very honest, he (Robbie Keane) is suffering a niggle in the left foot, I'm still not sure if he will fly back to Ireland, but he might miss some games," an ATK team member said.

The 37-year-old earlier this week scored once to help ATK defeat I-League club Neroca FC 2-1 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan training ground in Kolkata.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Smog 2.0: Are you really concerned?

Smog 2.0: Are you really concerned?

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES