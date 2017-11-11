ISL 2017: ATK's Robbie Keane Likely to Miss First Week Action
ATK forward Robbie Keane is likely to miss the first week of the Indian Super League (ISL) season 4 due to a niggle in his left foot.
File Image of Robbie Keane. (Getty Images)
New Delhi: ATK forward Robbie Keane is likely to miss the first week of the Indian Super League (ISL) season 4 due to a niggle in his left foot.
The former Tottenham Hotspur star was signed by the Kolkata outfit earlier this season on a one-year contract.
"To be very honest, he (Robbie Keane) is suffering a niggle in the left foot, I'm still not sure if he will fly back to Ireland, but he might miss some games," an ATK team member said.
The 37-year-old earlier this week scored once to help ATK defeat I-League club Neroca FC 2-1 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan training ground in Kolkata.
