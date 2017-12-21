ISL 2017, Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC, Highlights: As It Happened

Catch all the action from the match between the ISL's newbies Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC on News18Sports' live blog



Preview: The Indian Super League's new boys Bengaluru FC will be up against Jamshedpur FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. BFC led by Sunil Chhetri began their new journey with great flair before FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC handed them humbling defeats. The Albert Roca managed side have been among the goals but missed Gurpreet Singh Sandhu's expertise in goal, and will be more than happy to welcome back the big man. On the other hand, Jamshedpur FC have the tightest defense in the tournament and have conceded only once in 5 games. Subrata Pal though will be up against it with likes of Udanta Singh, Miku, Edu Garcia and Sunil Chhetri in opposition. Bengaluru FC are once again expected to play free-flowing football and move the ball around with speed against a very well organised defensive outfit, which is Steve Coppell's speciality. Both sides lost their previous games ahead of this Steel Derby and will be looking to bring home some points, if not three.

Dec 21, 2017 9:53 pm (IST) Bengaluru FC lose their third game of the tournament, while Jamshedpur keep yet another clean sheet and scored their second goal of the season to register their second win.

Dec 21, 2017 9:52 pm (IST) Full time: Bengaluru FC 0-1 Jamshedpur FC

Dec 21, 2017 9:52 pm (IST) Edu Garcia almost opened up the Jamshedpur maze, but he left the ball behind.

Dec 21, 2017 9:51 pm (IST) Bengaluru have been scoring late goals, can they repeat that or will this be their second defeat on the bounce. They have thrown all the players in attack.

Dec 21, 2017 9:49 pm (IST) GOAL: Bengaluru FC 0-1 Jamshedpur FC. Trinadade takes his time and scores the spot kick with ease. Gurpreet goes the other way.

Dec 21, 2017 9:48 pm (IST) Gurpeet, a spectator so far mostly will have his task cut out.

Dec 21, 2017 9:48 pm (IST) And just as we say that, Doutie has won a penalty against Rahul Bheke with seconds remaining in the 90 minutes. There are 4 minutes of added time.

Dec 21, 2017 9:47 pm (IST) A few minutes left in the game, and from the looks of the Bengaluru FC will fail to score for the first time in the tournament. Jamshedpur will be very happy with the draw.

Dec 21, 2017 9:44 pm (IST) Excellent play by Bengaluru as Nishu tried to pull it back for Miku after he was released with a good lob over the defense. Subrata once again comes in the way

Dec 21, 2017 9:39 pm (IST) Ten minutes to go in Bangalore and the hosts as you would expect are keener to break the deadlock

Dec 21, 2017 9:39 pm (IST) Ten minutes to go in Bangalore and the hosts as you would expect are keener to break the deadlock

Dec 21, 2017 9:38 pm (IST) Another training ground move - Toni lobs it over to Juanan but his volley is well over the goal.

Dec 21, 2017 9:37 pm (IST) More defensive work for Subrata and his team as Udanta is bundled over and he wins a free-kick in a dangerous place on the right

Dec 21, 2017 9:35 pm (IST) Excellent ball in from Khabra to Chhetri who is one on one with the keeper, but Pal comes out and makes himself big and saves. Don't think Chhetri thought that would have been an issue to finish, but once again the Spiderman is in the way.

Dec 21, 2017 9:34 pm (IST) 15 minutes left in this game and BFC have the ball in attack

Dec 21, 2017 9:32 pm (IST) Toni Dovale comes in for Paartalu, and his first contribution is a well weighted ball in for Edu Garcia. Both Pal and Edu go for it and the midfielder takes a knock. Winded more than anything.

Dec 21, 2017 9:32 pm (IST) Toni Dovale comes in for Paartalu, and his first contribution is a well weighted ball in for Edu Garcia. Both Pal and Edu go for it and the midfielder takes a knock. Winded more than anything.

Dec 21, 2017 9:30 pm (IST) Chhetri tries to curl it in from the left after cutting in on his right foot on the left wing. But Subrata has his angles covered.

Dec 21, 2017 9:29 pm (IST) Miku does well to keep the ball in plays it in to the box with the outside of the foot and Dimas volleys it hard, but it's flown over. Easily one of the best crosses in the game.

Dec 21, 2017 9:28 pm (IST) 20 minutes left in this contest which has failed to inspire.

Dec 21, 2017 9:25 pm (IST) Edu Garcia nutmegs the onrushing man, before he shoots at Subrata's goal. But the low shot lacked pace and Pal is happy to go over and collect it.

Dec 21, 2017 9:24 pm (IST) Jamshedpur have been rock solid in defense, and Roca's side have found the going quite tough.

Dec 21, 2017 9:23 pm (IST) Just as Jamshedpur start to stitch a move together, Paartalu clatters into Trindade to stop the move

Dec 21, 2017 9:22 pm (IST) At the other end, Jerry sprints down the right but, Johnson clears the ball out of danger.

Dec 21, 2017 9:21 pm (IST) It is a good corner, but Jamshedpur clear. Udanta and Bheke try to make something off it on the right, but Jamshedpur clear.

Dec 21, 2017 9:20 pm (IST) The match is starting to open up now, Miku holds it up well for Udanta who shoots, but Pal turns it away for a corner.

Dec 21, 2017 9:19 pm (IST) Lovely piece of skill by Belfort to open it up in the midfield. Plays a through ball to Jerry, who shoots but it's off target at the far post.

Dec 21, 2017 9:18 pm (IST) Bengaluru FC have been very happy to play out from the back and hold onto possession. Paartalu swings it out to the left but BFC concede a throw in.

Dec 21, 2017 9:15 pm (IST) The first 10 minutes in the second half have had better chances than the whole of the first half. Belfort and Trindade try to weave their way through the defense, but Chhetri is back defending and helping out.