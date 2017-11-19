ISL 2017 Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC, Highlights: As It Happened

Event Highlights
- Full time: Bengaluru FC beat Mumbai City FC 2-0 after Eduardo and Sunil Chhetri score in the second half.
- GOAL: Sunil Chhetri makes it 2-0 for Bengaluru FC against Mumbai City FC to seal the result. He doesn't celebrate of course. He wins the ball back at the edge of the box and just places it past Wadoo after beating the goalkeeper
- GOAL: Bengaluru 1-0 against Mumbai City FC after Eduardo shoots low past Amrinder at the near post from a well worked short corner. This is Bengaluru's first goal in the ISL
Catch all the action from the match between Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC from the fourth season of the Indian Super League on News18Sports Live blog.
Preview: The fourth edition of the Indian Super League is still in its infancy and now it’s the turn of Mumbai City FC to kick-start their campaign. This is the second game of the evening and they are all set to collide with the newbies, Bengaluru FC. After enjoying their best season ever in the last edition, Mumbai will be hoping to do even better and taste the silverware this time. They had an exceptional record in away games in 2016, losing just one match and keeping 4 clean sheets in 7 outings. In fact, they hold the record for most clean sheets in the history of this tournament which reflects their defensive strength. With the defensive core retained and more solid players recruited for this season, you can expect them to be leak-free. Bengaluru FC maybe the freshers but by no means, they will be pushovers. Their record in the I-League speaks volume about their quality and they will be eager to stamp their authority on this tournament. The hosts for this match are known for their dominant style of play and we can expect a cracking contest at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.
Preview: The fourth edition of the Indian Super League is still in its infancy and now it’s the turn of Mumbai City FC to kick-start their campaign. This is the second game of the evening and they are all set to collide with the newbies, Bengaluru FC. After enjoying their best season ever in the last edition, Mumbai will be hoping to do even better and taste the silverware this time. They had an exceptional record in away games in 2016, losing just one match and keeping 4 clean sheets in 7 outings. In fact, they hold the record for most clean sheets in the history of this tournament which reflects their defensive strength. With the defensive core retained and more solid players recruited for this season, you can expect them to be leak-free. Bengaluru FC maybe the freshers but by no means, they will be pushovers. Their record in the I-League speaks volume about their quality and they will be eager to stamp their authority on this tournament. The hosts for this match are known for their dominant style of play and we can expect a cracking contest at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.
-
07 Nov, 2017 | New Zealand in India IND vs NZ 67/58.0 overs 61/68.0 oversIndia beat New Zealand by 6 runs
-
04 Nov, 2017 | New Zealand in India NZ vs IND 196/220.0 overs 156/720.0 oversNew Zealand beat India by 40 runs
-
01 Nov, 2017 | New Zealand in India IND vs NZ 202/320.0 overs 149/820.0 oversIndia beat New Zealand by 53 runs
-
29 Oct, 2017 | Pakistan and Sri Lanka in UAE PAK vs SL 180/320.0 overs 144/920.0 oversPakistan beat Sri Lanka by 36 runs
-
29 Oct, 2017 | Bangladesh in South Africa SA vs BAN 224/420.0 overs 141/1018.3 oversSouth Africa beat Bangladesh by 83 runs