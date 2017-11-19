ISL 2017 Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC, Highlights: As It Happened

Catch all the action from the match between Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC from the fourth season of the Indian Super League on News18Sports Live blog.



Preview: The fourth edition of the Indian Super League is still in its infancy and now it’s the turn of Mumbai City FC to kick-start their campaign. This is the second game of the evening and they are all set to collide with the newbies, Bengaluru FC. After enjoying their best season ever in the last edition, Mumbai will be hoping to do even better and taste the silverware this time. They had an exceptional record in away games in 2016, losing just one match and keeping 4 clean sheets in 7 outings. In fact, they hold the record for most clean sheets in the history of this tournament which reflects their defensive strength. With the defensive core retained and more solid players recruited for this season, you can expect them to be leak-free. Bengaluru FC maybe the freshers but by no means, they will be pushovers. Their record in the I-League speaks volume about their quality and they will be eager to stamp their authority on this tournament. The hosts for this match are known for their dominant style of play and we can expect a cracking contest at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

Nov 19, 2017 9:56 pm (IST) Full time: Bengaluru FC beat Mumbai City FC 2-0 after Eduardo and Sunil Chhetri score in the second half.

Nov 19, 2017 9:55 pm (IST) GOAL: Sunil Chhetri makes it 2-0 for Bengaluru FC against Mumbai City FC to seal the result. He doesn't celebrate of course

Nov 19, 2017 9:51 pm (IST) Four minutes of added time, Mumbai need a goal, Bengaluru would love to score one more to put the seal on the game.

Nov 19, 2017 9:51 pm (IST) Chhetri muscled off the ball by Wadoo, no chance he was hitting the turf over there.

Nov 19, 2017 9:49 pm (IST) Goian to Ruidas with a long diagonal ball, Ruidas boots it into the box but Gurpreet has it covered and is fouled. Bengaluru looking very comfortable and look set to clinch the three points now.

Nov 19, 2017 9:47 pm (IST) Sanju Pradhan's attempted shot and cross is rather weak as Gurpreet collects it easily and slows the game down to give his players time to regroup

Nov 19, 2017 9:46 pm (IST) Miku comes off as the Spaniard Braulio is on for the last 5 minutes

Nov 19, 2017 9:46 pm (IST) Foul on Rahul Bheke from Gerson who is really walking a tight rope here in Bangalore.

Nov 19, 2017 9:44 pm (IST) Chhetri tries his luck soon after but, his shot is weak and Amrinder has it covered.

Nov 19, 2017 9:44 pm (IST) Lovely play from Chhetri to release Miku, gets the ball back and appeals for a penalty after he claims to have been brought down. Instead gets a yellow card much to his bemusement

Nov 19, 2017 9:42 pm (IST) Deft touches from Lenny before Mumbai win the ball back and Wadoo works it out of defence

Nov 19, 2017 9:40 pm (IST) Chhetri once again busy on the left, and creating chances, but that move comes to naught as the ball in from Udanta is wayward.

Nov 19, 2017 9:39 pm (IST) Udanta plays Miku in and on a one on one situation Amrinder closes him out, but Udanta can't finish the rebound as his volley sails over

Nov 19, 2017 9:38 pm (IST) Chhetri holds the ball up well at the centre line and Udanta hares forward but the pass back to Chhetri is just over hit

Nov 19, 2017 9:37 pm (IST) Impressive play from Emana but Johnson deals with him after which Ruidas send the ball back in and Gurpreet just turns it away with ease

Nov 19, 2017 9:36 pm (IST) The fact that Bengaluru FC spent most of the preseason busy with their AFC Cup competition is showing on their game as they look far more organised than the opponents. Also the core players have been playing together for a while. 20 plus matches together in the last season.

Nov 19, 2017 9:34 pm (IST) There's about 20 minutes to go for Mumbai to make a comeback and Bengaluru to stamp their authority further and send out a strong message, not that teams don't know about their strengths.

Nov 19, 2017 9:33 pm (IST) Mumbai have thrown in a striker Raphael for Rozario in an attempt to bring the game back. Could this open the door for BFC to attack more.

Nov 19, 2017 9:32 pm (IST) There is a spring in the step of the Bengaluru players, and Chhetri plays Miku in but the flag goes up for offside. Excellent passing in close areas from the hosts.

Nov 19, 2017 9:30 pm (IST) Miku almost got his head to Udanta's cross, that would have doubled the lead and made Mumbai's night harder

Nov 19, 2017 9:29 pm (IST) Meanwhile Lenny Rodrigues has taken a blow from Gerson. He is in some pain

Nov 19, 2017 9:28 pm (IST) GOAL: Bengaluru 1-0 against Mumbai City FC after Eduardo shoots low past Amrinder at the near post from a well worked short corner.

Nov 19, 2017 9:24 pm (IST) Albert Roca has thrown in Toni Dovale in place of Erik Paartalu

Nov 19, 2017 9:24 pm (IST) Edu takes the corner, and finds Chhetri but his thumping header is off target.

Nov 19, 2017 9:23 pm (IST) Edu comes in from the left and smacks it towards the top corner, but Amrinder is alert and punches it away. Bengaluru have another corner.

Nov 19, 2017 9:22 pm (IST) Emana's rampaging run for Mumbai is stopped by the returning Johnson and Bengaluru look to rebuild now.

Nov 19, 2017 9:21 pm (IST) Soft corner given away under pressure from Udanta, Bengaluru throw in the big boys again.

Nov 19, 2017 9:19 pm (IST) Freekick for Mumbai and it is cleared out by the first defender itself. Johnson and Juanan have been solid at the back for Roca