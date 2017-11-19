ISL 2017 FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC Highlights: As It Happened

Catch all the action from the match between Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa from the fourth season of the Indian Super League on News18Sports Live blog.



Preview: It's the first Super Sunday of the season and one hopes the goal scoring duck will be broken today! It's the two highest scoring teams of the ISL who lock horns in the first of the double-header today. Chennaiyin FC lock horns with FC Goa at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai. The two teams played the finals of the 2015 edition with the hosts taking home the cup after a thrilling game and one can expect a similar sort of a match tonight. Last season was one to forget for both sides with FC Goa finishing last while Chennaiyin FC finished on top of them. Hence, the two teams will be itching to get off to a positive start tonight when they get on the pitch. With the two clubs seeing a change in their managers for the first time after three campaigns, it's going to be an intriguing battle of tactics and strategies.

Nov 19, 2017 7:26 pm (IST) Free kick for Goa in the dying moments. Was just a mere formality. Jeje has had a disappointing night. That reflects on the score-sheet too. And that's it. Goa win 3-2.

Nov 19, 2017 7:24 pm (IST) Another Goa player down in the dying minutes. Chennai is not very impressed. Having said that, there hasn't been a single penetration from them in Goa box, in the extra time.

Nov 19, 2017 7:21 pm (IST) Five minutes added to the match. Golden opportunity for Chennai to make this count. Goa slowing the pace of the game here.

Nov 19, 2017 7:18 pm (IST) A corner for Chennai. But a wayward one. The ball is out of the danger area for Goa. Chennai needs to be careful here with the chances they're not capitalising on.

Nov 19, 2017 7:17 pm (IST) Chennai showing a lot more energy now. Just five minutes to go in the game, and they are in attack mode. They are having a go at the goal. Tough times for keeper Laxmikant.

Nov 19, 2017 7:15 pm (IST) That's another goal for Chennai. Effortless shot from Augusto to the left of the keeper gives another goal to Chennai.

Nov 19, 2017 7:13 pm (IST) Jeje in with the attack for Chennai. And he is put down by the opposition keeper. That's a penalty. Augusto to take it.

Nov 19, 2017 7:12 pm (IST) Chennai get a throw-in after a short-timed attack from Goa. Chennai hasn't got their attack going at all.

Nov 19, 2017 7:10 pm (IST) Goa in a good position to make some changes. Three substitutes for them in quick succession. Can that bring another goal for Goa?

Nov 19, 2017 7:08 pm (IST) Goa looks in a comfortable position here. They have the luxury of taking their own time to enter the opponents box. Chennai, on the other hand have their task cut out. They trail by two goals.

Nov 19, 2017 7:05 pm (IST) Chennai on the counter now. Jerry from the left flank takes control of the ball. But the cross isn't very accurate. The possible chance goes down.

Nov 19, 2017 7:04 pm (IST) That is another penetration from Goa. This time Mihelic on the move. But he squanders away a good ball. No real danger there for Chennai camp.

Nov 19, 2017 7:03 pm (IST) Chennai has shown better skills in the second half. But the passing hasn't been very accurate. Just another 18 minutes left in the match.

Nov 19, 2017 7:01 pm (IST) That's a big mistake from the Goa keeper. The ball comes to his hand, and he spills it. That's a goal for Calderon

Nov 19, 2017 6:59 pm (IST) Free kick for Chennai. Let's see what's in store for them this time round.

Nov 19, 2017 6:57 pm (IST) Unlike the rest of the Chennaiyin FC team, Jeje has been off colour in this game. For as long as Chennaiyin don't threaten Goa's defence, the visitors will be happy to let them have the possession. The hosts after a brisk start to the half have fallen of the pace since.

Nov 19, 2017 6:54 pm (IST) There's some tempers flying in the game as Raphael and a couple of a Goan players have a verbal tiff which the referee is quick to diffuse.

Nov 19, 2017 6:51 pm (IST) The young Bodo has been a livewire on the right wing. He has won a corner now, and but that trickles out without harm.

Nov 19, 2017 6:50 pm (IST) FC Goa have been bad in possession in the second half and the Chennaiyin midfield have been taking advantage of it. They have not found a goal as yet but are knocking on the door.

Nov 19, 2017 6:45 pm (IST) Karanjit Singh finally makes an assured collection as he the takes the cross comfortably to start another move. He would have felt good given the horrible first half he had.

Nov 19, 2017 6:42 pm (IST) Goa's calm approach is under threat now and so is their goal as Jeje and Bodo along with Raphael and Thoi Singh have been running them ragged early on in this half.

Nov 19, 2017 6:39 pm (IST) This fast paced intense start with direction and plan is just what the doctor ordered for John Gregory's side. The 2015 ISL Champions are not going to go down without a fight. They have not moved out of Goa's half for a while in the early stages of the second half.

Nov 19, 2017 6:38 pm (IST) Very quick start to the second half as Chennai move in to attack from right, and Jeje hits the upright from a tight angle, and right after Nelson who just came on tried to pass it pass Kattimani - he also hit the upright. Chennai have come out with some gusto and are taking the game to Goa. The stadium is doing their best to keep the spirits up.

Nov 19, 2017 6:35 pm (IST) The second half is on us and Chennaiyin FC as expected are making a couple changes. John Gregory will need to wind his team up and get them to fightback and not surrender meekly like they did in the first half.

Nov 19, 2017 6:31 pm (IST) In the last three editions that Chennaiyin FC have played FC Goa at the Marina Arena in Chennai, the hosts have won only once, in 2016 whereas Goa won the other two games in the first and second season. From the looks of it the fourth season will be similar to the first two.

Nov 19, 2017 6:20 pm (IST) Mandar Desai's goal just before half time is also the first goal by any Indian footballer in this season's Indian Super League. Last season Mandar had a bad run of form under Zico and managed to score only 1 goal all through the season which in itself was a torrid affair for them.

Nov 19, 2017 6:19 pm (IST) Half Time: FC Goa lead Chennaiyin FC 3-0 with goals from Coro, Manuel Bruno and Mandar Desai have left Chennaiyin FC stunned.

Nov 19, 2017 6:18 pm (IST) The first half has been fabulous for the visitors FC Goa who began slowly, but once they got their passing going they have been rampant and Chennaiyin FC have been left shell shocked. So confident on the ball are Goa that even with Chennai attackers in the vicinity, they are passing the ball around in their own penalty box.

Nov 19, 2017 6:14 pm (IST) Free-kick in a dangerous area for FC Goa and Brandon Fernandes almost swung it in to make it a fourth. Another goal from FC Goa will absolutely put the seal on the game.