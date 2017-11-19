ISL 2017 FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC Highlights: As It Happened

Event Highlights
- FULL-TIME: Free kick for Goa in the dying moments. Was just a mere formality. Jeje has had a disappointing night. That reflects on the score-sheet too. And that's it. Goa win 3-2.
- GOAL: That's another goal for Chennai. Effortless shot from Augusto to the left of the keeper gives another goal to Chennai. It's 3-2.
- GOAL: That's a big mistake from the Goa keeper. The ball comes to his hand, and he spills it. That's a goal for Calderon. It's 3-1.
- In the last three editions that Chennaiyin FC have played FC Goa at the Marina Arena in Chennai, the hosts have won only once, in 2016 whereas Goa won the other two games in the first and second season. From the looks of it the fourth season will be similar to the first two.
- Half Time: FC Goa lead Chennaiyin FC 3-0 with goals from Coro, Manuel Bruno and Mandar Desai have left Chennaiyin FC stunned.
Catch all the action from the match between Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa from the fourth season of the Indian Super League on News18Sports Live blog.
Preview: It's the first Super Sunday of the season and one hopes the goal scoring duck will be broken today! It's the two highest scoring teams of the ISL who lock horns in the first of the double-header today. Chennaiyin FC lock horns with FC Goa at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai. The two teams played the finals of the 2015 edition with the hosts taking home the cup after a thrilling game and one can expect a similar sort of a match tonight. Last season was one to forget for both sides with FC Goa finishing last while Chennaiyin FC finished on top of them. Hence, the two teams will be itching to get off to a positive start tonight when they get on the pitch. With the two clubs seeing a change in their managers for the first time after three campaigns, it's going to be an intriguing battle of tactics and strategies.
Very quick start to the second half as Chennai move in to attack from right, and Jeje hits the upright from a tight angle, and right after Nelson who just came on tried to pass it pass Kattimani - he also hit the upright. Chennai have come out with some gusto and are taking the game to Goa. The stadium is doing their best to keep the spirits up.
The first half has been fabulous for the visitors FC Goa who began slowly, but once they got their passing going they have been rampant and Chennaiyin FC have been left shell shocked. So confident on the ball are Goa that even with Chennai attackers in the vicinity, they are passing the ball around in their own penalty box.
