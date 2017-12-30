ISL 2017, FC Pune City vs NorthEast United FC, Highlights: As It Happened

Catch all the action of the Indian Super League match between Pune City FC and North East United through our live blog.



Preview:



FC Pune City, sans suspended coach Ranko Popovic, will look to replicate their away form at home when they host NorthEast United in the Indian Super League (ISL) season four. Pune entered top four of the ISL standings with away wins against FC Goa, Jamshedpur FC and defending champions ATK in the fourth season of the league. The only time they won at home was against Mumbai City in Balewadi. Otherwise, their form has been patchy as they have lost three of their four matches so far. FC Pune City under assistant coach Vladica Grujic will look to change that statistic at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium. NorthEast United FC, on the other hand, have been languishing at the ninth position in the table with four losses and a draw. The only victory they achieved this season was against Delhi Dynamos FC.



Grujic said: "We have lost two games at home (consecutively) but everyone knows that, with a little bit of luck, we could win too. The team is doing well and we have gotten better with every game. We don't have to think about what happened in the past." NorthEast United have just four points from their six matches so far but Grujic said they can't take the visitors lightly. "They have four points but if you watch the games, they could have had many more. The team plays good football and on Saturday we will be facing a strong opponent," said Grujic. NorthEast United have done well in patches and coach Joao de Deus said his boys looked an organised team apart from the match against Chennai. "If you see our games, you can see an organised team. You see a team that defends well. If you remove the game in Chennai where we conceded three goals, where I fielded a player who was sick and in a very bad condition, it's difficult to score against us. If you score, it's a bonus that we offer," said the Portuguese.

Dec 30, 2017 9:51 pm (IST) Full-time: The referee blows the final whistle to put North East out of their misery as Pune City win the match 5-0. Marcelinho was the star for the hosts who netted a sublime hat-trick.

Dec 30, 2017 9:49 pm (IST) 90 minutes are up and two minutes have been added in the second half. North East would want the final whistle more than the hosts who are on fire in their last stages of the match.

Dec 30, 2017 9:47 pm (IST) GOAL: A cross comes from the right and falls kinds to Adil who slots home Pune's fifth goal of the night in the 87th minute. Shambolic defending from North East as they are succumbing to one of their biggest defeats in the league.

Dec 30, 2017 9:45 pm (IST) Goal: Pune No.10 was given loads on space on the left side of the box and he took the ball on his left and beat the goalkeeper on his near post. With that, Marcelinho nets his hat-trick. He is substituted right after scoring in the 86th minute.

Dec 30, 2017 9:40 pm (IST) SInce the past few minutes, Pune have sat back and that has given North East the oppurtunity to pile the pressure on them. However, the likes of Ashique and Alfaro have looked dangerous on the counter. We might see one more goal from either of the two sides.

Dec 30, 2017 9:34 pm (IST) Not much time left to be played in the match and it seems that both teams know the fate of the match. Pune are in form control and they are negating whatever the visitors are throwing at them in the attack.

Dec 30, 2017 9:25 pm (IST) Chance: Alfaro was through on the goal with just the goalkeeper to beat but the NE keeper did well to come out fast and gather the ball from the feet of the Pune star. Scoreline still reads 3-0 with 65 mins gone.

Dec 30, 2017 9:19 pm (IST) Chance: Ashique cuts inside from the right flank and unleashes a fierce shot from the edge of the box. However, the ball flies way over the target. But this once again shows the confidence of this youngster.

Dec 30, 2017 9:14 pm (IST) Chance: Danilo had an excellent chance to score for North East but his shot flew over the bar. The striker was one on one with the keeper but couldn't keep his calm and hit the ball over.

Dec 30, 2017 9:10 pm (IST) NorthEast are putting immense pressure on the Pune defence but the hosts are holding firm and they are not letting the visitors have a clear shot on the target.

Dec 30, 2017 9:07 pm (IST) And we are underway in the second half and it has started in the same fashion as the first - with Pune dominating most of the possession.

Dec 30, 2017 8:49 pm (IST) Half-time: Pune City go into the break with a healthy 3-0 lead courtesy of goals from Ashique and Marcelinho, who scored two.

Dec 30, 2017 8:46 pm (IST) GOAL: What a clanger from NE keeper Rehenesh as he lets the ball roll inside the goal following a tame shot from Marcelinho. The mid-fielder tried his luck from the edge of the left flank and he is rewarded with his second goal just before half-time.

Dec 30, 2017 8:42 pm (IST) Chance: Excellent chance for Marcinho to reduce the deficit from the free-kick but the ball hits the side-netting. NorthEast were ever so close to opening their account just before the half-time.

Dec 30, 2017 8:41 pm (IST) Pune's 20-year old striker Ashique has easily been one of the best players on the pitch so far. His touches have been exemplary and his hold up play has also been exceptional. Because of his exploits he has one goal in his bag.

Dec 30, 2017 8:36 pm (IST) NorthEast players are trying ever so hard to breach the Pune defence but they have not been able to do so thus far. Moreover, they have two glaring opportunities to score but the strikers hit the ball wide.

Dec 30, 2017 8:28 pm (IST) GOAL: Pune double their advantage against the run of play as Marcelinho bends inside a sublime free kick in the 28th minute of the match. The hosts are in firm control of the match as of now.

Dec 30, 2017 8:24 pm (IST) NorthEast are trying very hard to find the elusive equaliser but they have failed to breach the Pune defence so far. Another chance goes a begging for them as Martin misses an easy header from close range. 24 mins gone, Pune lead 1-0.

Dec 30, 2017 8:18 pm (IST) Chance: NorthEast had an excellent chance to level the match as the ball fell kindly for Rowlling Borges at the edge of the box but he shot the ball wide in the 17th minute of the match. Close shave for Pune who still lead 1-0.

Dec 30, 2017 8:13 pm (IST) Chance: Alfaro finds Ashique inside the box and the youngster unleashes a fierce shot while he was under pressure from a defender. But the ball goes way over the bar in the 12th minute of the game.

Dec 30, 2017 8:09 pm (IST) GOAL: Right after that Marcinho chance, Pune hit North East on the counter and Ashique got the ball inside the D and hit a first time shot which beat the visitors' goalie with comfortable ease. Pune lead 1-0 in eighth minute.

Dec 30, 2017 8:08 pm (IST) Chance: Marcinho had an excellent chance to put NorthEast 1-0 up in the 8th minute of the match as we right on the goal but hit his shot straight at the keeper. Great chance goes a begging.

Dec 30, 2017 8:04 pm (IST) Pune's Ashique with a brilliant run down the right flank and he beat one defender with his quick feet but couldn't keep the ball inside as it goes away for a goal-kick. Fast start by the hosts.

Dec 30, 2017 8:01 pm (IST) Kick-off: And we are underway in Pune as referee blows the whistle. The home side have started brightly as they are hogging most of the possession early on.

