ISL 2017 Full Schedule: Date & Time of All the Matches

News18 Sports

Updated:November 17, 2017, 4:07 PM IST
Kervens Belfort (right) has been an integral cog in Kerala Blasters' attacking line-up. (Photo credit: Getty Images)
The fourth edition of the Indian Super League is all-set for a blockbuster start with Kerala Blasters taking on defending champions ATK at their home ground in Kochi. Unlike the first three years, the ISL table will see 10 teams, resulting in the number games being increased by about a third. That, obviously means the league would need a bigger window in the sporting calendar – 4 months in comparison to 2 in the previous editions.

The demand for the expansion in the league has been well documented and it has come as a big relief for all those involved in it. At the recently concluded Media Days, coaches and players applauded this change.

The fourth edition also demands that all the ten franchise teams have at least six Indian players on the field at any given point in time as compared to five in previous editions. Nor is there a necessity to have a marquee player/coach in the dugout, thus giving home grown talent another push into the spotlight.
Date & TimeMatchVenue
17 NovFriday20:00 ISTMatch 1Kerala Blasters FC vs ATKJLN Stadium, Kochi
18 NovSaturday20:00 ISTMatch 2NorthEast United FCvsJamshedpur FCIndira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
19 NovSunday17:30 ISTMatch 3Chennaiyin FCvsFC GoaJawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
19 NovSunday20:00 ISTMatch 4Bengaluru FCvsMumbai City FCSree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
22 NovWednesday20:00 ISTMatch 5FC Pune CityvsDelhi Dynamos FCShree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune
23 NovThursday20:00 ISTMatch 6Chennaiyin FCvsNorthEast United FCJawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
24 NovFriday20:00 ISTMatch 7Kerala Blasters FCvsJamshedpur FCJawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
25 NovSaturday20:00 ISTMatch 8Mumbai City FC vs FC GoaMumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
26 NovSunday17:30 ISTMatch 9ATKvsFC Pune CityVivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
26 NovSunday20:00 ISTMatch 10Bengaluru FC vs Delhi Dynamos FCSree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
29 NovWednesday20:00 ISTMatch 11FC Pune CityvsMumbai City FCShree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune
30 NovThursday20:00 ISTMatch 12FC GoavsBengaluru FCJawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
01 DecFriday20:00 ISTMatch 13Jamshedpur FCvsATKJRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur
02 DecSaturday20:00 ISTMatch 14Delhi Dynamos FCvsNorthEast United FCJawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
03 DecSunday17:30 ISTMatch 15FC Pune CityvsChennaiyin FCShree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune
03 DecSunday20:00 ISTMatch 16Kerala Blasters FCvsMumbai City FCJawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
06 DecWednesday20:00 ISTMatch 17Delhi Dynamos FCvsJamshedpur FCJawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
07 DecThursday20:00 ISTMatch 18Chennaiyin FCvsATKJawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
08 DecFriday20:00 ISTMatch 19NorthEast United FCvsBengaluru FCIndira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
09 DecSaturday20:00 ISTMatch 20FC GoavsKerala Blasters FCJawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
10 DecSunday17:30 ISTMatch 21Jamshedpur FC vs FC Pune CityJRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur
10 DecSunday20:00 ISTMatch 22Mumbai City FCvsChennaiyin FCMumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
14 DecThursday20:00 ISTMatch 23FC Pune CityvsBengaluru FCShree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune
15 DecFriday20:00 ISTMatch 24Kerala Blasters FCvsNorthEast United FCJawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
16 DecSaturday20:00 ISTMatch 25Delhi Dynamos FCvsFC GoaJawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
17 DecSunday17:30 ISTMatch 26Bengaluru FCvsChennaiyin FCSree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
17 DecSunday20:00 ISTMatch 27Mumbai City FCvsATKMumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
20 DecWednesday20:00 ISTMatch 28NorthEast United FCvsMumbai City FCIndira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
21 DecThursday20:00 ISTMatch 29Bengaluru FCvsJamshedpur FCSree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
22 DecFriday20:00 ISTMatch 30Chennaiyin FCvsKerala Blasters FCJawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
23 DecSaturday17:30 ISTMatch 31FC GoavsFC Pune CityJawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
23 DecSaturday20:00 ISTMatch 32ATKvsDelhi Dynamos FCVivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
28 DecThursday20:00 ISTMatch 33Jamshedpur FCvsChennaiyin FCJRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur
29 DecFriday20:00 ISTMatch 34Mumbai City FC vs Delhi Dynamos FCMumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
30 DecSaturday20:00 ISTMatch 35FC Pune CityvsNorthEast United FCShree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune
31 DecSunday17:30 ISTMatch 36Kerala Blasters FCvsBengaluru FCJawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
31 DecSunday20:00 ISTMatch 37ATKvsFC GoaVivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
04 JanThursday20:00 ISTMatch 38Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Pune CityJawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
05 JanFriday20:00 ISTMatch 39Jamshedpur FCvsMumbai City FCJRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur
06 JanSaturday20:00 ISTMatch 40NorthEast United FC vs FC GoaIndira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
07 JanSunday17:30 ISTMatch 41Bengaluru FCvsATKSree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
07 JanSunday20:00 ISTMatch 42Chennaiyin FC vs Delhi Dynamos FCJawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
10 JanWednesday20:00 ISTMatch 43Delhi Dynamos FC vs Kerala Blasters FCJawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
11 JanThursday20:00 ISTMatch 44FC GoavsJamshedpur FCJawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
12 JanFriday20:00 ISTMatch 45NorthEast United FCvsATKIndira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
13 JanSaturday20:00 ISTMatch 46Chennaiyin FC vs FC Pune CityJawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
14 JanSunday17:30 ISTMatch 47Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FCMumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
14 JanSunday20:00 ISTMatch 48Delhi Dynamos FCvsBengaluru FCJawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
17 JanWednesday20:00 ISTMatch 49Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FCJRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur
18 JanThursday20:00 ISTMatch 50Mumbai City FCvsBengaluru FCMumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
19 JanFriday20:00 ISTMatch 51NorthEast United FCvsChennaiyin FCIndira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
20 JanSaturday20:00 ISTMatch 52FC Pune CityvsATKShree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune
21 JanSunday17:30 ISTMatch 53Jamshedpur FC vs Delhi Dynamos FCJRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur
21 JanSunday20:00 ISTMatch 54Kerala Blasters FCvsFC GoaJawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
24 JanWednesday20:00 ISTMatch 55FC Pune CityvsJamshedpur FCShree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune
25 JanThursday20:00 ISTMatch 56ATKvsChennaiyin FCVivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
26 JanFriday20:00 ISTMatch 57Bengaluru FCvsNorthEast United FCSree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
27 JanSaturday20:00 ISTMatch 58Kerala Blasters FC vs Delhi Dynamos FCJawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
28 JanSunday17:30 ISTMatch 59FC GoavsMumbai City FCJawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
28 JanSunday20:00 ISTMatch 60ATKvsJamshedpur FCVivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
31 JanWednesday20:00 ISTMatch 61Chennaiyin FCvsBengaluru FCJawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
01 FebThursday20:00 ISTMatch 62Mumbai City FCvsJamshedpur FCMumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
02 FebFriday20:00 ISTMatch 63FC Pune CityvsKerala Blasters FCShree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune
03 FebSaturday20:00 ISTMatch 64ATKvsBengaluru FCVivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
04 FebSunday17:30 ISTMatch 65Delhi Dynamos FCvsMumbai City FCJawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
04 FebSunday20:00 ISTMatch 66FC GoavsNorthEast United FCJawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
07 FebWednesday20:00 ISTMatch 67NorthEast United FCvsFC Pune CityIndira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
08 FebThursday20:00 ISTMatch 68Bengaluru FCvsFC GoaSree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
09 FebFriday20:00 ISTMatch 69ATK vs Kerala BlastersSalt Lake Stadium, Kolkata
10 FebSaturday20:00 ISTMatch 70Jamshedpur FCvsNorthEast United FCJRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur
11 FebSunday17:30 ISTMatch 71Mumbai City FCvsFC Pune CityMumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
11 FebSunday20:00 ISTMatch 72Delhi Dynamos FCvsChennaiyin FCJawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
14 FebWednesday20:00 ISTMatch 73NorthEast United FCvsDelhi Dynamos FCIndira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
15 FebThursday20:00 ISTMatch 74FC GoavsChennaiyin FCJawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
16 FebFriday20:00 ISTMatch 75Bengaluru FCvsFC Pune CitySree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
17 FebSaturday20:00 ISTMatch 76NorthEast United FCvsKerala Blasters FCIndira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
18 FebSunday17:30 ISTMatch 77ATKvsMumbai City FCVivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
18 FebSunday20:00 ISTMatch 78Chennaiyin FCvsJamshedpur FCJawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
21 FebWednesday20:00 ISTMatch 79FC GoavsDelhi Dynamos FCJawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
22 FebThursday20:00 ISTMatch 80Mumbai City FCvsNorthEast United FCMumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
23 FebFriday20:00 ISTMatch 81Kerala Blasters FCvsChennaiyin FCJawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
24 FebSaturday20:00 ISTMatch 82Delhi Dynamos FCvsATKJawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
25 FebSunday17:30 ISTMatch 83FC Pune CityvsFC GoaShree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune
25 FebSunday20:00 ISTMatch 84Jamshedpur FCvsBengaluru FCJRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur
28 FebWednesday20:00 ISTMatch 85FC GoavsATKJawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
01 MarThursday20:00 ISTMatch 86Bengaluru FCvsKerala Blasters FCSree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
02 MarFriday20:00 ISTMatch 87Delhi Dynamos FCvsFC Pune CityJawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
03 MarSaturday20:00 ISTMatch 88Chennaiyin FCvsMumbai City FCJawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
04 MarSunday17:30 ISTMatch 89Jamshedpur FCvsFC GoaJRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur
04 MarSunday20:00 ISTMatch 90ATKvsNorthEast United FCVivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

