ISL 2017 Full Schedule: Date & Time of All the Matches

The fourth edition of the Indian Super League is all-set for a blockbuster start with Kerala Blasters taking on defending champions ATK at their home ground in Kochi. Unlike the first three years, the ISL table will see 10 teams, resulting in the number games being increased by about a third. That, obviously means the league would need a bigger window in the sporting calendar – 4 months in comparison to 2 in the previous editions.

Date & Time Match Venue 17 NovFriday20:00 IST Match 1Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK JLN Stadium, Kochi 18 NovSaturday20:00 IST Match 2NorthEast United FCvsJamshedpur FC Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati 19 NovSunday17:30 IST Match 3Chennaiyin FCvsFC Goa Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai 19 NovSunday20:00 IST Match 4Bengaluru FCvsMumbai City FC Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru 22 NovWednesday20:00 IST Match 5FC Pune CityvsDelhi Dynamos FC Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune 23 NovThursday20:00 IST Match 6Chennaiyin FCvsNorthEast United FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai 24 NovFriday20:00 IST Match 7Kerala Blasters FCvsJamshedpur FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi 25 NovSaturday20:00 IST Match 8Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai 26 NovSunday17:30 IST Match 9ATKvsFC Pune City Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata 26 NovSunday20:00 IST Match 10Bengaluru FC vs Delhi Dynamos FC Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru 29 NovWednesday20:00 IST Match 11FC Pune CityvsMumbai City FC Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune 30 NovThursday20:00 IST Match 12FC GoavsBengaluru FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa 01 DecFriday20:00 IST Match 13Jamshedpur FCvsATK JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur 02 DecSaturday20:00 IST Match 14Delhi Dynamos FCvsNorthEast United FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi 03 DecSunday17:30 IST Match 15FC Pune CityvsChennaiyin FC Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune 03 DecSunday20:00 IST Match 16Kerala Blasters FCvsMumbai City FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi 06 DecWednesday20:00 IST Match 17Delhi Dynamos FCvsJamshedpur FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi 07 DecThursday20:00 IST Match 18Chennaiyin FCvsATK Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai 08 DecFriday20:00 IST Match 19NorthEast United FCvsBengaluru FC Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati 09 DecSaturday20:00 IST Match 20FC GoavsKerala Blasters FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa 10 DecSunday17:30 IST Match 21Jamshedpur FC vs FC Pune City JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur 10 DecSunday20:00 IST Match 22Mumbai City FCvsChennaiyin FC Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai 14 DecThursday20:00 IST Match 23FC Pune CityvsBengaluru FC Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune 15 DecFriday20:00 IST Match 24Kerala Blasters FCvsNorthEast United FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi 16 DecSaturday20:00 IST Match 25Delhi Dynamos FCvsFC Goa Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi 17 DecSunday17:30 IST Match 26Bengaluru FCvsChennaiyin FC Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru 17 DecSunday20:00 IST Match 27Mumbai City FCvsATK Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai 20 DecWednesday20:00 IST Match 28NorthEast United FCvsMumbai City FC Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati 21 DecThursday20:00 IST Match 29Bengaluru FCvsJamshedpur FC Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru 22 DecFriday20:00 IST Match 30Chennaiyin FCvsKerala Blasters FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai 23 DecSaturday17:30 IST Match 31FC GoavsFC Pune City Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa 23 DecSaturday20:00 IST Match 32ATKvsDelhi Dynamos FC Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata 28 DecThursday20:00 IST Match 33Jamshedpur FCvsChennaiyin FC JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur 29 DecFriday20:00 IST Match 34Mumbai City FC vs Delhi Dynamos FC Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai 30 DecSaturday20:00 IST Match 35FC Pune CityvsNorthEast United FC Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune 31 DecSunday17:30 IST Match 36Kerala Blasters FCvsBengaluru FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi 31 DecSunday20:00 IST Match 37ATKvsFC Goa Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata 04 JanThursday20:00 IST Match 38Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Pune City Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi 05 JanFriday20:00 IST Match 39Jamshedpur FCvsMumbai City FC JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur 06 JanSaturday20:00 IST Match 40NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati 07 JanSunday17:30 IST Match 41Bengaluru FCvsATK Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru 07 JanSunday20:00 IST Match 42Chennaiyin FC vs Delhi Dynamos FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai 10 JanWednesday20:00 IST Match 43Delhi Dynamos FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi 11 JanThursday20:00 IST Match 44FC GoavsJamshedpur FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa 12 JanFriday20:00 IST Match 45NorthEast United FCvsATK Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati 13 JanSaturday20:00 IST Match 46Chennaiyin FC vs FC Pune City Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai 14 JanSunday17:30 IST Match 47Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai 14 JanSunday20:00 IST Match 48Delhi Dynamos FCvsBengaluru FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi 17 JanWednesday20:00 IST Match 49Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur 18 JanThursday20:00 IST Match 50Mumbai City FCvsBengaluru FC Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai 19 JanFriday20:00 IST Match 51NorthEast United FCvsChennaiyin FC Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati 20 JanSaturday20:00 IST Match 52FC Pune CityvsATK Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune 21 JanSunday17:30 IST Match 53Jamshedpur FC vs Delhi Dynamos FC JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur 21 JanSunday20:00 IST Match 54Kerala Blasters FCvsFC Goa Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi 24 JanWednesday20:00 IST Match 55FC Pune CityvsJamshedpur FC Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune 25 JanThursday20:00 IST Match 56ATKvsChennaiyin FC Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata 26 JanFriday20:00 IST Match 57Bengaluru FCvsNorthEast United FC Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru 27 JanSaturday20:00 IST Match 58Kerala Blasters FC vs Delhi Dynamos FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi 28 JanSunday17:30 IST Match 59FC GoavsMumbai City FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa 28 JanSunday20:00 IST Match 60ATKvsJamshedpur FC Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata 31 JanWednesday20:00 IST Match 61Chennaiyin FCvsBengaluru FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai 01 FebThursday20:00 IST Match 62Mumbai City FCvsJamshedpur FC Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai 02 FebFriday20:00 IST Match 63FC Pune CityvsKerala Blasters FC Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune 03 FebSaturday20:00 IST Match 64ATKvsBengaluru FC Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata 04 FebSunday17:30 IST Match 65Delhi Dynamos FCvsMumbai City FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi 04 FebSunday20:00 IST Match 66FC GoavsNorthEast United FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa 07 FebWednesday20:00 IST Match 67NorthEast United FCvsFC Pune City Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati 08 FebThursday20:00 IST Match 68Bengaluru FCvsFC Goa Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru 09 FebFriday20:00 IST Match 69ATK vs Kerala Blasters Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata 10 FebSaturday20:00 IST Match 70Jamshedpur FCvsNorthEast United FC JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur 11 FebSunday17:30 IST Match 71Mumbai City FCvsFC Pune City Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai 11 FebSunday20:00 IST Match 72Delhi Dynamos FCvsChennaiyin FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi 14 FebWednesday20:00 IST Match 73NorthEast United FCvsDelhi Dynamos FC Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati 15 FebThursday20:00 IST Match 74FC GoavsChennaiyin FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa 16 FebFriday20:00 IST Match 75Bengaluru FCvsFC Pune City Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru 17 FebSaturday20:00 IST Match 76NorthEast United FCvsKerala Blasters FC Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati 18 FebSunday17:30 IST Match 77ATKvsMumbai City FC Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata 18 FebSunday20:00 IST Match 78Chennaiyin FCvsJamshedpur FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai 21 FebWednesday20:00 IST Match 79FC GoavsDelhi Dynamos FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa 22 FebThursday20:00 IST Match 80Mumbai City FCvsNorthEast United FC Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai 23 FebFriday20:00 IST Match 81Kerala Blasters FCvsChennaiyin FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi 24 FebSaturday20:00 IST Match 82Delhi Dynamos FCvsATK Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi 25 FebSunday17:30 IST Match 83FC Pune CityvsFC Goa Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune 25 FebSunday20:00 IST Match 84Jamshedpur FCvsBengaluru FC JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur 28 FebWednesday20:00 IST Match 85FC GoavsATK Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa 01 MarThursday20:00 IST Match 86Bengaluru FCvsKerala Blasters FC Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru 02 MarFriday20:00 IST Match 87Delhi Dynamos FCvsFC Pune City Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi 03 MarSaturday20:00 IST Match 88Chennaiyin FCvsMumbai City FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai 04 MarSunday17:30 IST Match 89Jamshedpur FCvsFC Goa JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur 04 MarSunday20:00 IST Match 90ATKvsNorthEast United FC Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

The demand for the expansion in the league has been well documented and it has come as a big relief for all those involved in it. At the recently concluded Media Days, coaches and players applauded this change.The fourth edition also demands that all the ten franchise teams have at least six Indian players on the field at any given point in time as compared to five in previous editions. Nor is there a necessity to have a marquee player/coach in the dugout, thus giving home grown talent another push into the spotlight.