ISL 2017 Full Schedule: Date & Time of All the Matches
The demand for the expansion in the league has been well documented and it has come as a big relief for all those involved in it. At the recently concluded Media Days, coaches and players applauded this change.
Kervens Belfort (right) has been an integral cog in Kerala Blasters' attacking line-up. (Photo credit: Getty Images)
The fourth edition of the Indian Super League is all-set for a blockbuster start with Kerala Blasters taking on defending champions ATK at their home ground in Kochi. Unlike the first three years, the ISL table will see 10 teams, resulting in the number games being increased by about a third. That, obviously means the league would need a bigger window in the sporting calendar – 4 months in comparison to 2 in the previous editions.
The fourth edition also demands that all the ten franchise teams have at least six Indian players on the field at any given point in time as compared to five in previous editions. Nor is there a necessity to have a marquee player/coach in the dugout, thus giving home grown talent another push into the spotlight.
|Date & Time
|Match
|Venue
|17 NovFriday20:00 IST
|Match 1Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK
|JLN Stadium, Kochi
|18 NovSaturday20:00 IST
|Match 2NorthEast United FCvsJamshedpur FC
|Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
|19 NovSunday17:30 IST
|Match 3Chennaiyin FCvsFC Goa
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
|19 NovSunday20:00 IST
|Match 4Bengaluru FCvsMumbai City FC
|Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
|22 NovWednesday20:00 IST
|Match 5FC Pune CityvsDelhi Dynamos FC
|Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune
|23 NovThursday20:00 IST
|Match 6Chennaiyin FCvsNorthEast United FC
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
|24 NovFriday20:00 IST
|Match 7Kerala Blasters FCvsJamshedpur FC
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
|25 NovSaturday20:00 IST
|Match 8Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa
|Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
|26 NovSunday17:30 IST
|Match 9ATKvsFC Pune City
|Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
|26 NovSunday20:00 IST
|Match 10Bengaluru FC vs Delhi Dynamos FC
|Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
|29 NovWednesday20:00 IST
|Match 11FC Pune CityvsMumbai City FC
|Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune
|30 NovThursday20:00 IST
|Match 12FC GoavsBengaluru FC
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
|01 DecFriday20:00 IST
|Match 13Jamshedpur FCvsATK
|JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur
|02 DecSaturday20:00 IST
|Match 14Delhi Dynamos FCvsNorthEast United FC
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
|03 DecSunday17:30 IST
|Match 15FC Pune CityvsChennaiyin FC
|Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune
|03 DecSunday20:00 IST
|Match 16Kerala Blasters FCvsMumbai City FC
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
|06 DecWednesday20:00 IST
|Match 17Delhi Dynamos FCvsJamshedpur FC
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
|07 DecThursday20:00 IST
|Match 18Chennaiyin FCvsATK
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
|08 DecFriday20:00 IST
|Match 19NorthEast United FCvsBengaluru FC
|Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
|09 DecSaturday20:00 IST
|Match 20FC GoavsKerala Blasters FC
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
|10 DecSunday17:30 IST
|Match 21Jamshedpur FC vs FC Pune City
|JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur
|10 DecSunday20:00 IST
|Match 22Mumbai City FCvsChennaiyin FC
|Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
|14 DecThursday20:00 IST
|Match 23FC Pune CityvsBengaluru FC
|Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune
|15 DecFriday20:00 IST
|Match 24Kerala Blasters FCvsNorthEast United FC
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
|16 DecSaturday20:00 IST
|Match 25Delhi Dynamos FCvsFC Goa
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
|17 DecSunday17:30 IST
|Match 26Bengaluru FCvsChennaiyin FC
|Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
|17 DecSunday20:00 IST
|Match 27Mumbai City FCvsATK
|Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
|20 DecWednesday20:00 IST
|Match 28NorthEast United FCvsMumbai City FC
|Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
|21 DecThursday20:00 IST
|Match 29Bengaluru FCvsJamshedpur FC
|Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
|22 DecFriday20:00 IST
|Match 30Chennaiyin FCvsKerala Blasters FC
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
|23 DecSaturday17:30 IST
|Match 31FC GoavsFC Pune City
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
|23 DecSaturday20:00 IST
|Match 32ATKvsDelhi Dynamos FC
|Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
|28 DecThursday20:00 IST
|Match 33Jamshedpur FCvsChennaiyin FC
|JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur
|29 DecFriday20:00 IST
|Match 34Mumbai City FC vs Delhi Dynamos FC
|Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
|30 DecSaturday20:00 IST
|Match 35FC Pune CityvsNorthEast United FC
|Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune
|31 DecSunday17:30 IST
|Match 36Kerala Blasters FCvsBengaluru FC
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
|31 DecSunday20:00 IST
|Match 37ATKvsFC Goa
|Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
|04 JanThursday20:00 IST
|Match 38Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Pune City
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
|05 JanFriday20:00 IST
|Match 39Jamshedpur FCvsMumbai City FC
|JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur
|06 JanSaturday20:00 IST
|Match 40NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa
|Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
|07 JanSunday17:30 IST
|Match 41Bengaluru FCvsATK
|Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
|07 JanSunday20:00 IST
|Match 42Chennaiyin FC vs Delhi Dynamos FC
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
|10 JanWednesday20:00 IST
|Match 43Delhi Dynamos FC vs Kerala Blasters FC
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
|11 JanThursday20:00 IST
|Match 44FC GoavsJamshedpur FC
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
|12 JanFriday20:00 IST
|Match 45NorthEast United FCvsATK
|Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
|13 JanSaturday20:00 IST
|Match 46Chennaiyin FC vs FC Pune City
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
|14 JanSunday17:30 IST
|Match 47Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC
|Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
|14 JanSunday20:00 IST
|Match 48Delhi Dynamos FCvsBengaluru FC
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
|17 JanWednesday20:00 IST
|Match 49Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC
|JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur
|18 JanThursday20:00 IST
|Match 50Mumbai City FCvsBengaluru FC
|Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
|19 JanFriday20:00 IST
|Match 51NorthEast United FCvsChennaiyin FC
|Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
|20 JanSaturday20:00 IST
|Match 52FC Pune CityvsATK
|Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune
|21 JanSunday17:30 IST
|Match 53Jamshedpur FC vs Delhi Dynamos FC
|JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur
|21 JanSunday20:00 IST
|Match 54Kerala Blasters FCvsFC Goa
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
|24 JanWednesday20:00 IST
|Match 55FC Pune CityvsJamshedpur FC
|Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune
|25 JanThursday20:00 IST
|Match 56ATKvsChennaiyin FC
|Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
|26 JanFriday20:00 IST
|Match 57Bengaluru FCvsNorthEast United FC
|Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
|27 JanSaturday20:00 IST
|Match 58Kerala Blasters FC vs Delhi Dynamos FC
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
|28 JanSunday17:30 IST
|Match 59FC GoavsMumbai City FC
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
|28 JanSunday20:00 IST
|Match 60ATKvsJamshedpur FC
|Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
|31 JanWednesday20:00 IST
|Match 61Chennaiyin FCvsBengaluru FC
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
|01 FebThursday20:00 IST
|Match 62Mumbai City FCvsJamshedpur FC
|Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
|02 FebFriday20:00 IST
|Match 63FC Pune CityvsKerala Blasters FC
|Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune
|03 FebSaturday20:00 IST
|Match 64ATKvsBengaluru FC
|Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
|04 FebSunday17:30 IST
|Match 65Delhi Dynamos FCvsMumbai City FC
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
|04 FebSunday20:00 IST
|Match 66FC GoavsNorthEast United FC
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
|07 FebWednesday20:00 IST
|Match 67NorthEast United FCvsFC Pune City
|Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
|08 FebThursday20:00 IST
|Match 68Bengaluru FCvsFC Goa
|Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
|09 FebFriday20:00 IST
|Match 69ATK vs Kerala Blasters
|Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata
|10 FebSaturday20:00 IST
|Match 70Jamshedpur FCvsNorthEast United FC
|JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur
|11 FebSunday17:30 IST
|Match 71Mumbai City FCvsFC Pune City
|Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
|11 FebSunday20:00 IST
|Match 72Delhi Dynamos FCvsChennaiyin FC
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
|14 FebWednesday20:00 IST
|Match 73NorthEast United FCvsDelhi Dynamos FC
|Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
|15 FebThursday20:00 IST
|Match 74FC GoavsChennaiyin FC
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
|16 FebFriday20:00 IST
|Match 75Bengaluru FCvsFC Pune City
|Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
|17 FebSaturday20:00 IST
|Match 76NorthEast United FCvsKerala Blasters FC
|Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
|18 FebSunday17:30 IST
|Match 77ATKvsMumbai City FC
|Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
|18 FebSunday20:00 IST
|Match 78Chennaiyin FCvsJamshedpur FC
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
|21 FebWednesday20:00 IST
|Match 79FC GoavsDelhi Dynamos FC
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
|22 FebThursday20:00 IST
|Match 80Mumbai City FCvsNorthEast United FC
|Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
|23 FebFriday20:00 IST
|Match 81Kerala Blasters FCvsChennaiyin FC
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
|24 FebSaturday20:00 IST
|Match 82Delhi Dynamos FCvsATK
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
|25 FebSunday17:30 IST
|Match 83FC Pune CityvsFC Goa
|Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune
|25 FebSunday20:00 IST
|Match 84Jamshedpur FCvsBengaluru FC
|JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur
|28 FebWednesday20:00 IST
|Match 85FC GoavsATK
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
|01 MarThursday20:00 IST
|Match 86Bengaluru FCvsKerala Blasters FC
|Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
|02 MarFriday20:00 IST
|Match 87Delhi Dynamos FCvsFC Pune City
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
|03 MarSaturday20:00 IST
|Match 88Chennaiyin FCvsMumbai City FC
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
|04 MarSunday17:30 IST
|Match 89Jamshedpur FCvsFC Goa
|JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur
|04 MarSunday20:00 IST
|Match 90ATKvsNorthEast United FC
|Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
