ISL 2017: Jamshedpur’s Coach Coppell Prefers Open Auction for Players

Jamshedpur FC's head coach Steve Coppell is not impressed with the ISL's existing draft system and he would rather prefer an open auction for players."I would prefer an open market instead of going round and round. Hope the draft doesn't take place next year, but I don't know," Coppell said at the ISL Media Day.The Englishman added, "We had picked number one as three. We got a good goalkeeper and got a good solid defender. We had a list of a dozen names but we got only 3-4 of them. But we made sure we had players in the right positions. I don't think it's an ideal way of doing things."Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC are the two new teams in the fourth edition of Indian Super League and Coppell, who guided Kerala Blasters to a runner-up finish last season, said they are a healthy addition."Tata and Jamshedpur will be a healthy addition. When I spoke to them I felt it will be a massive challenge to start something new."It will be history whatever Jamshedpur FC does. That attracted me to come back. Don't think there are any expectations given we are a new franchise. Everything is brand new. You'll appreciate the work that is being put together for the stadium. Until we play 3-4 games we don't how it will pan out."Kerala Blasters lost to ATK in the title clash last year. "Always good to go back to Kerala. It's a hotbed for football and they appreciate football. I hope on the night football wins but I am on the other side," he said.Coppell also commented on the increasing competitiveness of ISL."There are some good match winners in every team and that is important. We need to maintain continuity as the league has become longer. Potentially Jamshedpur FC will be a big club in ISL. Apart from that no other goals to be set."Coppell has reunited with his former playmaker Mehtab Hossain, who said he was looking forward to play for JFC."I'm very happy to have rejoined with Coppell. I learnt a lot from him. I am learning from him not only football but in life. Even when we lost the first 3 matches, Coppell told us to keep going and that's how we went into play offs. "I miss the passion of Kochi. I am a professional and I have to give 100 percent to my team. I am excited to go back."It's a new team and a new city. It's a challenge. You have to travel a lot. Fans should not expect a lot. We will try our best. We hope to do well. It's a historic occasion for the city. I think Bengaluru FC has the biggest advantage as they have almost all the players from last season."