ISL 2017: Kerala Blasters vs ATK, Highlights: As It Happened

Catch all the live action from the first match of the fourth season Indian Super League between Kerala Blasters and ATK through our live blog.



Preview:



Kerala Blasters FC coach Rene Meulensteen expects his team to play incisive one-touch attacking football to break through the wall of ATK's defence in the opening match of the 2017-18 season of the Indian Super League. The Dutchman, known for his technical coaching, hinted on Thursday that he will apply the same methods in Kerala that he has always believed in -- delete needless touches and play a fast brand of football to create spaces and score.



"I have always told players that they should figure out who their favourite players are in their best position, see their clips and try and figure out what they're doing right. If you analyse the top players, the reason they stand out is that they don't take touches that they don't need and that creates a different rhythm and speed of play. Hopefully we can get that integrated into the team and see it in the games we play. It's not easy, of course, but that is what we're aiming for," he said.



Kerala have won just once in eight meetings against two-time champions ATK, a 2-1 victory that came three years ago. Meulensteen will, however, have one of the players who scored in that victory in Iain Hume. At the same time, he will also be aware that the only time the Blasters have failed to win a season-opener was against ATK. The visitors come into the game not having lost a single first away match in three seasons. They've also scored 11 goals against the Blasters and broke their hearts in two finals. All of which says that the odds are remarkably against the home side.



Nov 17, 2017 9:56 pm (IST) Full Time: Kerala Blasters and ATK play out a 0-0 draw in Kochi on the opening day of ISL Season 4.

Nov 17, 2017 9:54 pm (IST) Almost a winner for Kerala as Berbatov heads it goalwards, but Debjit collects it before any mishap in stoppage time in the second half. Debjit has been nervy all game, but has managed to do his bit to keep Kerala out.

Nov 17, 2017 9:51 pm (IST) Last few minutes in the second half, and one expects both teams to give it their all to get the winner. Kerala have injected some pace down the right, but the centre backs of ATK have no trouble dealing with his crosses. ATK were closest to a winner when Zequinha's shot hit the post.

Nov 17, 2017 9:49 pm (IST) The stadium is absolutely packed to the rafters in Kochi and it is all yellow all over in support of the Blasters. But the host team's performance has not been the best. The crowd though have kept the atmosphere going with relentless cheering for the Blasters.

Nov 17, 2017 9:47 pm (IST) Through the game, the final pass in the attacking third has been the problem for Kerala. They have had a few half chances in attack in the second half. But ATK have done well to clear out whatever comes their way.

Nov 17, 2017 9:45 pm (IST) There are ten minutes to go in the game, and neither team will want to concede over here as it will leave them with little time to make a comeback. From the looks of it though, it ATK who are more likely to have joy in attack. Berbatov in the Kerala colours is cutting a very lonely figure in attack.

Nov 17, 2017 9:41 pm (IST) Kerala's midfield has hardly had much effect on the game as they have been more tied up with their defensive duties as ATK's midfield have held on to possession well and used it wisely in the attacking half.

Nov 17, 2017 9:38 pm (IST) ATK with Robin Singh and Zequinha have suddenly found some energy as they are troubling the Blasters defence. The hosts have not made it out of their half for a while and look to be under some pressure with ATK pressing high up the pitch as well apart from being solid in their defensive third.

Nov 17, 2017 9:36 pm (IST) ATK going through the paces well and Robin Singh gets a good ball in but Hitesh cannot finish it. Sheringham's boys have used the left wing to great advantage in the attacks so far in the game. About 15 minutes to go for either side to try and break the deadlock.

Nov 17, 2017 9:34 pm (IST) Zequinha's swinging right footed shot comes of the post on the 70th minute for ATK. That's the closest anyone has come to breaking the deadlock. ATK definitely looking more likely to break the deadlock in Kochi against Kerala on the opening day.

Nov 17, 2017 9:31 pm (IST) Far away from Kochi, former Kerala Blasters man David James has wished the team luck, and they seem to be in need of some luck as they look to stop ATK from making attack after attack on their goal.

Nov 17, 2017 9:29 pm (IST) Sifenos had a chance to go clear on goal, but ATK captain Jordi Figueras clears it out for a corner with a well timed tackle. The corner is punched away confidently by Debjit in the ATK goal.

Nov 17, 2017 9:27 pm (IST) Meanwhile, ATK seemed to have settled down well in the second half and have got their possession going too. They are slowly working their attacks around the park with small passes going around within the team.

Nov 17, 2017 9:25 pm (IST) With Hume going off, Berbatov has started playing more of a central role in attack. He is giving instructions to his teammates as they look to make a mark on the first day at a venue where they were unbeaten last season.

Nov 17, 2017 9:23 pm (IST) ATK also making a substitution, with Robin Singh coming on for Njazi Kuqi who looks rather tired in the hot and humid Kochi conditions.

Nov 17, 2017 9:22 pm (IST) Right after that Iain Hume comes off on the hour mark and is replaced by young the Dutchman Sifenos. Kerala will hope he can spark some life into his team.

Nov 17, 2017 9:21 pm (IST) ATK unlike the first half, have not had that much of the ball in the first 15 minutes in the second half. Kerala have been better on the ball, but have not been able to make it count in the final third. The Blasters striker Hume is asking his team to press higher and apply pressure on ATK in an attempt to change things.

Nov 17, 2017 9:18 pm (IST) Ten minutes gone in the second half, and neither team look like threatening the others goal so far. But one goal in the match will change the whole situation in Kochi, especially if it is for the hosts Kerala Blasters.

Nov 17, 2017 9:15 pm (IST) Slightly untidy beginning to the second half as compared to the first. Both teams taking their time to settle down. ATK get the first corner of the half but that has been headed out comfortably. The counter-attack once again fizzles out with a below par final pass.

Nov 17, 2017 9:12 pm (IST) CK Vineeth's venomous shot is dealt with by Debjit, but the return shot is rather meek and ATK's defence escapes without trouble early in the second half.

Nov 17, 2017 9:08 pm (IST) Iain Hume has moved into the centre of attack while, Berbatov will look to drop off behind him and help create some chances.

Nov 17, 2017 9:07 pm (IST) Both teams set for the second half. Berbatov and Hume are seen discussing strategy before kick off

Nov 17, 2017 8:59 pm (IST) At the Half Time break, the Chairperson for the ISL, Nita Ambani thanks the fans for doing their bit to make it a lively evening in Kochi. While adding that she hopes that the support continues to flow in. Along with her Sachin Tendulkar also appeals to the fans to keep the noise levels high.

Nov 17, 2017 8:51 pm (IST) Half Time: 0-0 Kerala Blasters and ATK are yet to break the deadlock in front of a packed house at Kochi.

Nov 17, 2017 8:50 pm (IST) Kuqi takes a well directed shot from distance but Rachubka is alert and easily collects the ball. Kerala's defence has had a lot of work to do in the first 45 minutes of the game. Rene Meulensteen does not look happy on the bench. Two very different half time talks coming up surely in Kochi from the two former Manchester United men.

Nov 17, 2017 8:46 pm (IST) ATK's corner is well dealt with by the Kerala goal keeper Paul, but Rino Anto's ball at the other end could have been much better to make use of the counter attack. ATK definitely dominating the first half and look more likely to score with minutes left to the break.

Nov 17, 2017 8:43 pm (IST) ATK have done well on the ball as they try to play small quick passes between themselves as they look to build on attacking moves. India's Eugeneson Lyngdoh has pulling the strings for the team in red and white. Kerala's lack of possession and carelessness on the ball has left both Berbatov and Hume rather frustrated.

Nov 17, 2017 8:40 pm (IST) So far one of the biggest problems for Kerala has been their passing, an area where the ATK have done much better. That is showing on the eventual game for both sides, as ATK look more comfortable while Kerala seem to be eager to make an impression. Too eager maybe.

Nov 17, 2017 8:38 pm (IST) Berbatov finally gets a chance to show his silky skills as he takes it out of a tight place to release Courage Pekuson who is then brought down to stop the move.