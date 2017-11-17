ISL 2017 Kerala Blasters vs ATK Live Updates: Kerala Look to Up the Ante Against ATK in Second Half

Catch all the live action from the first match of the fourth season Indian Super League between Kerala Blasters and ATK through our live blog.



Preview:



Kerala Blasters FC coach Rene Meulensteen expects his team to play incisive one-touch attacking football to break through the wall of ATK's defence in the opening match of the 2017-18 season of the Indian Super League. The Dutchman, known for his technical coaching, hinted on Thursday that he will apply the same methods in Kerala that he has always believed in -- delete needless touches and play a fast brand of football to create spaces and score.



"I have always told players that they should figure out who their favourite players are in their best position, see their clips and try and figure out what they're doing right. If you analyse the top players, the reason they stand out is that they don't take touches that they don't need and that creates a different rhythm and speed of play. Hopefully we can get that integrated into the team and see it in the games we play. It's not easy, of course, but that is what we're aiming for," he said.



Kerala have won just once in eight meetings against two-time champions ATK, a 2-1 victory that came three years ago. Meulensteen will, however, have one of the players who scored in that victory in Iain Hume. At the same time, he will also be aware that the only time the Blasters have failed to win a season-opener was against ATK. The visitors come into the game not having lost a single first away match in three seasons. They've also scored 11 goals against the Blasters and broke their hearts in two finals. All of which says that the odds are remarkably against the home side.



Nov 17, 2017 9:23 pm (IST) ATK also making a substitution, with Robin Singh coming on for Njazi Kuqi who looks rather tired in the hot and humid Kochi conditions.

Nov 17, 2017 9:22 pm (IST) Right after that Iain Hume comes off on the hour mark and is replaced by young the Dutchman Sifenos. Kerala will hope he can spark some life into his team.

Nov 17, 2017 9:21 pm (IST) ATK unlike the first half, have not had that much of the ball in the first 15 minutes in the second half. Kerala have been better on the ball, but have not been able to make it count in the final third. The Blasters striker Hume is asking his team to press higher and apply pressure on ATK in an attempt to change things.

Nov 17, 2017 9:18 pm (IST) Ten minutes gone in the second half, and neither team look like threatening the others goal so far. But one goal in the match will change the whole situation in Kochi, especially if it is for the hosts Kerala Blasters.

Nov 17, 2017 9:15 pm (IST) Slightly untidy beginning to the second half as compared to the first. Both teams taking their time to settle down. ATK get the first corner of the half but that has been headed out comfortably. The counter-attack once again fizzles out with a below par final pass.

Nov 17, 2017 9:12 pm (IST) CK Vineeth's venomous shot is dealt with by Debjit, but the return shot is rather meek and ATK's defence escapes without trouble early in the second half.

Nov 17, 2017 9:08 pm (IST) Iain Hume has moved into the centre of attack while, Berbatov will look to drop off behind him and help create some chances.

Nov 17, 2017 9:07 pm (IST) Both teams set for the second half. Berbatov and Hume are seen discussing strategy before kick off

Nov 17, 2017 8:59 pm (IST) At the Half Time break, the Chairperson for the ISL, Nita Ambani thanks the fans for doing their bit to make it a lively evening in Kochi. While adding that she hopes that the support continues to flow in. Along with her Sachin Tendulkar also appeals to the fans to keep the noise levels high.

Nov 17, 2017 8:51 pm (IST) Half Time: 0-0 Kerala Blasters and ATK are yet to break the deadlock in front of a packed house at Kochi.

Nov 17, 2017 8:50 pm (IST) Kuqi takes a well directed shot from distance but Rachubka is alert and easily collects the ball. Kerala's defence has had a lot of work to do in the first 45 minutes of the game. Rene Meulensteen does not look happy on the bench. Two very different half time talks coming up surely in Kochi from the two former Manchester United men.

Nov 17, 2017 8:46 pm (IST) ATK's corner is well dealt with by the Kerala goal keeper Paul, but Rino Anto's ball at the other end could have been much better to make use of the counter attack. ATK definitely dominating the first half and look more likely to score with minutes left to the break.

Nov 17, 2017 8:43 pm (IST) ATK have done well on the ball as they try to play small quick passes between themselves as they look to build on attacking moves. India's Eugeneson Lyngdoh has pulling the strings for the team in red and white. Kerala's lack of possession and carelessness on the ball has left both Berbatov and Hume rather frustrated.

Nov 17, 2017 8:40 pm (IST) So far one of the biggest problems for Kerala has been their passing, an area where the ATK have done much better. That is showing on the eventual game for both sides, as ATK look more comfortable while Kerala seem to be eager to make an impression. Too eager maybe.

Nov 17, 2017 8:38 pm (IST) Berbatov finally gets a chance to show his silky skills as he takes it out of a tight place to release Courage Pekuson who is then brought down to stop the move.

Nov 17, 2017 8:37 pm (IST) As for Dimitar Berbatov, he is urging his team on and he does not look to happy with the lack of service that he has had to survive on so far. The Bulgarian has been a silent spectator as ATK have dominated the ball.

Nov 17, 2017 8:35 pm (IST) ATK who are well known to play possession football are doing that without much ado. Clearly the players have been listening to Sheringham who asked for possession football and asked his team to try and take some tips from the England U-17 boys who won the FIFA U-17 World Cup in India last month.

Nov 17, 2017 8:33 pm (IST) Half an hour in and the only thing Kerala have had to show for their hard work have been shots from distance, while ATK has breached the Blasters defence a couple of times. Neither though have been able to get the last bit right and break the deadlock.

Nov 17, 2017 8:30 pm (IST) With 25 minutes gone, ATK have looked far more comfortable in possession and unlike the starting stages of the match, they are slowly starting to take control of the game. Kerala have almost everyone back in defence with Berbatov near the half way line.

Nov 17, 2017 8:28 pm (IST) Late tackle by Lalruatthara, but the ATK free-kick hits the wall and Rachubka easily clears the lines. The counter attack has seen Kerala win a corner at the other end.

Nov 17, 2017 8:24 pm (IST) In his only season before this for Kerala, the hardworking Hume scored 5 goals for the Blasters as they finished runners-up.

Nov 17, 2017 8:23 pm (IST) Kuqi takes a left footed shot but Jhingan has taken the sting out of it as Paul collects without much trouble. ATK definitely looking the more menacing team in attack and more organised all around the pitch.

Nov 17, 2017 8:22 pm (IST) Another corner for ATK which Kerala have made a meal out of before clearing it out. On the touchline Sheringham can be seen telling his team to keep the ball and bring the pace of the game down to their advantage. ATK will clearly play the possession game as they look to pass their way through the Kerala defence.

Nov 17, 2017 8:22 pm (IST) Another corner for ATK which Kerala have made a meal out of before clearing it out. On the touchline Sheringham can be seen telling his team to keep the ball and bring the pace of the game down to their advantage. ATK will clearly play the possession game as they look to pass their way through the Kerala defence.

Nov 17, 2017 8:20 pm (IST) One of the biggest differences in this tournament from the previous years is that, all the teams have to have at least 6 Indian players in the playing eleven at all times.

Nov 17, 2017 8:19 pm (IST) The Blasters are looking to use their height advantage during the deadball situations when in attack. But the ATK defence has been resolute and organised. The Blasters defenders though have been more on the nervous side in comparison. One is yet to see Berbatov pull out the lovely touches and passes which made him a fan favourite at Old Trafford.

Nov 17, 2017 8:17 pm (IST) First clear chance of the game came to ATK who worked the move through the Blasters defence. Hitesh who is making his ISL debut though saw his shot saved by Paul Rachbuka in the Blasters goal.

Nov 17, 2017 8:15 pm (IST) Interestingly, the first ever goal scored in the Indian Super League was by an ATK player - Fikru against Mumbai City FC in Kolkata in a 3-0 win at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Nov 17, 2017 8:14 pm (IST) Hume's corner is dealt with by the ATK defence. In the first ten odd minutes of the game, ATK have looked more or less organised in defence and are happy to let Kerala bring the game to them. The first goal will be very important in this game.