ISL 2017 Live Score, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Debutants Aim For a Strong Start

Catch all the action from the match between Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC from the fourth season of the Indian Super League on News18Sports Live blog.



Preview: The fourth edition of the Indian Super League is still in its infancy and now it’s the turn of Mumbai City FC to kick-start their campaign. This is the second game of the evening and they are all set to collide with the newbies, Bengaluru FC. After enjoying their best season ever in the last edition, Mumbai will be hoping to do even better and taste the silverware this time. They had an exceptional record in away games in 2016, losing just one match and keeping 4 clean sheets in 7 outings. In fact, they hold the record for most clean sheets in the history of this tournament which reflects their defensive strength. With the defensive core retained and more solid players recruited for this season, you can expect them to be leak-free. Bengaluru FC maybe the freshers but by no means, they will be pushovers. Their record in the I-League speaks volume about their quality and they will be eager to stamp their authority on this tournament. The hosts for this match are known for their dominant style of play and we can expect a cracking contest at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

Nov 19, 2017 8:55 pm (IST) Both teams though have ended the half with 1 shot on target, but there is no doubt Bengaluru have been the better team. Albert Roca will demand a goal now as soon as possible.

Nov 19, 2017 8:52 pm (IST) Mumbai in three years have kept 19 clean sheets, and in the last season lost only twice on the road, once to Kerala Blasters and then to ATK

Nov 19, 2017 8:50 pm (IST) Half Time: 0-0 between Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

Nov 19, 2017 8:49 pm (IST) Bengaluru's attacking players have been playing the ball amongst them pretty fast with short slick passing, and it is a surprise that they haven't scored as yet. Chhetri has been excellent in controlling the tempo in attack.

Nov 19, 2017 8:48 pm (IST) Khabra plays a lovely through ball to Udanta who pulls it back for Miku, but Amrinder has it covered and collects it comfortably.

Nov 19, 2017 8:47 pm (IST) Udanta, also known as the Flash by his teammates tries to get out of a tight spot, but the ball trickles out of play for a goal kick

Nov 19, 2017 8:46 pm (IST) Ruidas keeps the ball in and gets Everton dos Santos into the game who plays Raju Gaikwad in but his cross is wayward. Gurpreet has been a spectator so far.

Nov 19, 2017 8:45 pm (IST) Chhetri as you would expect has been brilliant so far.

Nov 19, 2017 8:45 pm (IST) Chhetri sends Udanta through with a lovely long raking ball, but he looks for a pass to Miku but Rozario clears for a corner. Should have taken a shot there Udanta.

Nov 19, 2017 8:43 pm (IST) Lenny Rodrigues goes haring down the right, but the move is stopped by Mumbai and they have got a throw up field now.

Nov 19, 2017 8:43 pm (IST) Chhetri wins it back off Sehnaj Singh just as Mumbai try to get a move going, plays it to Miku who's shot is dealt with

Nov 19, 2017 8:41 pm (IST) Kerala's Rene Meulensteen is in the house sizing up Mumbai who they play next.

Nov 19, 2017 8:40 pm (IST) Chhetri with his quick feet and Udanta with his tearaway pace are giving Mumbai quite a hard time.

Nov 19, 2017 8:38 pm (IST) Chhetri finds space and time on the ball in the box, goes to the touchline and pulls it back, but Mumbai clear.

Nov 19, 2017 8:37 pm (IST) 10 minutes to go to half time, and just as Udanta thinks of turning on the pace, Goian clears

Nov 19, 2017 8:36 pm (IST) Freekick for Mumbai, all the big boys including Goian are up in the box, but nothing comes of it.

Nov 19, 2017 8:35 pm (IST) Bengaluru scramble back possession in the midfield with Khabra and Lenny, but Mumbai have another chance and Johnson clears it with his head.

Nov 19, 2017 8:33 pm (IST) On the other end Ruidas is having a hard time dealing with Udanta's pace. Just about stops him from running away, but concedes a corner

Nov 19, 2017 8:33 pm (IST) Mumbai in attack now, dos Santos takes the shot on the left foot but Johnson has it covered. Gurpreet is yet to make a proper save

Nov 19, 2017 8:32 pm (IST) Bengaluru tight in defense also as they are just outnumbering the Mumbai attackers.

Nov 19, 2017 8:31 pm (IST) Amrinder has been very busy in the Mumbai goal and very lucky to still have no goals against him.

Nov 19, 2017 8:30 pm (IST) Lenny Rodrigues unmarked in the box, almost turns Chhetri's corner in at the near post, just wide though. Three very quick chances for the hosts.

Nov 19, 2017 8:30 pm (IST) Excellent crisp passing down the right, Khabra's ball in is blocked and Bengaluru get yet another corner. Half an hour almost gone and it has been all Bengaluru so far.

Nov 19, 2017 8:28 pm (IST) Chhetri then takes the ball on the left and dribbles past the player marking him and almost got his shot away. But has to settle for a corner. He always looks like he will score.

Nov 19, 2017 8:27 pm (IST) Mumbai finding it hard to deal with Bengaluru's passing here, good move down the left with Bheke on the ball, but his cross flies over everyone.

Nov 19, 2017 8:26 pm (IST) Sunil Chhetri in space in the middle, tees it up to Udanta who takes on the shot at the near post and ignores the players in the box. No goal but Amrinder is in for a long night.

Nov 19, 2017 8:25 pm (IST) Benguluru have looked very co-ordinated in attack and Chhetri has not done much yet.

Nov 19, 2017 8:24 pm (IST) Udanta races forward and plays Nicolas in, who's ball in was met by a volley by Chhetri but it went just outside. BFC are knocking on the door and will want to score the first goal in the game no doubt.