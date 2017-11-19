ISL 2017 Live Score, Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa: Coro, Bruno & Mandar Dismantle Chennaiyin

Catch all the action from the match between Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa from the fourth season of the Indian Super League on News18Sports Live blog.



Preview: It's the first Super Sunday of the season and one hopes the goal scoring duck will be broken today! It's the two highest scoring teams of the ISL who lock horns in the first of the double-header today. Chennaiyin FC lock horns with FC Goa at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai. The two teams played the finals of the 2015 edition with the hosts taking home the cup after a thrilling game and one can expect a similar sort of a match tonight. Last season was one to forget for both sides with FC Goa finishing last while Chennaiyin FC finished on top of them. Hence, the two teams will be itching to get off to a positive start tonight when they get on the pitch. With the two clubs seeing a change in their managers for the first time after three campaigns, it's going to be an intriguing battle of tactics and strategies.

Nov 19, 2017 6:35 pm (IST) The second half is on us and Chennaiyin FC as expected are making a couple changes. John Gregory will need to wind his team up and get them to fightback and not surrender meekly like they did in the first half.

Nov 19, 2017 6:31 pm (IST) In the last three editions that Chennaiyin FC have played FC Goa at the Marina Arena in Chennai, the hosts have won only once, in 2016 whereas Goa won the other two games in the first and second season. From the looks of it the fourth season will be similar to the first two.

Nov 19, 2017 6:20 pm (IST) Mandar Desai's goal just before half time is also the first goal by any Indian footballer in this season's Indian Super League. Last season Mandar had a bad run of form under Zico and managed to score only 1 goal all through the season which in itself was a torrid affair for them.

Nov 19, 2017 6:19 pm (IST) Half Time: FC Goa lead Chennaiyin FC 3-0 with goals from Coro, Manuel Bruno and Mandar Desai have left Chennaiyin FC stunned.

Nov 19, 2017 6:18 pm (IST) The first half has been fabulous for the visitors FC Goa who began slowly, but once they got their passing going they have been rampant and Chennaiyin FC have been left shell shocked. So confident on the ball are Goa that even with Chennai attackers in the vicinity, they are passing the ball around in their own penalty box.

Nov 19, 2017 6:14 pm (IST) Free-kick in a dangerous area for FC Goa and Brandon Fernandes almost swung it in to make it a fourth. Another goal from FC Goa will absolutely put the seal on the game.

Nov 19, 2017 6:12 pm (IST) FC Goa have Chennaiyin FC at their mercy over here at the Marina Arena with 5 minutes to go in the first half.

Nov 19, 2017 6:11 pm (IST) GOAL: 3-0 to FC Goa, as Mandar Desai slots it home comfortably to add to the misery of Chennaiyin FC.

Nov 19, 2017 6:09 pm (IST) That was a rather weird way to concede a corner for Chennaiyin FC, thankfully for them it did not result in a goal. The hosts have been rattled by the two quick strikes. FC Goa now seem content to hold on to possession.

Nov 19, 2017 6:07 pm (IST) Chennaiyin FC will be looking to the experience of Jeje, who is the highest Indian goal scorer in the competition with 13 goals to his name, to lead the comeback. But the Goans or the Gaurs as they are better known look a different team right now - very lively and unwilling to concede any space in defense, apart from giving Karanjit Singh a few nightmares on the other end of the field.

Nov 19, 2017 6:05 pm (IST) Chennaiyin FC started the better of the two teams, but two defense splitting passes from Goa have seen them take a 2-0 lead in emphatic style within half an hour of the game.

Nov 19, 2017 6:04 pm (IST) With those two goals, FC Goa have taken their goal count to 15 against Chennaiyin FC. The hosts meanwhile have their task cut out now as they look to comeback from two goals down.

Nov 19, 2017 6:02 pm (IST) GOAL: Manuel Bruno lobs it in above Karanjit's head to double the lead. Goa have scored twice in quick succession and Chennai are under pressure now on their home turf. FC Goa lead 2-0

Nov 19, 2017 5:58 pm (IST) GOAL: Ferran Coro of FC Goa has scored the first goal of the tournament from a swift counter-attack. Very opportunistic goal past Karanjit Singh. FC Goa lead Chennaiyin FC 1-0

Nov 19, 2017 5:55 pm (IST) Goa have not been able to play the channels or play a ball in behind a solid Chennaiyin FC defense. FC Goa need to get their passing game going and use the wings to have any effect on the game.

Nov 19, 2017 5:51 pm (IST) Brandon Fernandes with yet another chance from the top of the box, but he skies it after the counter-attack ended up in the ball being nicely laid up for him to shoot.

Nov 19, 2017 5:50 pm (IST) Chennaiyin FC have started to move the ball around the midfield and even though they have not been able to make any inroads into the Goa box they are looking comfortable on the ball, which is a good sign for the hosts.

Nov 19, 2017 5:47 pm (IST) Sereno smacks it off Narayan Das for what is the first corner of the game. Sereno goes over to take it but Goa have cleared their lines and Chennai are forced to rebuild from the back.

Nov 19, 2017 5:45 pm (IST) Neither team has been able to hold onto possession for too long in the first 10 odd minutes. The game has been quite scrappy in the initial stages with a few late fouls from either side.

Nov 19, 2017 5:43 pm (IST) Raphael brought down with a late challenge in his own half. Goan players must be watchful as Chennai can be very dangerous on the counter-attack.

Nov 19, 2017 5:42 pm (IST) The Goan defense has been looking to play their way out of the back and almost had an embarrassing moment as the Chennaiyin attack were closing in on them.

Nov 19, 2017 5:40 pm (IST) Goa who have a new manager with Zico not around after three years, had a look on goal but Brandon Fernandes' shot was well over.

Nov 19, 2017 5:39 pm (IST) Long throw in for Chennaiyin FC and with the ball bobbling around in the box, none of the attackers could take advantage and score what would be the first goal of the tournament.

Nov 19, 2017 5:38 pm (IST) Five minutes into the first half in Chennai, and the hosts have been playing a high press to start with.

Nov 19, 2017 5:37 pm (IST) FC Goa's goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani will be hoping to keep a clean sheet against a very potent Chennaiyin FC attack comprising one of India's best strikers now in Jeje and the young Bodo.

Nov 19, 2017 5:34 pm (IST) Both the teams have a lot of history between themselves, the most heated encounter was back in 2015 in the final of the second season of the ISL, when Chennaiyin FC beat FC Goa on their home turf.