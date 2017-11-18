ISL 2017 Live Score NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur: New Boys Aim for Winning Start

Catch all the live action from the second match of the Indian Super League's 4th season between NorthEast United and Jamshedpur FC through News18Sports live blog.



Preview: NorthEast United FC will kickstart their ISL 2017-18 campaign with a home match against Jamshedpur FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday. NorthEast, who have never made it to the playoffs in the history of Indian Super League, will look to start their season with a win over Jamshedpur FC, who are making their debut in ISL. However, NorthEast United FC coach Joao de Deus is confident that his team will manage to turn its fortune in the fourth edition of the league. While NorthEast will most likely start with midfielders Halicharan Narzary and Rowling Borges, debutants Jamshedpur will have Jose Luis Espinosa Arroyo, Sameehg Doutie and Talla N’Diaye.

Nov 18, 2017 8:51 pm (IST) Half Time: NorthEast United 0-0 Jamshedpur FC

Nov 18, 2017 8:50 pm (IST) Big chance on the brink of half time for Izu Azuka as he tried to side foot it into the net past Rehnesh, but the ace keeper side-footed it back out of the box. That has been the first real chance in the game.

Nov 18, 2017 8:49 pm (IST) Jose Goncalves is up and running again which will be a big relief for NorthEast United. No one would want to pickup an injury so early in the tournament.

Nov 18, 2017 8:47 pm (IST) Dangerous ball in but Rehnesh managed to punch it clear, but Goncalves has hurt himself and looks in quite a bit of pain. The Uruguayan Martin Diaz is warming up for NorthEast United

Nov 18, 2017 8:45 pm (IST) After the early few minutes when Subrata Pal was extremely busy, there has been few chances in the game. Neither team have been penetrative in the attacking half.

Nov 18, 2017 8:42 pm (IST) NorthEast's goalkeeper TP Rehnesh will hope he can add to his 9 clean sheets in the competition and help his team to three points. The visitors have a freekick on the right wing and the big defenders are coming in to the box for the header.

Nov 18, 2017 8:42 pm (IST) Less than 10 minutes to go in the first half, and neither coach will be too disappointed with their team's show. But surely the passing in the attacking third has to improve for this game to get some life in the second game.

Nov 18, 2017 8:37 pm (IST) Some good touches on display from Emerson in the middle of the park, but Doutie can't take the ball forward. NorthEast United have been comfortable in possession unlike their opponents who it seems have decided that they will keep a clean sheet. The ISL is still awaiting it's first goal in the season.

Nov 18, 2017 8:34 pm (IST) The season's first yellow card is out with Emerson getting it after a late challenge. Jamshedpur will want to be watchful against the pacy opposition.

Nov 18, 2017 8:34 pm (IST) Jamshedpur's players have been solid in defence as you would expect with a Steve Coppell team.

Nov 18, 2017 8:32 pm (IST) So far NorthEast have enjoyed the Lion's share of the possession but all their shots have been off target, while Jamshedpur have been able to get a shot on target at least. The final pass has lacked quality in this game.

Nov 18, 2017 8:30 pm (IST) At the other end the NorthEast United's Ralte had a good chance to curl it in past Pal but he hit it well wide much to Jamshedpur's relief.

Nov 18, 2017 8:29 pm (IST) Jamshedpur get a free-kick in a dangerous place but the South African Doutie can't make too much of it.

Nov 18, 2017 8:25 pm (IST) Almost half of the first half has gone by, and even though neither team have looked like producing a lot of free flowing football yet, the hosts - NorthEast United look to be more settled in the game. Jamshedpur with experience on their side have set up well in a defensive organisation.

Nov 18, 2017 8:23 pm (IST) One has to congratulate the local organising committee in Guwahati after they have revived the playing field which is in such bad shape due to rain that the Brazil vs England match at the FIFA U-17 World Cup had to be shifted to Kolkata at the last minute.

Nov 18, 2017 8:21 pm (IST) Some quick and short passing on display from the NorthEast United team here on their own patch. It has been a brisk start by them and are looking to make an early mark. They have also kept the Jamshedpur attack at bay, and forced them to try their luck from quite a distance.

Nov 18, 2017 8:19 pm (IST) One of the veterans of Indian football Mehtab Hossain lets fly with a late tackle in the centre of the field. Just to make sure NorthEast United's players are aware that it will not be a cakewalk for them. It has not been going too well for the Jamshedpur team yet.

Nov 18, 2017 8:15 pm (IST) The hosts have overpowered the Jamshedpur side in the early minutes, and are looking dangerous on set plays. It will be interesting to see how Jamshedpur, the home of Indian football's grassroots fare today and in the tournament.

Nov 18, 2017 8:13 pm (IST) Guwahati is enjoying their home team's performance as they Len get's another corner for them. Subrata defending his third within 10 minutes.

Nov 18, 2017 8:11 pm (IST) Subrata has definitely been the most busiest player so far on the pitch within the first 8 odd minutes. His experience helping him defend corners as Steve Coppell tries to conjure up a strategy to help release pressure.

Nov 18, 2017 8:09 pm (IST) NorthEast United doing well to get into an attacking mode early on and giving the ISL debutantes no breathing space. They get their first corner and some brave goalkeeping from Subrata has saved the Jamshedpur team from conceding early.

Nov 18, 2017 8:07 pm (IST) Five minutes gone in this game in Guwahati, but neither team has been able to settle down. Subrata Pal, one of India's most experienced is trying to tell his players to play to their position amidst the noisy support for their opponents.

Nov 18, 2017 8:06 pm (IST) Early chance for NorthEast United but Subrata Pal and his team would have been relieved to see the off-side flag before the scuffed shot from Danilo.

Nov 18, 2017 8:04 pm (IST) Jamshedpur's Souvik Chakrabarti is one of the most travelled players in the competition.

Nov 18, 2017 8:04 pm (IST) Jamshedpur with the likes of Subrata Paul, Anas Edathodika, Sameehg Doutie and Mehtab Hossain have a lot of experience in the ISL in their squad.

Nov 18, 2017 8:02 pm (IST) Kick off at Guwahati. NorthEast United will hope to recreate their home form from last season.