ISL 2017, Mumbai City FC vs Delhi Dynamos, Highlights: As It Happened

A massive seven points separate Delhi Dynamos from Mumbai City FC as India's top cities battle it out in the Indian Super League. The game will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena in Andheri here, where the home side has lost once and conceded goals just twice in three matches. Dynamos are in the midst of a wretched run of five defeats in a row while Mumbai City have lost just once in their last four matches. The stakes are very different for both sides: a win for Delhi will take them off the bottom of the table; for Mumbai City, three points means equalling table-toppers Chennaiyin FC. It could not have been more stark, but such have been Dynamos' woes this season that it is not surprising. They've shipped an incredible 15 goals this season and scored just five. Needless to say, they are in dire need of a positive result.



"It's not about pressure but it is high time that we start winning games. That's what we've come to do here. Everything was right: the training, the team and the performances as well. The only thing not working is the thrust in the final third and the finishing," said Delhi Dynamos assistant coach Shakti Chauhan. "In today's world, teams use video analysis. It's a big boon for coaches and everybody is studying us. We need to have an extra edge in this sort of a competitive atmosphere, which we don't seem to have," he added. Chauhan made it clear that the team isn't feeling the pressure with respect to its performance, or rather the lack of it. Instead, it was more about turning these performances into victories. He also said that the ISL was such a league where two wins could get you moving up the table and a third would suddenly see a side enter the top half.



"What games are telling us is that every match is going to be tough. We have to play with a lot of seriousness and focus and I hope we learn that as the games go by. For us, it is really important to make it two wins in a row," said Mumbai City FC head coach Alexandre Guimarães. His team has, so far, failed to stitch two wins together and it is that sort of form which sees clubs rocket up the league table with matches coming thick and fast. A prime example of this could be ATK, who were bottom of the table after their first four games and are now seventh after gathering six out of six points in their last two matches. Mumbai City have slowly and surely shown that they can turn on the heat when it matters the most. However, the Delhi Dynamos team is like a wounded animal, and there is no guessing how they will strike.

Dec 29, 2017 9:55 pm (IST) Full-time: That's it then, the referee blows the final whistle as Mumbai win the match 4-0. With this win, Mumbai have recorded their biggest victory of the campaign so far. As for Delhi, their poor run in the league continues.

Dec 29, 2017 9:51 pm (IST) Five minutes have been added as injury time as 90 minutes come to an end. Delhi will be looking for a consolation goal while Mumbai will look to keep their clean sheet intact.

Dec 29, 2017 9:44 pm (IST) Chance: Great ball from Balwant and Everton was through on goal but a good tackle from a defender keeps the score at 4-0. Great chance for Mumbai goes a begging in the 85th minute of the match.

Dec 29, 2017 9:39 pm (IST) GOAL 79th Minute: Balwant continues his rich goal-scoring form as he slots home Mumbai's fourth goal of the day. And with this goal Balwant becomes the top scorer of the lead with five goals. A meek shot from Balwant beat the keeper on his right as he wrong-footed.

Dec 29, 2017 9:33 pm (IST) Balwant keeps on causing havon on the left flank and Delhi defends have no answers to his guile and play at the moment. With 15 mins to be played a comeback looks impossible as things stand.

Dec 29, 2017 9:27 pm (IST) Most of the match is now being played in the middle of the park as chances are now hard to come by as both teams now know which way the three points are heading.

Dec 29, 2017 9:23 pm (IST) With nothing to lose, Delhi are now playing a bit better and putting some passes together. But the sting of the match has been taken away due to three goals and also because of two red cards.

Dec 29, 2017 9:18 pm (IST) Substitution: Rozario comes in place of Thiago Santos in the 60th minute of the match. Mumbai coach will feel the players have done their job and its now a case of just seeing off these last 30 mins.

Dec 29, 2017 9:15 pm (IST) Delhi are trying their best they are not able to string a few passes together and their coach Miguel Portugal is cutting a sorry figure on the touchline. Their play is as poor as it can get.

Dec 29, 2017 9:11 pm (IST) GOAL: And the third goal comes in the 49th minute of the match as Mumbai triple their advantage. Thiago Santos heads a rebound and the ball flies into the far end of the keeper.

Dec 29, 2017 9:10 pm (IST) Mumbai have started the second half as they ended the first, on the frontfoot. The hosts are looking like they are the ones who will go onto score the third goal of the match.

Dec 29, 2017 8:51 pm (IST) Half-time: Mumbai are in firm control of the match as they lead 2-0 at half time. However, both teams are down to 10 men as Sehnaz and Gurbaje have been sent off for fighting on the field.

Dec 29, 2017 8:50 pm (IST) Red Cards: Its just shocking what is happening in the middle. Mumbai's Sehnaj and Delhi's Gurbaje were involved in a street fight in the middle and both have been shown red cards. Ever after being dimissed just ahead of half time, both players are now involved in a fist fight in the tunnel.

Dec 29, 2017 8:47 pm (IST) Goal: Everton climbs the highest and heads home the corner to double Mumbai's lead. The hosts are in total command of the match now in the first half itsel.

Dec 29, 2017 8:43 pm (IST) Chance: Rui Das tosses the ball inside the D and Balwant almost hits the ball towards the goal but the ball is caught by the keeper easily.

Dec 29, 2017 8:35 pm (IST) Chance: Delhi almost snatched the leveller there as Rui Das hit the post from outside the D. Unlucky for the Dynamos as the Mumbai keeper was beaten and he was nowhere close to ball.

Dec 29, 2017 8:30 pm (IST) Mumbai's top-scorer Balwant has been a constant threat at the left flank and he is keeping the defenders busy with his quick feet. Delhi defenders are having their work cut out at the moment.

Dec 29, 2017 8:25 pm (IST) Chance: Balwant with a great run from the left and he passes the ball to Everton who sends in a dangerous low cross. However, the ball is easily caught by keeper Arnab and the score remains 1-0.

Dec 29, 2017 8:18 pm (IST) Delhi are way behind the pace at the moment and they are chasing shadows. Mumbai have been clearly the better side and have taken the deserved lead through their skipper.

Dec 29, 2017 8:14 pm (IST) GOAL: Emana misses from the spot as he hits the post but skipper Goian follows up and puts the ball inside the goal. Mumbai lead in the opening stages of the match.

Dec 29, 2017 8:13 pm (IST) Penalty 11th Minute: Delhi keeper Arnab brings down Everton inside the box and referee points to the spot. Its all happening in Mumbai in the opening stages of the match.

Dec 29, 2017 8:08 pm (IST) Chance: Everton Santos almost got the ball inside the D but the Delhi keeper did well to get hold of the ball. The Mumbai striker collide with the keeper and gives away a freekick.

Dec 29, 2017 8:05 pm (IST) Mumbai City have started the better side as they are dominating most of the possession. Delhi on the other hand are playing the chase game as of now.

Dec 29, 2017 8:03 pm (IST) Kick-off: The players are now out on the ground and we are underway now. Mumbai City start favourites in this clash while Delhi look to turn their fortunes around in this match.

