ISL 2017 NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur FC Highlights: As It Happened

Catch all the live action from the second match of the Indian Super League's 4th season between NorthEast United and Jamshedpur FC through News18Sports live blog.



Preview: NorthEast United FC will kickstart their ISL 2017-18 campaign with a home match against Jamshedpur FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday. NorthEast, who have never made it to the playoffs in the history of Indian Super League, will look to start their season with a win over Jamshedpur FC, who are making their debut in ISL. However, NorthEast United FC coach Joao de Deus is confident that his team will manage to turn its fortune in the fourth edition of the league. While NorthEast will most likely start with midfielders Halicharan Narzary and Rowling Borges, debutants Jamshedpur will have Jose Luis Espinosa Arroyo, Sameehg Doutie and Talla N’Diaye.

Nov 18, 2017 9:55 pm (IST) Full Time: NorthEast United 0-0 Jamshedpur FC

Nov 18, 2017 9:54 pm (IST) Another good chance for Paez and NorthEast United as Nazray cuts it back to him and with no defender marking him he has smashed it into orbit. Bad finishing and bad passing in the final third has played a big part in today's game.

Nov 18, 2017 9:52 pm (IST) Four minutes added on for both sides to find the winner. Halicharan Nazray cuts in from the right and hammers it goalward and it's sails beyond the frame of the goal.

Nov 18, 2017 9:48 pm (IST) Nirmal Chhetri wins it back and has a shot from 40 yards out. No way that was going to trouble the Spiderman Subrata Pal.

Nov 18, 2017 9:46 pm (IST) Sameehg Doutie has a shot from the top of the box, but it's just gone wide and they don't seem to be affected by the numerical disadvantage so far.

Nov 18, 2017 9:45 pm (IST) NorthEast United keeping the ball and trying to work the passes, but the final pass is still not up to the mark as Jamshedpur look to build their own attack.

Nov 18, 2017 9:42 pm (IST) Suddnely there is an immense amount of liveliness in the contest. Hosts NorthEast must feel they can nick the three points in the final 10 minute, but Coppell's team have been well organised at the back.

Nov 18, 2017 9:41 pm (IST) In that scuffle, Doutie has also seen yellow for his sarcastic applause for the ref's decision

Nov 18, 2017 9:40 pm (IST) First Red Card of the Season goes to Andrey Bikey against his old club NorthEast United. This is a big moment in the game as the hosts now have the numerical advantage. Bikey who came on as a substitute is not happy and understandably so as he did not touch the player with a high boot as shown by the replay. Bad decision by the referee.

Nov 18, 2017 9:37 pm (IST) That was a close shave for the NorthEast United as Abdul almost toe poked it past Rehnesh into his own net with what would make for a great strikers finish. Thankfully the first goal of the tournament is not an own goal as the cross bar comes in the way.

Nov 18, 2017 9:34 pm (IST) Almost half way through the second half in Guwahati and play has stopped after Nirmal Chhetri picks up a head injury. The half has been more lively than the first and even though there hasn't been a goal in the game yet, there have been more chances and enterprise.

Nov 18, 2017 9:31 pm (IST) Acrobatic effort again by Azuka of the Doutie corner. NorthEast holding strong in defense as Jamshedpur try to get some pressure off themselves.

Nov 18, 2017 9:28 pm (IST) The hosts have another chance as Danilo cuts in and shoots, but Subrata is up to the task and palms it away for a defender to clear. NorthEast United have sprung to life suddenly and look the more likely to score.

Nov 18, 2017 9:26 pm (IST) Len's cross in from the right has been headed goalwards by Marcinho who had Subrata beaten only to see the ball come out of the upright before the defense cleared it out. Unlucky for the hosts.

Nov 18, 2017 9:24 pm (IST) The NorthEast players are getting the balls into dangerous areas now, and they have had a flurry of set piece situations in the first 15 minutes of the second half.

Nov 18, 2017 9:22 pm (IST) An acrobatic clearance from Tiri for Jamshedpur as he takes the ball off the radar of Danilo who would have been through on goal again and with a better angle to shoot.

Nov 18, 2017 9:20 pm (IST) Another big chance this time for NorthEast, but Danilo can't keep his shot on target in a one on one situation against Subrata Pal who came out very fast to close out the angle.

Nov 18, 2017 9:19 pm (IST) Nirmal Chhetri threatening the visitors defence but has been thwarted away. The second half has seen more despair and eagerness to score and the football has been scrappy.

Nov 18, 2017 9:18 pm (IST) Another tight moment for Rehnesh on the other end, but Doutie's attempt to take the ball of him has been flagged. Both keepers having a busy time in the second half.

Nov 18, 2017 9:17 pm (IST) The wall has done it's job well and off the resulting corner Subrata Pal almost has an embarrassing moment as the ball almost sneaked in at the front post.

Nov 18, 2017 9:15 pm (IST) 10 minutes gone in the first half. Freekick for NorthEast United in a dangerous position when the ball it would seem hit the chin of Doutie who is annoyed. Subrata Pal is setting up his wall irrespective of that.

Nov 18, 2017 9:13 pm (IST) The NorthEast United players trying to make space within a tight Jamshedpur defensive organisation. Not successful yet again while the Doutie and Mehtab are trying to get the visitors going. Doutie has featured quite a bit in attacks early in the second half.

Nov 18, 2017 9:11 pm (IST) Chance for Jamshedpur, Doutie delivers will into the box, but Jerry can't finish, and the hosts get it clear somehow and have started their own counter attack.

Nov 18, 2017 9:09 pm (IST) The second half begun in a similar vein, but Jamshedpur are lucky to get away with a corner call. Tiri deflected it out and the ref missed it. NorthEast United players understandably unhappy.

Nov 18, 2017 9:06 pm (IST) Second half kicks off in Guwahati. We have had one and a half matches so far in the tournament and there has been no goals so far.

Nov 18, 2017 8:51 pm (IST) Half Time: NorthEast United 0-0 Jamshedpur FC

Nov 18, 2017 8:50 pm (IST) Big chance on the brink of half time for Izu Azuka as he tried to side foot it into the net past Rehnesh, but the ace keeper side-footed it back out of the box. That has been the first real chance in the game.

Nov 18, 2017 8:49 pm (IST) Jose Goncalves is up and running again which will be a big relief for NorthEast United. No one would want to pickup an injury so early in the tournament.

Nov 18, 2017 8:47 pm (IST) Dangerous ball in but Rehnesh managed to punch it clear, but Goncalves has hurt himself and looks in quite a bit of pain. The Uruguayan Martin Diaz is warming up for NorthEast United