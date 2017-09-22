ISL Fixture List Released; Four Month Long Tournament to Kick-off on Nov 17

Indian Super League (ISL) season 4 will kick off with a mouth-watering clash between defending champions ATK and runners-up Kerala Blasters FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata on November 17.The clash between two-time champions ATK and Kerala Blasters FC will also bring the seasoned rivalry between Robbie Keane and Dimitar Berbatov from Europe to Indian soil.ISL 2017-18 will see 10 teams in action, with the addition of Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC, which will result in a prolonged season lasting four months for the first time. The league will feature 95 matches.All 10 teams will play each other in a home-and-away format in 90 games before the two-legged semi-finals which are scheduled to take place in the second week of March. The date and venue for the final of the 2017-18 season will be announced later.All league matches will be played from Wednesday to Saturday and will kick off at 8 p.m. with Sunday featuring double headers at 5:30 p.m and 8 p.m.The season's first double-header will see a repeat of the 2016 Final between Chennaiyin FC and Goa in Chennai followed by AFC Cup 2016 finalist, Bengaluru FC, getting their first taste of Hero ISL when they take on last season's semi-finalists Mumbai City FC in a home match at Sree Kanteerava Stadium on November 19.The season's first Maharashtra derby between FC Pune City and Mumbai City FC will be played on November 29 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune.Jamshedpur FC will play their first home match at the renovated JRD Tata Sports Complex Stadium against title holders ATK on December 1.