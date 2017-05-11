ISL Invites Bids, Up to Three New Teams This Season

New Delhi: The organisers of Indian Super League on Thursday invited bids for interested parties to buy a maximum of three franchise teams to be added this season with the possibility of the country's football hub Kolkata having another club besides Atletico de Kolkata.

The ISL said bids would be invited in respect of 10 cities -- Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Cuttack, Durgapur, Hyderabad, Jamshedpur, Kolkata, Ranchi, Siliguri and Thiruvananthapuram -- and one to three new winning bidders will be awarded the right to participate in the ISL.

"Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), organisers of the Indian Super League - a city based football league established in India in 2014 under the sanction of the AIFF, plans to invite bids from interested parties to enrol and participate in the Indian Super League from its fourth edition to be staged in year 2017-2018," the ISL said in a statement.

"FSDL will be floating the tender through 'Invitation To Bid' (ITB) to be available on working days starting 12th May 2017 to 24th May 2017.

"All bidding parties will need to fulfil the eligibility criteria and other requirements specified in the ITB including but not limited to summary of plans to operate their team in the league, including the business model and plan to develop the sport at the grassroots level. The bid documents must be submitted on Thursday, 25th May 2017," the ISL said further.

Eight teams -- Atletico de Kolkata, Chennaiyin FC, Delhi Dynamos FC, FC Goa, FC Pune City, Kerala Blasters FC, NorthEast United FC and Mumbai City FC -- currently participate in the ISL.