ISSF World Cup: Manavjit Sandhu, Ayonika Paul Axed From Team

New Delhi: Indian shooting is set to enter the post-Abhinav Bindra era with the axe falling on seasoned campaigners such as Manavjit Singh Sandhu and Ayonika Paul, who were pipped by fresh faces, for the year's first ISSF World Cup to be held in the capital from February 24.

Rio Olympians Manavjit, Ayonika, Apurvi Chandela and Gurpreet Singh, among others, were not selected for the upcoming tournament.

London Games bronze-medallist Gagan Narang, who participated in three events at Rio, will take part in only one event, while former world No.1 Heena Sidhu will compete only in 10m air pistol alongside newcomers Harveen Ahluwalia and Priyanka Susvikar, having opted out of sport pistol.

In men's 10m air rifle, India will be represented by the unheralded duo of Ravi Kumar and Deepak Kumar alongside the fairly experienced Satyendra Singh.

Narang, who had won innumerable medals in the event in the past, could not find a place in the team as he finished fourth in the selection trials.

As far as men's air pistol is concerned, Jitu Rai will lead the challenge with Amanpreet and Omkar Singh for company, even as the established Prakash Nanjappa failed to clear the selection trial hurdle.

In men's trap, Zoravar Singh, Kynan Chenai and Birendeep Singh Sodhi, who is Ronjan Sodhi's younger brother and making a comeback after four years, will represent the host nation.

Sangram Dahiya, Ankur Mittal and Shapath Bharadwaj form the double trap team.

Narang is, though, part of the rifle prone squad alongside Chain Singh and Sushil Ghaley, coming into the event after a good performance at the Nationals.

Sanjeev Rajput was picked for men's 3-position event alongside Chain Singh and Satyendra Singh.

In women's air rifle event, Pooja Ghatkar, Meghna Sajjanar and Vineeta Bharawdaj will form the team, while Saniya Shaikh, Rashmee Rajput and Aarti Singh Rao are there in the skeet event.

Seema Tomar, Rajeshwari Kumari and Manisha Kheer will participate in the women's trap event, while the experienced Tejaswini Sawant, Elizabeth Susan Koshy and Anjum Moudgil will compete in the women's 50m Rifle 3 Position competition.