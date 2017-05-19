Italian Open: Rohan Bopanna, Pablo Cuevas Enter Quarters

Rome: Rohan Bopanna and Pablo Cuevas came from behind to knock out seventh seeds Feliciano Lopez and Marc Lopez, sealing a quarterfinals berth at the ATP Rome Masters.

Bopanna and Cuevas rallied to beat the Spaniards 4-6 7-6 (7) 10-8 in a gruelling second round match of the Euro 4,507,375 clay court tournament.

In the one-hour-39 minute match, Bopanna and Cuevas got three break chances but could convert none and lost their serve once in the opening set.

They next face fourth seeded pair of Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut.

Meanwhile, in the WTA event being run simultaneously, India's Sania Mirza and Yaroslava Shvedova, seeded third, will face Sara Errani and Martina Trevisanin the quarterfinals.