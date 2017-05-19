X

Italian Open: Rohan Bopanna, Pablo Cuevas Enter Quarters

PTI

Updated: May 19, 2017, 10:58 AM IST
Rohan Bopanna(L) and Pablo Cuevas. (Getty Images)

Rome: Rohan Bopanna and Pablo Cuevas came from behind to knock out seventh seeds Feliciano Lopez and Marc Lopez, sealing a quarterfinals berth at the ATP Rome Masters.

Bopanna and Cuevas rallied to beat the Spaniards 4-6 7-6 (7) 10-8 in a gruelling second round match of the Euro 4,507,375 clay court tournament.

In the one-hour-39 minute match, Bopanna and Cuevas got three break chances but could convert none and lost their serve once in the opening set.

They next face fourth seeded pair of Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut.

Meanwhile, in the WTA event being run simultaneously, India's Sania Mirza and Yaroslava Shvedova, seeded third, will face Sara Errani and Martina Trevisanin the quarterfinals.

First Published: May 19, 2017, 10:52 AM IST
