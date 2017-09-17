Jaipur Pink Panthers on Course to Quarterfinals Spot After Win Over Delhi

A terrific all-round performance by Jaipur Pink Panthers saw them thrash Dabang Delhi 36-25. Nitin Rawal and Pawan Kumar combined to score 12 raid points whereas Manjeet Chhillar and Sidharth scored nine tackle points. It was a disappointing performance by Dabang Delhi as they were second best for majority of the match. Abofazl scored six raid points for Dabang Delhi. Jaipur Pink Panthers remain fifth in the Zone A table with 36 points from 11 matches. Dabang Delhi are now at the bottom of the table with 28 points from 11 matches.For major part of the first half, both teams were at par with each other as far as the scores are concerned. But in the 15th minute, Jaipur Pink Panthers inflicted an all out, that put them in a lead with 14-8. Jaipur Pink Panthers went into the break leading 18-9.Dabang Delhi began the second half in the worst possible fashion as they suffered another all out in the 24th minute to trail 12-24. Jaipur Pink Panthers were cruising in the second half as they led 26-16 in the 28th minute. Dabang Delhi tried to restore some pride in the last five minutes as they scored four quick points to bring the score to 23-33. But in the end Jaipur Pink Panthers ran out comfortable winners as they wrapped it up at 36-25.