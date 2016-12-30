Jaipur Unveils Its Squad and Logo For Pro Wrestling League

New Delhi: Jaipur franchise, the newest addition to the Pro Wrestling League (PWL), on Saturday unveiled its team logo at a sparkling ceremony here.

The franchise, to be known as Jaipur Ninjas, also unveiled the team anthem and the athletes, who are all set to vie for top honours at the second edition of the PWL, starting here on January 2.

The team has in its ranks the youngest of the Phogat sisters, Ritu, who will ply her trade in women's 48kg category during the tournament.

Incidentally Ritu became the highest Indian female wrestler during the PWL auctions earlier this month.

The Ninjas have also roped in the talented women wrestlers like Rio Games bronze medallist Jenny Franson of Sweden in 75kg and Venezuela's Betzabeth Arguello in 53kg, besides the heavyweight Georgian duo of Elizbar Odikadze in men's 97kg and Yakob Makarashvili in men's 74kg.

Apart from Ritu, other Indians to be featuring in team are Pooja Dhanda (women's 58kg), Utkarsh Kale (men's 57kg), Rahul Mann (men's 65kg) and Vinod Kumar (men's 70kg).

Ritu feels that the team has got the required ammunition to fire during the competition.

"We have a very good squad and the mood in the camp is quite positive. We are training really hard for the league and have gelled well with each other. It has been quite impressive that we have become such a cohesive unit in such a short span of time and that will surely help in achieving a lot of success," said Ritu.

"All of us are raring to hit the mat and will give our all to win the title," she added.