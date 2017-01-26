January Transfer Window: Top 5 Deals Likely to Complete in Final Week

The January Transfer Window is now in its final phase but some football clubs are still looking to bolster their ranks with few available players.

Let’s take a look at the top-5 deals that are likely to take place in the final few days of the month.

James Rodriguez – Real Madrid to Chelsea/Juventus

File Image of James Rodriguez. (Getty Images)

Colombia international James Rodriguez maybe warming the bench for Real Madrid, but the tricky winger remains one the most gifted players of his generation.

Rodriguez is unhappy with the playing time at Santiago Bernabeu and could swap La Liga for either the Premier League or the Serie A, with Chelsea and Juventus both interested.

Whichever club decides to match Los Blancos’ 50 million pounds asking price, James could end up donning their jersey February onwards.

Dmitri Payet - West Ham to Marseille

File image of Dimitri Payet. (Getty Images)

West Ham contract rebel Dmitri Payet is almost certain to leave the London club with French giants Marseille being his most likely destination.

Marseille have already offered 22 million pounds for the 'home-sick' Frenchman but they are still some way behind the 30 million asking price of West Ham.

But in all likelihood, the deal is expected to go through as Payet has already rejected any chance of playing for West Ham again in favour of returning to his home country.

William Carvalho – Sporting Lisbon to Liverpool

File image of William Carvalho. (Getty Images)

After expressing his frustration over lack of ‘value’ in transfer window, there still might be some respite on the horizon for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

Portugal midfielder William Carvalho is expected to join the Merseysiders for a reported fee of 25 million pounds in the coming days.

If reports are to be believed, Liverpool representatives have already touched base with the Euro 2016 winner’s parent club and the deal is on the verge of completion.

Ricardo Rodriguez – Wolfsburg to Arsenal

File image of Ricardo Rodriguez. (Getty Images)

Arsene Wenger is in the market for a defender after long-term injuries to Per Mertasacker and Mathieu Debuchy.

Wolfsburg’s 25-year old Ricardo Rodriguez is seen as an ideal candidate to land the job at the Emirates but the only deal breaker seemingly is his 25 million pounds price tag. With Chelsea and Manchester United also interested, Arsenal have no choice but to pay the money to strengthen the chink in their armour.

Asmir Begovic – Chelsea to Bournemouth

File image of Asmir Begovic. (Getty Images)

Newly promoted Bournemouth are expected to end Asmir Begovic's London horror by offering him a 12 million pounds lifeline to the south coast of England.

Begovic is regarded as one of the better goalkeepers in England and is too a player to remain as a backup goalie for any club. If the deal does go through, it will be the bargain of the winter transfer window.