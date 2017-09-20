Japan Open, PV Sindhu vs Minatsu Mitani Highlights: As It Happened

Newly-crowned Korea Open champion, PV Sindhu will take aim at a third Super Series title this season at the Japan Open. Sindhu, who had dropped the second game before defeating Minatsu Mitani last week in the Korea Open, will once again take on the Japanese in the opening round this week. The 22-year-old Hyderabadi on Sunday avenged her World Championship heartbreak by beating Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in a pulsating summit clash of the Korea Open to claim her second super series title of the season. Sindhu might meet world champion Okuhara for the third straight tournament if she can get past Mitani and the Japanese wins against Hong Kong's Cheung Ngan Yi in their respective openers.

Sep 20, 2017 5:25 pm (IST) PV Sindhu is through to the second round after beating Minatsu Mitani 12-21, 21-15, 21-17 in just over an hour

Sep 20, 2017 5:25 pm (IST) Sindhu has just dropped 4 points on the bounce. Score 20-17

Sep 20, 2017 5:21 pm (IST) Game point for PV Sindhu. Score 20-13

Sep 20, 2017 5:19 pm (IST) 3 points is all PV Sindhu needs to join Saina Nehwal & Kidambi Srikanth in the next round of the Japan Open. Score 18-10

Sep 20, 2017 5:18 pm (IST) Sindhu leading the third game 16-10 after having fought back to win the second game 21-15. She lost the first game 12-21 before that.

Sep 20, 2017 5:15 pm (IST) PV Sindhu is inching closer to the win. 7 points away. Score 14-6

Sep 20, 2017 5:13 pm (IST) The ace Indian shuttler is in the mood to finish things off early here. Mitani is struggling, as she faces a 7 point deficit. Score 11-4

Sep 20, 2017 5:11 pm (IST) Sindhu seems to have figured out Mitani's game. Not conceding an inch is Sindhu, as she extends her lead to 6 points. Score 10-4

Sep 20, 2017 5:08 pm (IST) PV Sindhu taking full advantage of her serve in the crucial decider. She moves closer to the win, with a 4 point lead now. Early days in the game still though. Score 7-3

Sep 20, 2017 5:05 pm (IST) The local favourite Mitani has caught up with Sindhu in the deciding game - Score 3-3

Sep 20, 2017 5:04 pm (IST) Expect the deciding game to be a very tight game. Sindhu has taken a 2-1 lead early on

Sep 20, 2017 5:00 pm (IST) Game. PV Sindhu has clinched the second game at 21-15 to take her opening match against Minatsu Mitani to a decider.

Sep 20, 2017 4:59 pm (IST) Game point for PV Sindhu. Score 20-14.

Sep 20, 2017 4:58 pm (IST) PV Sindhu who is ranked 4 right now, has pulled away with a 5 point lead. Score 19-14

Sep 20, 2017 4:57 pm (IST) Mitani's ranked well below PV Sindhu and the both have played each other only twice before this. Both the games were in 2015, with Sindhu winning one and Mitani winning the other.

Sep 20, 2017 4:55 pm (IST) The second game is very unlike the first, neither player has been able to pull away for a big lead. Score 16-12.

Sep 20, 2017 4:54 pm (IST) Minatsu Mitani though is not backing down. Cheered on by the home crowd, she has cut down the lead to 3 points. Tight second game which could go either way now. Score 15-12

Sep 20, 2017 4:52 pm (IST) PV Sindhu has clearly upped the ante - from trailing in the beginning of the second game, she now has a 5 point lead in the game. Score 14-9. The comeback is on

Sep 20, 2017 4:49 pm (IST) Both players have taken a point off each other. Sindhu, still with a 4 point cushion. Score 12-8

Sep 20, 2017 4:47 pm (IST) PV Sindhu has found her groove now, playing well against Mitani. Sindhu now has a 4 point lead over the Japanese. Score 11-7

Sep 20, 2017 4:46 pm (IST) Sindhu though has stemmed the flow of losing points and conceding a massive lead, she has fought back in the second game which is now almost half way through

Sep 20, 2017 4:45 pm (IST) PV Sindhu who won her 2nd Superseries title in Korea over the weekend, lost the first game against Mitani in the first round in a rather comprehensive fashion. Score: 21-12

Sep 20, 2017 4:43 pm (IST) The ace Indian shuttler could not keep up with her oppoent Minatsu Mitani in the first game

Sep 20, 2017 4:42 pm (IST) PV Sindhu hasn't started the Japan Open well here against the local favourite Mitani