Joe Hart May Not Return to Manchester City, Hints Pep Guardiola

Manchester: Manchester United manager Pep Guardiola has hinted that he may not recall England goalkeeper Joe Hart to the club at the end of the season.

Guardiola had dropped Hart as the team's first choice goalkeeper before the start of the current season and brought in Claudio Bravo from FC Barcelona to be replacement. Bravo was later superseded by Argentine goalkeeper Willy Caballero during the season.

Hart was loaned out to Italian Serie A outfit Torino FC. The England custodian has expressed his desire to return to the Manchester City line-up, but his dream may well be over as Guardiola said that he is happy with the performance of Bravo and Caballero.

"I will decide about that at the end of the season. I trust a lot in both and we'll decide -- not just the goalkeepers, the midfielders, wingers, strikers, full-backs -- we are going to decide at the end of the season," Guardiola was quoted as saying by the Guardian on Tuesday.

Caballero, who had joined Manchester City in 2011, will see his contract run out in June along with Jesús Navas, Yaya Touré, Gaël Clichy, Pablo Zabaleta and Bacary Sagna.

"We'll make a decision at the end of the season. They (players out of contract) have to try to keep going, to convince me every day. There are five, six players out of contract but they know the situation. Of course there is a risk, maybe they can sign a contract for another club and we have to accept that. But we are going to decide in the last months of the season," Guardiola said.